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Featured Templates

Amendment of Agreement

Amendment of Agreement

Revise your existing contracts with ease! Our amendment of agreement template lets you update terms based on your needs. Stay flexible and adapt to changing circumstances.

Get legal help from experienced business attorneys
Automobile Bill of Sale with Promissory Note

Automobile Bill of Sale with Promissory Note

Transfer ownership of an automobile from a seller to a buyer with a bill of sale. Seal the deal confidently.

Business Plan Non-disclosure Agreement

Business Plan Non-disclosure Agreement

Safeguard your business ideas with a business plan non-disclosure agreement template. Ensure your confidential information stays protected when sharing with potential partners, investors, and banks.

Consulting Services Agreement

Consulting Services Agreement

Establish clear terms of service for successful engagements with consultants. Define the working relationship, including scope of work, compensation, and duration.

Employee Non-disclosure Agreement

Employee Non-disclosure Agreement

Keep your employees informed about what is confidential and can't be disclosed to third parties. Safeguard the proprietary information with an employee NDA and maintain trust in the people working for you.

Employee Written Warning Form

Employee Written Warning Form

Handle employee relations professionally with our employee written warning form. Address violations, improve performance, and maintain a well-documented record.

Employment Agreement

Employment Agreement

From salaries to confidentiality, craft clear terms for your new hires with an employment agreement. Ensure a good work relationship from day one.

Employment Offer Letter

Employment Offer Letter

Streamline your hiring process with an employment offer letter. Provide all the necessary details a new employee needs, including job title, compensation package, joining date, work schedule, and benefits.

Equipment Lease Agreement

Equipment Lease Agreement

Define equipment leasing terms and usage guidelines with an equipment lease agreement. Ensure the owner and renter know of their roles and responsibilities.

General Agreement

General Agreement

Establish all the required terms and conditions of business relationships with the other party. Define crucial details, including the scope of work, expected outcomes, and governing laws.

Independent Contractor Agreement

Independent Contractor Agreement

Clearly define project terms and responsibilities when hiring contractors for your company. An independent contract agreement helps to lay out work schedules, payment terms, and other essential details.

Independent Contractor Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Independent Contractor Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Protect your proprietary information when working with contractors. An independent contractor unilateral NDA establishes clear boundaries and terms.

Invoice

Invoice

Lay out clear payment details with our invoice template. Simplify the billing process and get paid faster. Create and download your invoice for free!

Letter of Intent for Business Transaction

Letter of Intent for Business Transaction

Draft a letter of intent for your business with our template. Kickstart negotiations, outline key terms, and pave the way for a potential partnership.

Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement

Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement

Level up your business partnerships with a mutual non-disclosure agreement. Ensure confidentiality and protect your sensitive data while sharing it with third parties.

Quitclaim Bill of Sale

Quitclaim Bill of Sale

Simplify the transfer of property or assets with a quitclaim bill of sale. Sell assets easily while defining the terms and ownership rights.

Rent Receipt

Rent Receipt

Manage and document rental payments with a rent receipt. Use our template to keep your landlord-tenant relationships transparent and cordial.

Resignation Letter

Resignation Letter

Craft a thoughtful leaving note with our resignation letter template. Maintain professionalism and leave a good impression on your employer.

Secured Promissory Note (Fully Amortized)

Secured Promissory Note (Fully Amortized)

Safeguard your financial arrangement with a secured promissory note. Define the installment payment terms of the loan clearly for the borrower and lender.

Security Agreement

Security Agreement

Simplify your lending process with a security agreement. Define collateral, defaults, and repayment terms, and protect your loan investments effectively.

Termination of Agreement and Release

Termination of Agreement and Release

When it's time to part ways, end agreements professionally with a termination of agreement and release template. Simplify the process and keep your business relationships respectful and conflict-free.

Termination of Lease

Termination of Lease

Wrap up your lease professionally with a termination of lease agreement. Have a smooth closure for both tenant and landlord.

Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Protect your valuable information and maintain privacy with a unilateral non-disclosure agreement. Safeguard your business secrets when sharing them with third parties.

Unsecured Demand Promissory Note

Unsecured Demand Promissory Note

Safeguard your financial arrangement with an unsecured demand promissory note. Define loan terms clearly for borrowers and lenders.

Unsecured Promissory Note (Fully Amortized)

Unsecured Promissory Note (Fully Amortized)

Looking for a loan without collateral and in installment payments? Simplify the lending process with an unsecured promissory note (fully amortized).

Unsecured Promissory Note (Interest-Only with Balloon Final Payment)

Unsecured Promissory Note (Interest-Only with Balloon Final Payment)

Secure loans with a promissory note. Protect your investments by laying out transparent repayment terms.

Unsecured Promissory Note (Lump-Sum Payment)

Unsecured Promissory Note (Lump-Sum Payment)

Secure your finances with an unsecured promissory note (lump-sum payment). Clarify loan terms, interest rates, and payment details. Start building a successful financial arrangement today.

Vehicle Bill of Sale

Vehicle Bill of Sale

Ensure a smooth ownership transfer of your automobile with a vehicle bill of sale.

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Agency Agreement

Agency Agreement

Planning to engage a firm for their services? Define how the firm will act as an agent on your company's behalf and help run your business.

Get personal legal help from experienced attorneys
Amendment of Agreement

Amendment of Agreement

Revise your existing contracts with ease! Our amendment of agreement template lets you update terms based on your needs. Stay flexible and adapt to changing circumstances.

Arbitration Agreement

Arbitration Agreement

Simplify dispute resolution with an arbitration agreement. Resolve disputes amicably outside of court. Lay out a structured framework to settle conflicts, saving time and legal costs.

Assignment of Agreement

Assignment of Agreement

Transfer work responsibilities efficiently with an assignment of agreement. Facilitate a smooth transition from one party to another.

Assignment of Commercial Lease

Assignment of Commercial Lease

Transfer your commercial lease to a new tenant smoothly. Create an assignment of a commercial lease to clearly articulate the new tenant's rights, responsibilities, and obligations.

Assignment of Residential Lease

Assignment of Residential Lease

Simplify lease transfers with an assignment of residential lease agreement. With the landlord's approval, smoothly transfer your lease responsibilities to a new tenant while documenting the arrangement comprehensively.

Band Partnership Agreement

Band Partnership Agreement

Starting a band? A band partnership agreement helps set the terms and responsibilities with bandmates and start your musical journey on the right foot.

Business Plan Non-disclosure Agreement

Business Plan Non-disclosure Agreement

Safeguard your business ideas with a business plan non-disclosure agreement template. Ensure your confidential information stays protected when sharing with potential partners, investors, and banks.

California Email Use Policy

California Email Use Policy

Shape your company email policy with a California email use policy form. Set clear email guidelines for employees and promote healthy communication practices.

California General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)

California General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)

Collaborate with a California-based contractor using a general contractor agreement. Define clear payment terms of the project, including the actual cost and contractor's fee.

California General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)

California General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)

Use a general contractor agreement (stipulated fee) when paying a contractor in California a fixed amount for their services. Clearly define the project and payment terms.

California Harassment Policy

California Harassment Policy

Promote a safe, inclusive workplace in California. Our harassment policy template sets clear guidelines for addressing and reporting workplace harassment, offering peace of mind for employers and employees alike.

California Partial Release and Waiver (Conditional)

California Partial Release and Waiver (Conditional)

Document payment for partially completed work on your construction project with a California partial release and waiver of liens (conditional) form. Outline the details of the project's progress, obligations of the involved parties, and payment details.

California Partial Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

California Partial Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

Outline the details of the project's progress with a California partial release and waiver of liens (unconditional) form. Define the obligations of the involved parties and payment details.

California Release and Waiver (Conditional)

California Release and Waiver (Conditional)

Simplify the payment process for completed contractor work with a California release and waiver of liens form. Remove any liens there may be on a property once the contractor has received full payment.

California Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

California Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

Ensure an easy final payment process and release a contractor from their duties with a California release and waiver of liens form. Handle exceptions and ensure a smooth conclusion of your contract project.

California Vacation Policy

California Vacation Policy

Create a California-based company's time off policy with a vacation policy agreement. Bring clarity for employees on holidays, accrual limits, and time off details.

Catering Services Agreement

Catering Services Agreement

Outline your event's culinary needs and terms of catering services with a catering services agreement. Ensure each party fulfills their duties and responsibilities according to the agreed-upon terms.

Certification of Cease and Desist

Certification of Cease and Desist

Put an end to trademark infringement with a certification of cease and desist. Acquire a formal and written promise from the other party that they are no longer using your marks.

Preview of a clinical trial agreement form outlining terms between a university and sponsor, including study framework, responsibilities, results reporting, and compliance requirements for clinical research. Use this form to create and download your agreement in .pdf.

Clinical Trial Agreement

Formalize the association between the university and the sponsor with a clinical trial agreement. Provide a detailed picture of the study framework, its results, and other terms for clinical studies.

Template for a cloud service agreement covering terms for cloud-based services.

Cloud Service Agreement

Manage your cloud service business with a cloud service agreement. Explain service levels, data management, terms, and responsibilities to ensure smooth operations and protection.

Cohabitation Agreement

Cohabitation Agreement

Step into a new chapter of your life securely with a cohabitation agreement. Start your commitment on the right track with your significant other.

A preview of a collaboration agreement template outlining roles, responsibilities, and contributions for a successful joint project partnership. Use the template to create and download your agreement now!

Collaboration Agreement

Establish clear terms for your joint projects with a detailed collaboration agreement. Define roles, responsibilities, and contributions to ensure a smooth and productive partnership.

Preview of a sample commercial lease agreement form outlining the lease terms, rental payments, and tenant and landlord responsibilities associated with a business property. Create your agreement and download it as a .pdf for future use!

Commercial Lease Agreement

Use a commercial lease agreement to set lease terms clearly. Outline obligations, maintenance responsibilities, and tenant rights to ensure a professional lease arrangement.

Consignment Agreement

Consignment Agreement

Protect the interests of both parties involved in a consignment relationship. A consignment agreement helps establish clear terms on the sale, promotion, or distribution of goods.

Consulting Services Agreement

Consulting Services Agreement

Establish clear terms of service for successful engagements with consultants. Define the working relationship, including scope of work, compensation, and duration.

Continuing Guarantee (Limited Amount)

Continuing Guarantee (Limited Amount)

Safeguard your loan with a continuing guarantee (limited amount) agreement. Obtain a guarantor’s commitment to cover loan repayments when borrowers can't fulfill their monetary commitment.

Continuing Guarantee (Unlimited Amount)

Continuing Guarantee (Unlimited Amount)

Safeguard your loan with a continuing guarantee (unlimited amount) agreement. Obtain a guarantor’s commitment to cover loan repayments when borrowers can't fulfill their monetary commitment.

Copyright Assignment

Copyright Assignment

Protect your intellectual property with a copyright assignment form. Securely transfer your copyright to another party, clearly defining ownership terms while preserving your rights effectively.

Copyright License Agreement for Artwork

Copyright License Agreement for Artwork

Protect your artwork with a copyright license agreement. Cover essential details like parties involved, artwork description and usage, and payment terms.

Copyright License Agreement for Written Work

Copyright License Agreement for Written Work

Want to obtain permission to republish or create new content from original written work? Create a copyright license agreement to get the owner's consent to reuse the written work.

An image of a cybersecurity agreement template detailing security measures, data protection responsibilities, and breach response protocols to safeguard digital assets. Use the template to create your agreement and download it as a .pdf.

Cybersecurity Agreement

Safeguard your digital assets with a cybersecurity agreement. Clearly outline security measures, responsibilities, and breach protocols to protect sensitive data and secure your business today!

Template for a data processing agreement governing the handling and protection of personal data.

Data Processing Agreement

Ensure secure data handling with a data processing agreement. Define roles, responsibilities, and data protection measures to comply with regulations and protect sensitive information.

Debt Settlement Agreement

Debt Settlement Agreement

Resolve defaulted loans amicably and efficiently with a debt settlement agreement. Renegotiate terms, minimize confusion, and foster a mutually beneficial resolution to avoid future defaults.

Distribution Agreement

Distribution Agreement

Formalize the agreed-upon terms on how the distributors can promote, deliver, and sell your products. Create a distribution agreement and ensure that your products hit the right market at the right time.

Dog Walking Agreement

Dog Walking Agreement

Establish a clear understanding between dog owners and their caregivers with a dog walking agreement. Cover every aspect of dog's care, from walks, vet visits, and medication schedules.

Domain Name Sale Agreement

Domain Name Sale Agreement

Ensure a smooth and secure domain name transfer. Use a domain name sale agreement to safeguard the rights of both buyers and sellers with clear, customizable terms.

An image of an electrical services agreement template detailing the scope of electrical work, payment terms, and safety requirements to establish clear expectations between the electrician and the client. Use the template to create your agreement and download it as a .pdf.

Electrical Services Agreement

Use an electrical services agreement to outline the scope of electrical work, timelines, payment terms, and safety requirements. Set clear expectations between the service provider and the client.

Employee Non-disclosure Agreement

Employee Non-disclosure Agreement

Keep your employees informed about what is confidential and can't be disclosed to third parties. Safeguard the proprietary information with an employee NDA and maintain trust in the people working for you.

Employment Agreement

Employment Agreement

From salaries to confidentiality, craft clear terms for your new hires with an employment agreement. Ensure a good work relationship from day one.

Template for an end-user license agreement governing the use of software or digital products.

End-User License Agreement

Outline software usage terms clearly with an end-user license agreement. Protect your intellectual property and software rights, and set forth user responsibilities.

Equipment Lease Agreement

Equipment Lease Agreement

Define equipment leasing terms and usage guidelines with an equipment lease agreement. Ensure the owner and renter know of their roles and responsibilities.

Exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Simplify the process of hiring an agent for your procurement needs. Clearly outline their roles and responsibilities towards your company.

Exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Get your sales rep started on the right foot with an exclusive sales representative agreement. Clearly define terms for sales territory, products, targets, and commissions to boost your business and support your reps.

Extension of Agreement

Extension of Agreement

Keep your successful collaboration going with an extension of agreement. Our template allows you to extend your partnership for a new time period easily.

An image of a founders' agreement template to formalize founders’ roles, equity distribution, and decision-making processes. Create your agreement and download your document with ease!

Founders Agreement

Kick off startup partnerships with a founders' agreement. Define roles, equity splits, and decision-making authority to build a solid foundation for your startup's success.

General Agreement

General Agreement

Establish all the required terms and conditions of business relationships with the other party. Define crucial details, including the scope of work, expected outcomes, and governing laws.

General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)

General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)

Build accountability and allow adjustments to your construction project. A general contractor agreement (cost plus fee) covers all project details upfront, ensuring both parties have a transparent and collaborative construction experience.

General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)

General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)

Use a general contractor agreement (stipulated fee) when paying a contractor a fixed amount for their services. Clearly define the project and payment terms.

Image of a gym membership agreement template detailing membership terms, fee structure, cancellation policy, and member responsibilities. Use the template to create and download your agreement as a .pdf.

Gym Membership Agreement

Ensure a smooth fitness arrangement with a gym membership agreement. Clearly outline membership terms, fees, and responsibilities to protect your gym and provide clarity for your members.

Template for an indemnity agreement that specifies the protection of a party from legal liabilities.

Indemnity Agreement

Protect your business from financial loss and legal claims by using an indemnity agreement. Shield your company from potential liabilities.

Independent Contractor Agreement

Independent Contractor Agreement

Clearly define project terms and responsibilities when hiring contractors for your company. An independent contract agreement helps to lay out work schedules, payment terms, and other essential details.

Independent Contractor Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Independent Contractor Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Protect your proprietary information when working with contractors. An independent contractor unilateral NDA establishes clear boundaries and terms.

Intellectual Property Assignment Agreement

Intellectual Property Assignment Agreement

Safeguard the sale or purchase of assets with an intellectual property assignment agreement. Transfer the ownership of patents, trademarks, software, and other critical assets easily.

Template for an internet service agreement outlining terms for internet access.

Internet Service Agreement

Specify service terms, usage policies, and billing details with an internet service agreement to establish a clear and fair relationship between providers and users.

Template for a joint partnership agreement outlining terms for a business partnership.

Joint Partnership Agreement

Lay out the terms of your association with a joint partnership agreement. Define each partner's roles, responsibilities, and profit shares to begin the business partnership on the right foot.

Preview of a joint venture agreement template explaining partner roles, contributions, profit-sharing terms, and collaboration guidelines for a shared business venture. Use the template to create your document with ease!

Joint Venture Agreement

Formalize your business partnership with a joint venture agreement. Define each party's roles, contributions, responsibilities, and profit-sharing arrangement to ensure a smooth collaboration.

Joint Venture Agreement Amendment

Joint Venture Agreement Amendment

Make changes to your joint venture terms with a joint venture agreement amendment. Modify your partnership terms efficiently and effectively.

Land Co-ownership Agreement

Land Co-ownership Agreement

Define the rights and responsibilities of a property owner with a land co-ownership agreement. Safeguard investments and clarify land usage guidelines.

Landlord Consent to Assignment

Landlord Consent to Assignment

Facilitate lease transfers with a landlord consent to assignment form. Provide tenant and landlord information, along with the rental property address, and grant permission for the lease transfer easily.

Landlord Consent to Sublease

Landlord Consent to Sublease

Obtain approval from the landlord to sublet a space with a sublease agreement. Use our template to clearly lay out the lease terms, obligations of the new tenant, payment, and other essential details.

Template for a commercial lease agreement outlining terms and conditions for property rental.

Lease Agreement

Simplify the lease process and secure rental arrangements with a lease agreement. Mention lease conditions, responsibilities, and rights for landlords and tenants and ensure a smooth lease term.

Management Services Agreement

Management Services Agreement

Protect your business and outline the responsibilities when working with an outside management firm. A management services agreement helps define work terms, responsibilities, payment, and reporting expectations.

Template for a master SaaS and services agreement governing cloud services and support.

Master SaaS Agreement

Ensure smooth SaaS operations with a master SaaS agreement. Clearly define service terms, responsibilities, and data protection measures to establish a solid foundation for your software solutions.

Template for a master service agreement outlining terms for ongoing service between parties.

Master Service Agreement

Ensure smooth business operations and project execution with a master service agreement. Establish clear roles, responsibilities, and terms to protect your business relationships effectively.

A material supply agreement template image detailing procurement terms, delivery schedules, quality standards, and payment conditions for smooth supplier-buyer operations. Use the template to create and download your agreement with ease!

Material Supply Agreement

Use a material supply agreement to ensure timely delivery and quality control in business operations. Define supply and payment terms, as well as delivery schedules, to establish clear roles for suppliers and buyers.

Sample memorandum of understanding (MOU) template used for non-binding agreements between parties.

Memorandum of Understanding

Establish mutual goals and responsibilities clearly with a Memorandum of Understanding. Clarify intentions and outline terms for effective partnerships.

Template for mobile app terms and conditions covering app usage and policies.

Mobile App Terms and Conditions

Lay out clear guidelines for mobile app users with a mobile app terms and conditions agreement. Use the agreement to protect user rights and detail the app usage policies and user responsibilities.

Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement

Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement

Level up your business partnerships with a mutual non-disclosure agreement. Ensure confidentiality and protect your sensitive data while sharing it with third parties.

Template for a mutual non-disclosure agreement protecting shared business information.

Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement (Partnership)

Establish clear boundaries and protect shared business secrets in your alliance with a mutual non-disclosure agreement. Ensure both parties keep sensitive details secure.

Mutual Rescission and Release Agreement

Mutual Rescission and Release Agreement

Cancel an unfulfilled contract mutually with a mutual rescission and release agreement. Explain the reason for annulment and provide a simplified resolution for everyone involved.

New York Email Use Policy

New York Email Use Policy

Promote responsible email communication. Our New York email use policy template helps you shape your company's email guidelines, ensuring efficient and secure communication practices.

Template for a non-compete agreement restricting a party from working with competitors.

Non-compete Agreement

Define boundaries and protect business interests with a non-compete agreement. Protect your business by ensuring that employees and partners uphold fair competition practices.

Template for an NDA focused on keeping business founders' ideas confidential.

Non-disclosure Agreement (Founders)

Protect your startup's confidential information. Get a non-disclosure agreement signed by the founders. Safeguard business ideas, prevent information misuse, and establish compliance.

Template for a non-disclosure agreement tailored for internship confidentiality.

Non-disclosure Agreement (Intern)

Use a non-disclosure agreement to protect sensitive company information shared with interns. Ensure your interns understand the confidentiality obligations they must uphold. Secure your business's proprietary data from unauthorized access.

Template for a non-disclosure agreement ensuring confidentiality in a business partnership.

Non-disclosure Agreement (Partnership)

Secure your business relationship with partners using a non-disclosure agreement for partnership. Clearly outline confidentiality terms and safeguard sensitive information shared between partners.

Non-exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Non-exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement

Simplify the process of hiring a purchasing agent for your procurement needs. A non-exclusive purchasing agency agreement clearly outlines the roles and responsibilities of all the parties involved.

Non-exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Non-exclusive Sales Representative Agreement

Clearly define territories, products, commissions, and other essential terms with a non-exclusive sales representative agreement. Ensure transparency and build successful partnerships with your sales executives.

Template for establishing a business partnership and outlining partner duties and shares.

Partnership Agreement

Formalize business alliances with a partnership agreement. Use the agreement to establish clear terms, responsibilities, and profit-sharing arrangements between partners.

Partnership Dissolution Agreement

Partnership Dissolution Agreement

Conclude business partnerships professionally with a partnership dissolution agreement. Outline the duties, timelines, and other liabilities of the partners and ensure a smooth closure.

Patent Application Assignment

Patent Application Assignment

Transfer the ownership rights or interests in a patent application. A patent application agreement defines the terms of transfer, promotes collaboration, and mitigates risks.

Patent Assignment

Patent Assignment

Simplify the process of transferring patent rights for both buyers and sellers with a patent assignment agreement. Document the ownership transfer clearly and efficiently.

Performance Agreement

Performance Agreement

Set the stage for a successful performance with a performance agreement. Define responsibilities, costs, tech requirements, and other essential details for smooth collaboration between performers and organizers.

Personal Management Agreement

Personal Management Agreement

Define your working relationship with a personal manager using a personal management agreement. Clarify roles, commissions, and expectations for a successful partnership.

Pet Custody Agreement

Pet Custody Agreement

Set up fair terms for the custody of shared pets with a pet custody agreement. Clearly explain the terms of pet care, including doctor visitation, expenses, and other responsibilities.

Pet Sitting Agreement

Pet Sitting Agreement

Set clear pet care instructions and expectations with a pet sitting agreement. Enjoy peace of mind that your pets will be well cared for while you're away.

Photography Services Agreement

Photography Services Agreement

Manage various photography projects with ease with a photography services agreement. Set clear service terms and guidelines between a photographer and a client.

Product Supply Agreement

Product Supply Agreement

Ensure a smooth inventory flow from supplier to buyer with a product supply agreement. Define important details like product orders, delivery timelines, and price points.

Preview of professional services agreement template detailing scope of services, timelines, ownership rights, and payment terms to formalize business-client working relationships. Use the template to create and download your agreement now!

Professional Services Agreement

Ensure a smooth working relationship with you and your clients with a professional services agreement. Explain your offerings, ownership rights, and payment terms clearly and precisely.

A profit-sharing agreement template preview, showing predefined distribution percentages, roles, and conditions. Use this template to draft your terms and download your agreement with ease!

Profit Sharing Agreement

Define profit distribution clearly with a profit-sharing agreement. Mention distribution ratios, responsibilities, and terms to ensure fair and transparent profit allocation among parties.

Property Management Agreement

Property Management Agreement

Ensure your property is well-maintained and in good hands with a property management agreement. Delegate the responsibilities to a property manager, such as negotiating lease terms with the renter, collecting rent, and addressing any repairs/maintenance.

Template for a property sale agreement outlining the sale terms of real estate.

Property Sale Agreement

Facilitate a smooth property sale process with a property sale agreement. Provide property specifications, terms of sale, and payment terms clearly, ensuring a safe property deal for buyer and seller.

An image of a purchase agreement template featuring sections to include buyer and seller details, define the purchase, and payment terms. Use the sample template to create and download your agreement in .pdf.

Purchase Agreement

Simplify the buying and selling process with a purchase agreement. Clearly define terms, conditions, and obligations to ensure smooth and secure transactions for any purchase.

An image of a sample purchase order template that provides a layout to specify itemized product details, quantities, prices, and vendor information. Use the template to create your purchase order and simplify the procurement process.

Purchase Order

Easily draft your purchase order with a detailed description of the items. Simplify the purchasing process by placing concise orders and enabling faster order execution and delivery from the vendor.

Research and Development Agreement

Research and Development Agreement

Collaborate with experts using a research and development agreement. Define partnership terms for successful innovation and product development.

Template for a reseller agreement that outlines terms for reselling products or services.

Reseller Agreement

Establish clear terms for reselling products with a reseller agreement. Define pricing, responsibilities, and sales targets to build a successful reseller partnership.

Sale of Goods Agreement

Sale of Goods Agreement

Govern the terms of sale and purchase of goods with a sale of goods agreement. Outline the responsibilities of buyers and sellers throughout their partnership.

Template for a sales commission agreement outlining commission terms for sales personnel.

Sales Commission Agreement

Provide clear compensation structures for sales representatives with a sales commission agreement. Include detailed sales targets, incentive breakups, and increase overall sales performance.

Screenplay Collaboration Agreement

Screenplay Collaboration Agreement

Collaborate professionally with co-writers with a screenplay collaboration agreement. Outline the working relationship and ensure all writers are on the same page from the start of a project.

Security Agreement

Security Agreement

Simplify your lending process with a security agreement. Define collateral, defaults, and repayment terms, and protect your loan investments effectively.

Legal document template for a service agreement outlining responsibilities and payment terms.

Service Agreement

Seal your service commitments professionally with a service agreement. Define roles clearly, protect your interests, and ensure client satisfaction.

A preview of the service level agreement template outlining agreed-upon terms, service provider responsibilities, and client responsibilities. Use this template to create and download your agreement now!

Service Level Agreement

Define clear service levels between a service provider and a client. Outline service expectations, responsibilities, and performance standards clearly to maintain high standards and client satisfaction.

Template for a shareholders agreement outlining rights and obligations of company shareholders.

Shareholders Agreement

Facilitate smooth business operations and define shareholder roles with a shareholders agreement. Clarify ownership, decision-making, and responsibilities for effective corporate governance.

Image of a share transfer agreement form outlining shareholder details, terms, and conditions for ownership transfer. Use the form to create your document and download your agreement as a .pdf.

Share Transfer Agreement

Use a share transfer agreement to facilitate smooth share ownership transfers. Define ownership terms and conditions to ensure compliance and transparency.

Check out this preview of a small business partnership agreement template outlining partners’ rights, profit-sharing arrangements, and responsibilities to formalize business collaborations. Use this template to create your agreement now!

Small Business Partnership Agreement

Formalize your business arrangements with a small business partnership agreement. Detail partners’ rights, profit sharing, and obligations to establish a smooth relationship between the parties.

Template for a SaaS agreement outlining terms for accessing cloud-based software.

Software-as-a-Service Agreement

Use Software as a Service agreement to outline terms for delivering and accessing software services. Protect interests and outline obligations for smooth client and service provider collaboration.

Software Distribution Agreement

Software Distribution Agreement

Fuel successful partnership between a software provider and distributor with a software distribution agreement. Boost software sales with the right distribution strategy.

Image of a source code license agreement template outlining software usage rights, restrictions, and ownership terms to protect intellectual property and define clear obligations between the software owner and the licensee. Use the template to create and download your agreement now!

Source Code License Agreement

Protect your software’s intellectual property with a source code license agreement. Explain usage rights, restrictions, and obligations to establish an amicable relationship between you and the licensee.

Specific Guarantee

Specific Guarantee

Get extra assurance on loan repayment with a specific guarantee agreement. Clearly outline borrower-guarantor responsibilities and protect all parties involved.

Sponsorship Agreement

Sponsorship Agreement

Bring organizers and sponsors on the same page by outlining the event details, sponsorship terms, and potential outcomes.

Template for a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) ensuring confidentiality between parties.

Standard Non-disclosure Agreement

Protect your confidential information with a non-disclosure agreement. Define terms for disclosures. Safeguard your business secrets and sensitive data, ensuring robust protection of your assets.

Template for a storage rental agreement outlining terms for renting storage space.

Storage Rental Agreement

Manage your storage needs with a storage rental agreement. The agreement helps outline terms, rental duration, access hours, and other rental specifics, ensuring safe and efficient storage solutions.

Template for a strategic alliance agreement between businesses outlining partnership terms.

Strategic Alliance Agreement

Strengthen partnerships with a strategic alliance agreement. Clearly outline roles, responsibilities, and objectives to ensure a successful and productive collaboration.

Preview of a sample subcontractor agreement, outlining the project scope, deadlines, and the responsibilities of each party to ensure clear collaboration between the contractor and subcontractor. Use this template to create your agreement and download it as a .pdf file.

Subcontractor Agreement

Protect your project and manage subcontractor relationships effectively with a subcontractor agreement. Clearly outline project scope, deadlines, and payment terms to ensure smooth collaboration.

Sublease of Residential Lease with Landlord Consent

Sublease of Residential Lease with Landlord Consent

Get the landlord's consent and smoothly transfer your residential lease with a sublease of residential lease form. Use our template to clearly lay out the lease terms, obligations of the new tenant, payment, and other essential details.

Template for a subscription agreement detailing terms for ongoing service or product subscriptions.

Subscription Agreement

Safeguard your investment commitments with a subscription agreement. Clearly outline rights, obligations, and terms for investors and companies.

Termination of Agreement and Release

Termination of Agreement and Release

When it's time to part ways, end agreements professionally with a termination of agreement and release template. Simplify the process and keep your business relationships respectful and conflict-free.

Termination of Lease

Termination of Lease

Wrap up your lease professionally with a termination of lease agreement. Have a smooth closure for both tenant and landlord.

Template for terms and conditions covering the sale and use of hardware products.

Terms and Conditions (Hardware Product)

Set clear customer expectations of your hardware product with a terms and conditions agreement. Protect your business and ensure smooth transactions by stating product usage terms and warranty details.

A preview of a third-party logistics services agreement form detailing the roles, responsibilities, and service terms to simplify transactions between shippers and carriers. Use the form to create your contract and download it as a .pdf file.

Third-Party Logistics Services Agreement

Establish clear responsibilities and collaboration between businesses and logistics providers with a third-party logistics services agreement. Clearly define roles, responsibilities, and service expectations to manage partnerships effectively.

Trademark Assignment

Trademark Assignment

Simplify the buying and selling of trademarks with a trademark assignment agreement. Transfer intellectual property rights and ensure a fair and smooth transaction.

Trademark License Agreement

Trademark License Agreement

Ensure fair use of intellectual property with a trademark license agreement. Outline the terms of usage and compensation.

Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Protect your valuable information and maintain privacy with a unilateral non-disclosure agreement. Safeguard your business secrets when sharing them with third parties.

Template for a vehicle lease agreement detailing the leasing terms for a car or other vehicle.

Vehicle Lease Agreement

Use a vehicle lease agreement to lease your vehicle with confidence. Specify the terms for leasing, including duration, payments, and conditions.

Template for a vendor agreement specifying the terms between a vendor and buyer.

Vendor Agreement

Manage vendor relationships effectively with a comprehensive vendor agreement. Clarify terms, responsibilities, and expectations to foster productive partnerships.

Videography Services Agreement

Videography Services Agreement

Outline the terms and expectations for your videography project with a videography services agreement. Ensure a smooth and successful collaboration with your clients from start to finish.

Template for a volunteer agreement specifying terms for volunteer work and responsibilities.

Volunteer Agreement

Facilitate meaningful volunteer engagement with a volunteer agreement. Clarify and set the right expectations for the volunteer roles.

Template for a waiver agreement where one party relinquishes a legal right.

Waiver Agreement

Protect your business from liability with a well-drafted waiver agreement. Clearly outline the terms and conditions to release parties from liabilities.

Waiver of Loan Default Agreement

Waiver of Loan Default Agreement

Resolve loan defaults with a waiver of loan default agreement. Maintain positive lending relationships.

Website Affiliate Agreement

Website Affiliate Agreement

Planning to expand your business by promoting your website and products through an affiliate partner? A website affiliate agreement helps the client and affiliate spell out working terms and expected results for a successful engagement.

Website Development Agreement

Website Development Agreement

Promote smooth collaboration between a developer and a client with a website development agreement. Define the responsibilities, expectations, and outcomes of the website development project.

Template for a website disclaimer specifying limitations of liability for content.

Website Disclaimer

Protect your online presence with a website disclaimer. Explain your website's usage terms and legal responsibilities to safeguard against potential liabilities.

Website Hosting Agreement

Website Hosting Agreement

Prevent server-related downtime while ensuring a consistent website performance with a website hosting agreement. Clearly define terms and hosting provider's obligations efficiently.

Website Maintenance Agreement

Website Maintenance Agreement

Keep your website operational and efficient with a website maintenance agreement. Set clear guidelines and a good working relationship with your website maintenance provider.

Wedding Planning Services Agreement

Wedding Planning Services Agreement

Ensure your big day goes off without a hitch. Use a wedding planning services agreement to set the right expectations with your wedding planner.

Whistleblower Protection Policy

Whistleblower Protection Policy

Foster a culture of transparency and safety with a whistleblower protection policy. Build a safe, accountable environment, ensuring individuals can report misconduct without fear of retaliation.

Work Made for Hire Agreement

Work Made for Hire Agreement

Use a work made for hire agreement and confidently commission your creative work to a third party.

Bills of Sale

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Automobile Bill of Sale with Promissory Note

Automobile Bill of Sale with Promissory Note

Transfer ownership of an automobile from a seller to a buyer with a bill of sale. Seal the deal confidently.

Boat Bill of Sale

Boat Bill of Sale

Transfer boat ownership easily with a boat bill of sale. Our template helps you create a comprehensive bill of sale with the boat's specifications, purchase price, representation, delivery details, and more.

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Cat Bill of Sale

Cat Bill of Sale

Simplify the process of officially adopting a cat with a cat bill of sale. Ensure a smooth ownership transfer.

Dog Bill of Sale

Dog Bill of Sale

Simplify the process of officially adopting a new furry family member. A dog bill of sale serves as proof of purchase and transfer of the dog's ownership.

Motorcycle Bill of Sale

Motorcycle Bill of Sale

Simplify your motorcycle ownership transfer with a motorcycle bill of sale. Manage vehicle transactions easily.

Quitclaim Bill of Sale

Quitclaim Bill of Sale

Simplify the transfer of property or assets with a quitclaim bill of sale. Sell assets easily while defining the terms and ownership rights.

Vehicle Bill of Sale

Vehicle Bill of Sale

Ensure a smooth ownership transfer of your automobile with a vehicle bill of sale.

Warranty Bill of Sale

Warranty Bill of Sale

Give buyers confidence in your assets' purchase with a warranty bill of sale. Provide assurance that the property is rightfully yours and will become legally theirs after the transfer of ownership.

Business Plans

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A preview of a business plan template, showcasing a structured document with sections for goals, strategies, market analysis, and financial projections. A template that helps entrepreneurs create a detailed roadmap for their venture. Create your plan and download it as a .pdf file.

Business Plan

Use a business plan document to create a detailed roadmap for your venture. Outline goals, strategies, market analysis, and financial projections to ensure a clear and actionable plan.

An image of a sales compensation plan form detailing commission rates, performance incentives, and payout schedules to reward sales teams effectively. Use this form to create your plan and download it as a .pdf file.

Sales Compensation Plan

Motivate your sales team and drive performance with a well-structured sales compensation plan. Clearly outline commission structures, performance incentives, and payout schedules.

Business Policies

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Template for creating a privacy policy to detail how personal data is collected and used by a company.

Privacy Policy

Protect user data and sensitive information in your company with a privacy policy. Define how your company collects, uses, and safeguards a user's personal information.

Template for a return and refund policy detailing terms for product returns.

Return and Refund Policy

Use a return and refund policy form to explain the terms for product returns, refunds, and exchanges. Protect your business and enhance customer satisfaction.