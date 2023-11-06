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Featured Templates
Amendment of Agreement
Revise your existing contracts with ease! Our amendment of agreement template lets you update terms based on your needs. Stay flexible and adapt to changing circumstances.
Automobile Bill of Sale with Promissory Note
Transfer ownership of an automobile from a seller to a buyer with a bill of sale. Seal the deal confidently.
Business Plan Non-disclosure Agreement
Safeguard your business ideas with a business plan non-disclosure agreement template. Ensure your confidential information stays protected when sharing with potential partners, investors, and banks.
Consulting Services Agreement
Establish clear terms of service for successful engagements with consultants. Define the working relationship, including scope of work, compensation, and duration.
Employee Non-disclosure Agreement
Keep your employees informed about what is confidential and can't be disclosed to third parties. Safeguard the proprietary information with an employee NDA and maintain trust in the people working for you.
Employee Written Warning Form
Handle employee relations professionally with our employee written warning form. Address violations, improve performance, and maintain a well-documented record.
Employment Agreement
From salaries to confidentiality, craft clear terms for your new hires with an employment agreement. Ensure a good work relationship from day one.
Employment Offer Letter
Streamline your hiring process with an employment offer letter. Provide all the necessary details a new employee needs, including job title, compensation package, joining date, work schedule, and benefits.
Equipment Lease Agreement
Define equipment leasing terms and usage guidelines with an equipment lease agreement. Ensure the owner and renter know of their roles and responsibilities.
General Agreement
Establish all the required terms and conditions of business relationships with the other party. Define crucial details, including the scope of work, expected outcomes, and governing laws.
Independent Contractor Agreement
Clearly define project terms and responsibilities when hiring contractors for your company. An independent contract agreement helps to lay out work schedules, payment terms, and other essential details.
Independent Contractor Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement
Protect your proprietary information when working with contractors. An independent contractor unilateral NDA establishes clear boundaries and terms.
Invoice
Lay out clear payment details with our invoice template. Simplify the billing process and get paid faster. Create and download your invoice for free!
Letter of Intent for Business Transaction
Draft a letter of intent for your business with our template. Kickstart negotiations, outline key terms, and pave the way for a potential partnership.
Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement
Level up your business partnerships with a mutual non-disclosure agreement. Ensure confidentiality and protect your sensitive data while sharing it with third parties.
Quitclaim Bill of Sale
Simplify the transfer of property or assets with a quitclaim bill of sale. Sell assets easily while defining the terms and ownership rights.
Rent Receipt
Manage and document rental payments with a rent receipt. Use our template to keep your landlord-tenant relationships transparent and cordial.
Resignation Letter
Craft a thoughtful leaving note with our resignation letter template. Maintain professionalism and leave a good impression on your employer.
Secured Promissory Note (Fully Amortized)
Safeguard your financial arrangement with a secured promissory note. Define the installment payment terms of the loan clearly for the borrower and lender.
Security Agreement
Simplify your lending process with a security agreement. Define collateral, defaults, and repayment terms, and protect your loan investments effectively.
Termination of Agreement and Release
When it's time to part ways, end agreements professionally with a termination of agreement and release template. Simplify the process and keep your business relationships respectful and conflict-free.
Termination of Lease
Wrap up your lease professionally with a termination of lease agreement. Have a smooth closure for both tenant and landlord.
Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement
Protect your valuable information and maintain privacy with a unilateral non-disclosure agreement. Safeguard your business secrets when sharing them with third parties.
Unsecured Demand Promissory Note
Safeguard your financial arrangement with an unsecured demand promissory note. Define loan terms clearly for borrowers and lenders.
Unsecured Promissory Note (Fully Amortized)
Looking for a loan without collateral and in installment payments? Simplify the lending process with an unsecured promissory note (fully amortized).
Unsecured Promissory Note (Interest-Only with Balloon Final Payment)
Secure loans with a promissory note. Protect your investments by laying out transparent repayment terms.
Unsecured Promissory Note (Lump-Sum Payment)
Secure your finances with an unsecured promissory note (lump-sum payment). Clarify loan terms, interest rates, and payment details. Start building a successful financial arrangement today.
Vehicle Bill of Sale
Ensure a smooth ownership transfer of your automobile with a vehicle bill of sale.
Browse by Category
AgreementsSee all
Agency Agreement
Planning to engage a firm for their services? Define how the firm will act as an agent on your company's behalf and help run your business.
Amendment of Agreement
Revise your existing contracts with ease! Our amendment of agreement template lets you update terms based on your needs. Stay flexible and adapt to changing circumstances.
Arbitration Agreement
Simplify dispute resolution with an arbitration agreement. Resolve disputes amicably outside of court. Lay out a structured framework to settle conflicts, saving time and legal costs.
Assignment of Agreement
Transfer work responsibilities efficiently with an assignment of agreement. Facilitate a smooth transition from one party to another.
Assignment of Commercial Lease
Transfer your commercial lease to a new tenant smoothly. Create an assignment of a commercial lease to clearly articulate the new tenant's rights, responsibilities, and obligations.
Assignment of Residential Lease
Simplify lease transfers with an assignment of residential lease agreement. With the landlord's approval, smoothly transfer your lease responsibilities to a new tenant while documenting the arrangement comprehensively.
Band Partnership Agreement
Starting a band? A band partnership agreement helps set the terms and responsibilities with bandmates and start your musical journey on the right foot.
Business Plan Non-disclosure Agreement
Safeguard your business ideas with a business plan non-disclosure agreement template. Ensure your confidential information stays protected when sharing with potential partners, investors, and banks.
California Email Use Policy
Shape your company email policy with a California email use policy form. Set clear email guidelines for employees and promote healthy communication practices.
California General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)
Collaborate with a California-based contractor using a general contractor agreement. Define clear payment terms of the project, including the actual cost and contractor's fee.
California General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)
Use a general contractor agreement (stipulated fee) when paying a contractor in California a fixed amount for their services. Clearly define the project and payment terms.
California Harassment Policy
Promote a safe, inclusive workplace in California. Our harassment policy template sets clear guidelines for addressing and reporting workplace harassment, offering peace of mind for employers and employees alike.
California Partial Release and Waiver (Conditional)
Document payment for partially completed work on your construction project with a California partial release and waiver of liens (conditional) form. Outline the details of the project's progress, obligations of the involved parties, and payment details.
California Partial Release and Waiver (Unconditional)
Outline the details of the project's progress with a California partial release and waiver of liens (unconditional) form. Define the obligations of the involved parties and payment details.
California Release and Waiver (Conditional)
Simplify the payment process for completed contractor work with a California release and waiver of liens form. Remove any liens there may be on a property once the contractor has received full payment.
California Release and Waiver (Unconditional)
Ensure an easy final payment process and release a contractor from their duties with a California release and waiver of liens form. Handle exceptions and ensure a smooth conclusion of your contract project.
California Vacation Policy
Create a California-based company's time off policy with a vacation policy agreement. Bring clarity for employees on holidays, accrual limits, and time off details.
Catering Services Agreement
Outline your event's culinary needs and terms of catering services with a catering services agreement. Ensure each party fulfills their duties and responsibilities according to the agreed-upon terms.
Certification of Cease and Desist
Put an end to trademark infringement with a certification of cease and desist. Acquire a formal and written promise from the other party that they are no longer using your marks.
Clinical Trial Agreement
Formalize the association between the university and the sponsor with a clinical trial agreement. Provide a detailed picture of the study framework, its results, and other terms for clinical studies.
Cloud Service Agreement
Manage your cloud service business with a cloud service agreement. Explain service levels, data management, terms, and responsibilities to ensure smooth operations and protection.
Cohabitation Agreement
Step into a new chapter of your life securely with a cohabitation agreement. Start your commitment on the right track with your significant other.
Collaboration Agreement
Establish clear terms for your joint projects with a detailed collaboration agreement. Define roles, responsibilities, and contributions to ensure a smooth and productive partnership.
Commercial Lease Agreement
Use a commercial lease agreement to set lease terms clearly. Outline obligations, maintenance responsibilities, and tenant rights to ensure a professional lease arrangement.
Consignment Agreement
Protect the interests of both parties involved in a consignment relationship. A consignment agreement helps establish clear terms on the sale, promotion, or distribution of goods.
Consulting Services Agreement
Establish clear terms of service for successful engagements with consultants. Define the working relationship, including scope of work, compensation, and duration.
Continuing Guarantee (Limited Amount)
Safeguard your loan with a continuing guarantee (limited amount) agreement. Obtain a guarantor’s commitment to cover loan repayments when borrowers can't fulfill their monetary commitment.
Continuing Guarantee (Unlimited Amount)
Safeguard your loan with a continuing guarantee (unlimited amount) agreement. Obtain a guarantor’s commitment to cover loan repayments when borrowers can't fulfill their monetary commitment.
Copyright Assignment
Protect your intellectual property with a copyright assignment form. Securely transfer your copyright to another party, clearly defining ownership terms while preserving your rights effectively.
Copyright License Agreement for Artwork
Protect your artwork with a copyright license agreement. Cover essential details like parties involved, artwork description and usage, and payment terms.
Copyright License Agreement for Written Work
Want to obtain permission to republish or create new content from original written work? Create a copyright license agreement to get the owner's consent to reuse the written work.
Cybersecurity Agreement
Safeguard your digital assets with a cybersecurity agreement. Clearly outline security measures, responsibilities, and breach protocols to protect sensitive data and secure your business today!
Data Processing Agreement
Ensure secure data handling with a data processing agreement. Define roles, responsibilities, and data protection measures to comply with regulations and protect sensitive information.
Debt Settlement Agreement
Resolve defaulted loans amicably and efficiently with a debt settlement agreement. Renegotiate terms, minimize confusion, and foster a mutually beneficial resolution to avoid future defaults.
Distribution Agreement
Formalize the agreed-upon terms on how the distributors can promote, deliver, and sell your products. Create a distribution agreement and ensure that your products hit the right market at the right time.
Dog Walking Agreement
Establish a clear understanding between dog owners and their caregivers with a dog walking agreement. Cover every aspect of dog's care, from walks, vet visits, and medication schedules.
Domain Name Sale Agreement
Ensure a smooth and secure domain name transfer. Use a domain name sale agreement to safeguard the rights of both buyers and sellers with clear, customizable terms.
Electrical Services Agreement
Use an electrical services agreement to outline the scope of electrical work, timelines, payment terms, and safety requirements. Set clear expectations between the service provider and the client.
Employee Non-disclosure Agreement
Keep your employees informed about what is confidential and can't be disclosed to third parties. Safeguard the proprietary information with an employee NDA and maintain trust in the people working for you.
Employment Agreement
From salaries to confidentiality, craft clear terms for your new hires with an employment agreement. Ensure a good work relationship from day one.
End-User License Agreement
Outline software usage terms clearly with an end-user license agreement. Protect your intellectual property and software rights, and set forth user responsibilities.
Equipment Lease Agreement
Define equipment leasing terms and usage guidelines with an equipment lease agreement. Ensure the owner and renter know of their roles and responsibilities.
Exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement
Simplify the process of hiring an agent for your procurement needs. Clearly outline their roles and responsibilities towards your company.
Exclusive Sales Representative Agreement
Get your sales rep started on the right foot with an exclusive sales representative agreement. Clearly define terms for sales territory, products, targets, and commissions to boost your business and support your reps.
Extension of Agreement
Keep your successful collaboration going with an extension of agreement. Our template allows you to extend your partnership for a new time period easily.
Founders Agreement
Kick off startup partnerships with a founders' agreement. Define roles, equity splits, and decision-making authority to build a solid foundation for your startup's success.
General Agreement
Establish all the required terms and conditions of business relationships with the other party. Define crucial details, including the scope of work, expected outcomes, and governing laws.
General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)
Build accountability and allow adjustments to your construction project. A general contractor agreement (cost plus fee) covers all project details upfront, ensuring both parties have a transparent and collaborative construction experience.
General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)
Use a general contractor agreement (stipulated fee) when paying a contractor a fixed amount for their services. Clearly define the project and payment terms.
Gym Membership Agreement
Ensure a smooth fitness arrangement with a gym membership agreement. Clearly outline membership terms, fees, and responsibilities to protect your gym and provide clarity for your members.
Indemnity Agreement
Protect your business from financial loss and legal claims by using an indemnity agreement. Shield your company from potential liabilities.
Independent Contractor Agreement
Clearly define project terms and responsibilities when hiring contractors for your company. An independent contract agreement helps to lay out work schedules, payment terms, and other essential details.
Independent Contractor Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement
Protect your proprietary information when working with contractors. An independent contractor unilateral NDA establishes clear boundaries and terms.
Intellectual Property Assignment Agreement
Safeguard the sale or purchase of assets with an intellectual property assignment agreement. Transfer the ownership of patents, trademarks, software, and other critical assets easily.
Internet Service Agreement
Specify service terms, usage policies, and billing details with an internet service agreement to establish a clear and fair relationship between providers and users.
Joint Partnership Agreement
Lay out the terms of your association with a joint partnership agreement. Define each partner's roles, responsibilities, and profit shares to begin the business partnership on the right foot.
Joint Venture Agreement
Formalize your business partnership with a joint venture agreement. Define each party's roles, contributions, responsibilities, and profit-sharing arrangement to ensure a smooth collaboration.
Joint Venture Agreement Amendment
Make changes to your joint venture terms with a joint venture agreement amendment. Modify your partnership terms efficiently and effectively.
Land Co-ownership Agreement
Define the rights and responsibilities of a property owner with a land co-ownership agreement. Safeguard investments and clarify land usage guidelines.
Landlord Consent to Assignment
Facilitate lease transfers with a landlord consent to assignment form. Provide tenant and landlord information, along with the rental property address, and grant permission for the lease transfer easily.
Landlord Consent to Sublease
Obtain approval from the landlord to sublet a space with a sublease agreement. Use our template to clearly lay out the lease terms, obligations of the new tenant, payment, and other essential details.
Lease Agreement
Simplify the lease process and secure rental arrangements with a lease agreement. Mention lease conditions, responsibilities, and rights for landlords and tenants and ensure a smooth lease term.
Management Services Agreement
Protect your business and outline the responsibilities when working with an outside management firm. A management services agreement helps define work terms, responsibilities, payment, and reporting expectations.
Master SaaS Agreement
Ensure smooth SaaS operations with a master SaaS agreement. Clearly define service terms, responsibilities, and data protection measures to establish a solid foundation for your software solutions.
Master Service Agreement
Ensure smooth business operations and project execution with a master service agreement. Establish clear roles, responsibilities, and terms to protect your business relationships effectively.
Material Supply Agreement
Use a material supply agreement to ensure timely delivery and quality control in business operations. Define supply and payment terms, as well as delivery schedules, to establish clear roles for suppliers and buyers.
Memorandum of Understanding
Establish mutual goals and responsibilities clearly with a Memorandum of Understanding. Clarify intentions and outline terms for effective partnerships.
Mobile App Terms and Conditions
Lay out clear guidelines for mobile app users with a mobile app terms and conditions agreement. Use the agreement to protect user rights and detail the app usage policies and user responsibilities.
Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement
Level up your business partnerships with a mutual non-disclosure agreement. Ensure confidentiality and protect your sensitive data while sharing it with third parties.
Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement (Partnership)
Establish clear boundaries and protect shared business secrets in your alliance with a mutual non-disclosure agreement. Ensure both parties keep sensitive details secure.
Mutual Rescission and Release Agreement
Cancel an unfulfilled contract mutually with a mutual rescission and release agreement. Explain the reason for annulment and provide a simplified resolution for everyone involved.
New York Email Use Policy
Promote responsible email communication. Our New York email use policy template helps you shape your company's email guidelines, ensuring efficient and secure communication practices.
Non-compete Agreement
Define boundaries and protect business interests with a non-compete agreement. Protect your business by ensuring that employees and partners uphold fair competition practices.
Non-disclosure Agreement (Founders)
Protect your startup's confidential information. Get a non-disclosure agreement signed by the founders. Safeguard business ideas, prevent information misuse, and establish compliance.
Non-disclosure Agreement (Intern)
Use a non-disclosure agreement to protect sensitive company information shared with interns. Ensure your interns understand the confidentiality obligations they must uphold. Secure your business's proprietary data from unauthorized access.
Non-disclosure Agreement (Partnership)
Secure your business relationship with partners using a non-disclosure agreement for partnership. Clearly outline confidentiality terms and safeguard sensitive information shared between partners.
Non-exclusive Purchasing Agency Agreement
Simplify the process of hiring a purchasing agent for your procurement needs. A non-exclusive purchasing agency agreement clearly outlines the roles and responsibilities of all the parties involved.
Non-exclusive Sales Representative Agreement
Clearly define territories, products, commissions, and other essential terms with a non-exclusive sales representative agreement. Ensure transparency and build successful partnerships with your sales executives.
Partnership Agreement
Formalize business alliances with a partnership agreement. Use the agreement to establish clear terms, responsibilities, and profit-sharing arrangements between partners.
Partnership Dissolution Agreement
Conclude business partnerships professionally with a partnership dissolution agreement. Outline the duties, timelines, and other liabilities of the partners and ensure a smooth closure.
Patent Application Assignment
Transfer the ownership rights or interests in a patent application. A patent application agreement defines the terms of transfer, promotes collaboration, and mitigates risks.
Patent Assignment
Simplify the process of transferring patent rights for both buyers and sellers with a patent assignment agreement. Document the ownership transfer clearly and efficiently.
Performance Agreement
Set the stage for a successful performance with a performance agreement. Define responsibilities, costs, tech requirements, and other essential details for smooth collaboration between performers and organizers.
Personal Management Agreement
Define your working relationship with a personal manager using a personal management agreement. Clarify roles, commissions, and expectations for a successful partnership.
Pet Custody Agreement
Set up fair terms for the custody of shared pets with a pet custody agreement. Clearly explain the terms of pet care, including doctor visitation, expenses, and other responsibilities.
Pet Sitting Agreement
Set clear pet care instructions and expectations with a pet sitting agreement. Enjoy peace of mind that your pets will be well cared for while you're away.
Photography Services Agreement
Manage various photography projects with ease with a photography services agreement. Set clear service terms and guidelines between a photographer and a client.
Product Supply Agreement
Ensure a smooth inventory flow from supplier to buyer with a product supply agreement. Define important details like product orders, delivery timelines, and price points.
Professional Services Agreement
Ensure a smooth working relationship with you and your clients with a professional services agreement. Explain your offerings, ownership rights, and payment terms clearly and precisely.
Profit Sharing Agreement
Define profit distribution clearly with a profit-sharing agreement. Mention distribution ratios, responsibilities, and terms to ensure fair and transparent profit allocation among parties.
Property Management Agreement
Ensure your property is well-maintained and in good hands with a property management agreement. Delegate the responsibilities to a property manager, such as negotiating lease terms with the renter, collecting rent, and addressing any repairs/maintenance.
Property Sale Agreement
Facilitate a smooth property sale process with a property sale agreement. Provide property specifications, terms of sale, and payment terms clearly, ensuring a safe property deal for buyer and seller.
Purchase Agreement
Simplify the buying and selling process with a purchase agreement. Clearly define terms, conditions, and obligations to ensure smooth and secure transactions for any purchase.
Purchase Order
Easily draft your purchase order with a detailed description of the items. Simplify the purchasing process by placing concise orders and enabling faster order execution and delivery from the vendor.
Research and Development Agreement
Collaborate with experts using a research and development agreement. Define partnership terms for successful innovation and product development.
Reseller Agreement
Establish clear terms for reselling products with a reseller agreement. Define pricing, responsibilities, and sales targets to build a successful reseller partnership.
Sale of Goods Agreement
Govern the terms of sale and purchase of goods with a sale of goods agreement. Outline the responsibilities of buyers and sellers throughout their partnership.
Sales Commission Agreement
Provide clear compensation structures for sales representatives with a sales commission agreement. Include detailed sales targets, incentive breakups, and increase overall sales performance.
Screenplay Collaboration Agreement
Collaborate professionally with co-writers with a screenplay collaboration agreement. Outline the working relationship and ensure all writers are on the same page from the start of a project.
Security Agreement
Simplify your lending process with a security agreement. Define collateral, defaults, and repayment terms, and protect your loan investments effectively.
Service Agreement
Seal your service commitments professionally with a service agreement. Define roles clearly, protect your interests, and ensure client satisfaction.
Service Level Agreement
Define clear service levels between a service provider and a client. Outline service expectations, responsibilities, and performance standards clearly to maintain high standards and client satisfaction.
Shareholders Agreement
Facilitate smooth business operations and define shareholder roles with a shareholders agreement. Clarify ownership, decision-making, and responsibilities for effective corporate governance.
Share Transfer Agreement
Use a share transfer agreement to facilitate smooth share ownership transfers. Define ownership terms and conditions to ensure compliance and transparency.
Small Business Partnership Agreement
Formalize your business arrangements with a small business partnership agreement. Detail partners’ rights, profit sharing, and obligations to establish a smooth relationship between the parties.
Software-as-a-Service Agreement
Use Software as a Service agreement to outline terms for delivering and accessing software services. Protect interests and outline obligations for smooth client and service provider collaboration.
Software Distribution Agreement
Fuel successful partnership between a software provider and distributor with a software distribution agreement. Boost software sales with the right distribution strategy.
Source Code License Agreement
Protect your software’s intellectual property with a source code license agreement. Explain usage rights, restrictions, and obligations to establish an amicable relationship between you and the licensee.
Specific Guarantee
Get extra assurance on loan repayment with a specific guarantee agreement. Clearly outline borrower-guarantor responsibilities and protect all parties involved.
Sponsorship Agreement
Bring organizers and sponsors on the same page by outlining the event details, sponsorship terms, and potential outcomes.
Standard Non-disclosure Agreement
Protect your confidential information with a non-disclosure agreement. Define terms for disclosures. Safeguard your business secrets and sensitive data, ensuring robust protection of your assets.
Storage Rental Agreement
Manage your storage needs with a storage rental agreement. The agreement helps outline terms, rental duration, access hours, and other rental specifics, ensuring safe and efficient storage solutions.
Strategic Alliance Agreement
Strengthen partnerships with a strategic alliance agreement. Clearly outline roles, responsibilities, and objectives to ensure a successful and productive collaboration.
Subcontractor Agreement
Protect your project and manage subcontractor relationships effectively with a subcontractor agreement. Clearly outline project scope, deadlines, and payment terms to ensure smooth collaboration.
Sublease of Residential Lease with Landlord Consent
Get the landlord's consent and smoothly transfer your residential lease with a sublease of residential lease form. Use our template to clearly lay out the lease terms, obligations of the new tenant, payment, and other essential details.
Subscription Agreement
Safeguard your investment commitments with a subscription agreement. Clearly outline rights, obligations, and terms for investors and companies.
Termination of Agreement and Release
When it's time to part ways, end agreements professionally with a termination of agreement and release template. Simplify the process and keep your business relationships respectful and conflict-free.
Termination of Lease
Wrap up your lease professionally with a termination of lease agreement. Have a smooth closure for both tenant and landlord.
Terms and Conditions (Hardware Product)
Set clear customer expectations of your hardware product with a terms and conditions agreement. Protect your business and ensure smooth transactions by stating product usage terms and warranty details.
Third-Party Logistics Services Agreement
Establish clear responsibilities and collaboration between businesses and logistics providers with a third-party logistics services agreement. Clearly define roles, responsibilities, and service expectations to manage partnerships effectively.
Trademark Assignment
Simplify the buying and selling of trademarks with a trademark assignment agreement. Transfer intellectual property rights and ensure a fair and smooth transaction.
Trademark License Agreement
Ensure fair use of intellectual property with a trademark license agreement. Outline the terms of usage and compensation.
Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement
Protect your valuable information and maintain privacy with a unilateral non-disclosure agreement. Safeguard your business secrets when sharing them with third parties.
Vehicle Lease Agreement
Use a vehicle lease agreement to lease your vehicle with confidence. Specify the terms for leasing, including duration, payments, and conditions.
Vendor Agreement
Manage vendor relationships effectively with a comprehensive vendor agreement. Clarify terms, responsibilities, and expectations to foster productive partnerships.
Videography Services Agreement
Outline the terms and expectations for your videography project with a videography services agreement. Ensure a smooth and successful collaboration with your clients from start to finish.
Volunteer Agreement
Facilitate meaningful volunteer engagement with a volunteer agreement. Clarify and set the right expectations for the volunteer roles.
Waiver Agreement
Protect your business from liability with a well-drafted waiver agreement. Clearly outline the terms and conditions to release parties from liabilities.
Waiver of Loan Default Agreement
Resolve loan defaults with a waiver of loan default agreement. Maintain positive lending relationships.
Website Affiliate Agreement
Planning to expand your business by promoting your website and products through an affiliate partner? A website affiliate agreement helps the client and affiliate spell out working terms and expected results for a successful engagement.
Website Development Agreement
Promote smooth collaboration between a developer and a client with a website development agreement. Define the responsibilities, expectations, and outcomes of the website development project.
Website Disclaimer
Protect your online presence with a website disclaimer. Explain your website's usage terms and legal responsibilities to safeguard against potential liabilities.
Website Hosting Agreement
Prevent server-related downtime while ensuring a consistent website performance with a website hosting agreement. Clearly define terms and hosting provider's obligations efficiently.
Website Maintenance Agreement
Keep your website operational and efficient with a website maintenance agreement. Set clear guidelines and a good working relationship with your website maintenance provider.
Wedding Planning Services Agreement
Ensure your big day goes off without a hitch. Use a wedding planning services agreement to set the right expectations with your wedding planner.
Whistleblower Protection Policy
Foster a culture of transparency and safety with a whistleblower protection policy. Build a safe, accountable environment, ensuring individuals can report misconduct without fear of retaliation.
Work Made for Hire Agreement
Use a work made for hire agreement and confidently commission your creative work to a third party.
Bills of SaleSee all
Automobile Bill of Sale with Promissory Note
Transfer ownership of an automobile from a seller to a buyer with a bill of sale. Seal the deal confidently.
Boat Bill of Sale
Transfer boat ownership easily with a boat bill of sale. Our template helps you create a comprehensive bill of sale with the boat's specifications, purchase price, representation, delivery details, and more.
Cat Bill of Sale
Simplify the process of officially adopting a cat with a cat bill of sale. Ensure a smooth ownership transfer.
Dog Bill of Sale
Simplify the process of officially adopting a new furry family member. A dog bill of sale serves as proof of purchase and transfer of the dog's ownership.
Motorcycle Bill of Sale
Simplify your motorcycle ownership transfer with a motorcycle bill of sale. Manage vehicle transactions easily.
Quitclaim Bill of Sale
Simplify the transfer of property or assets with a quitclaim bill of sale. Sell assets easily while defining the terms and ownership rights.
Vehicle Bill of Sale
Ensure a smooth ownership transfer of your automobile with a vehicle bill of sale.
Warranty Bill of Sale
Give buyers confidence in your assets' purchase with a warranty bill of sale. Provide assurance that the property is rightfully yours and will become legally theirs after the transfer of ownership.
Business PlansSee all
Business Plan
Use a business plan document to create a detailed roadmap for your venture. Outline goals, strategies, market analysis, and financial projections to ensure a clear and actionable plan.
Sales Compensation Plan
Motivate your sales team and drive performance with a well-structured sales compensation plan. Clearly outline commission structures, performance incentives, and payout schedules.
Business PoliciesSee all
Privacy Policy
Protect user data and sensitive information in your company with a privacy policy. Define how your company collects, uses, and safeguards a user's personal information.
Return and Refund Policy
Use a return and refund policy form to explain the terms for product returns, refunds, and exchanges. Protect your business and enhance customer satisfaction.