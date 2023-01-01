Grow your business with LegalZoom

By partnering with LegalZoom, you can offer added value to attract new small business customers and engage existing ones.

Fill out this form if you are interested in partnering

Learn moreabout our guarantee
Black woman with short blonde afro wearing gold earrings and a white jacket leaning over the shoulder of an Asian man with black hair and short beard wearing a denim shirt looking at ways they can grow their business with LegalZoom partners on a laptop

Why partner with us

Meet your customers' needs

Enable your customers to grow their business with access to services including business formation, compliance, legal, tax, and more.

Engage & retain customers

From DIY to attorney-assisted solutions, we offer business services that add value—at affordable, flat-rate pricing to help your customers grow.

Build off our momentum

Add appeal to your product offerings by meeting more of your customers' needs with an Industry Leader in online business/LLC formations.

Latina with short curly hair wearing a mustard yellow shirt sitting at her desk with her laptop talking to colleagues about how to grow their business with LegalZoom partners.

What you get

Incremental sales and revenue
Competitive payout that incentivizes growth
Curated products and services to fit your business
A dedicated support team to work with you
Digital assets to support marketing
Access to insights from data dashboards
Asian man with black hair wearing a grey jacket with a powder blue shirt sitting in a conference room with his coworkers discussing how to grow their business with LegalZoom.

How it works

Reach out to us

Fill out this form if you are interested in partnering.

Include your name, company, anticipated monthly volume, and anything else you’d like us to know.

We work with you

Our partnership team will guide you through the process and provide you with marketing tools for success.

Start right away

We're ready to partner with you. If you want to start with our simple affiliate program and move to a more advanced, product-integrated program later, we can do that, too.

Partner program overview

At a glance

Offer a range of products and services your customers need, including registering their business, running their business, and protecting their brand

Benefits

  • Easy to get started
  • Low level of effort to maintain
  • Insights to gauge customer needs
  • Potential to unlock additional benefits with increased volume

How you earn

Commission structure based on volume

Our partners

Wix Logo
Square Logo
Forbes Logo
FindLaw Logo