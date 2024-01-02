Avoid probate court with a living trust

Why use LegalZoom to set up your living trust?
Easy & convenient
Create your living trust estate plan simply by answering some questions from the comfort of home. No trips to lawyers' offices needed.
Attorney-supported
Access guidance from highly rated, vetted attorneys from our network, who can help you create the trust you want.
Accepted in all 50 states
Enjoy peace of mind knowing our living trusts were created by experienced attorneys, and have been accepted in all 50 states.

Set up your living trust with LegalZoom in 3 simple steps
We make it easy to create your estate plan. Plus, access to attorneys ready to answer your questions and guide you through the estate planning process. 
Answer some questions and we'll create your Trust Estate Plan
Choose someone to settle your affairs, decide what you want to leave to loved ones or charities, and name a guardian for your minor children.
Review with an estate planning attorney or on your own
Depending on which package you picked, you’ll print and complete on your own. Or a lawyer will review your plan over the phone.
Fund your living trust
Sign and transfer ownership to your trust.
Why create a living trust?
Living trusts are a way to distribute your assets and provide for your beneficiaries while keeping loved ones out of probate court. Since trusts don’t need to be filed in probate court, they offer more privacy. Revocable living trusts allow you to change your terms if you change your mind.
Keep family out of probate court
Spare your loved ones from the expenses and delays that may result from the probate process. Avoid multistate probate if you own real estate in another state.
Protect your privacy
Keep your personal matters—and assets—private with a trust. Probate court records are public records, which means that anyone can access your will.
Avoid bank delays
Help ensure your assets are accessible to your loved ones with less interruption after your death. With a living trust, a trustee can typically access assets and handle affairs more quickly than with a will.
What’s a living trust?
A living trust is a legal document that states who you want to manage your affairs after your death or if you’re unable due to disability. It also states who receives your assets when you pass away.

Once you sign and transfer your assets to the trust it’s considered effective and can be managed by you as the trustee. You can use the trust assets in the same way you did before creating the living trust. When you can no longer act as trustee, the successor trustee that you name takes over and uses the trust assets for your lifetime benefit. After you pass away, the successor trustee distributes your assets to your beneficiaries without going through probate court.   

The living trust cost is higher than some other estate planning documents, but it can be worth it if it meets your needs. You can always consult with a living trust attorney for guidance. 

What are the 4 components of an estate plan
Last will and testament
Legally empowers you to pass on your assets after your death. You can also nominate guardians for your minor children. Usually takes less time to complete than a living trust.
Living trust
An alternative to a last will, it allows you to choose who will receive your assets after your death. But living trusts also let your family avoid probate court, which can be time-consuming. Usually takes more time to set up and requires ongoing maintenance.
Financial power of attorney
Designates someone to make decisions about your financial affairs if you're unable. This could be because you’re incapacitated, or are simply unavailable due to deployment, travel, or other reasons.
Advance healthcare directive
Gives instructions for medical staff about what treatments you want to receive if you can't communicate. It can also appoint someone to make these decisions on your behalf.
Ready to start your Trust Estate Plan?

What are the disadvantages of a living trust?
Having a living trust as part of your estate plan has many advantages—but it does take more effort to set up.
Here are some reasons you might not want a living trust:
Costs more to set up than a will
It’s more expensive to set up a living trust—including revocable living trusts and irrevocable trusts—than a last will.
Needs funding and title transfers
If you die without funding your living trust, your estate will be subject to the probate process. For assets where you own the title—like real estate—you must legally transfer ownership to the trust.
Requires more paperwork
It takes more time and paperwork to set up and fund a living trust than a will. Living trusts also require more ongoing maintenance since they need to be updated as your assets change.

Frequently asked questions
Ready to start your Trust Estate Plan?

