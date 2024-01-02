A living trust is a legal document that states who you want to manage your affairs after your death or if you’re unable due to disability. It also states who receives your assets when you pass away.



Once you sign and transfer your assets to the trust it’s considered effective and can be managed by you as the trustee. You can use the trust assets in the same way you did before creating the living trust. When you can no longer act as trustee, the successor trustee that you name takes over and uses the trust assets for your lifetime benefit. After you pass away, the successor trustee distributes your assets to your beneficiaries without going through probate court.



