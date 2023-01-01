Utah Three-day Notice to Pay or Vacate - Free Template

|This Notice is given to:
|This Notice is given by:
You are behind in your payments required by your rental agreement with your landlord. You are required to either pay everything you owe as indicated below, or move out within three calendar days.
1. Within three calendar days you must pay the entire amount of money that is now owing to your landlord for rent. The total amount due is
If you do not comply with this notice, you will be served with a Summons and Complaint for unlawful detainer. Unlawful detainer is when you remain in possession of rental property after the owner serves you with a lawful notice to leave, such as this eviction notice. If you are found by the court to be in unlawful detainer, you will be evicted by the court and you will be liable for:
You will also be liable for three times those damages allowed to be trebled under Utah Code §78B-6-811 which specifically may include trebling all of those damages mentioned above except attorney's fees and court costs. Damages under (2) are the reasonable rental value or reasonable rental value of the use and occupation of the premises for each day you remain after the expiration of this notice. In most cases trebling damages under (2) means the court will times the amount you have been paying for rent by three for every day you remain in the property after the last day you were given to leave under this eviction notice. Please contact your landlord to discuss this situation.
|Date: ________________________
|_________________________________________
Signature of Person Giving Notice
[PAGE BREAK HERE]
RETURN OF SERVICE
This Notice was served on __________________________________________ (name) on ______________________ (date) in the following way:
|[ ] A copy was delivered to the tenant personally.
|[ ] A copy was sent through certified or registered mail to the tenant's address.
|[ ] A copy was posted in a conspicuous place on the premises because no one was home.
|[ ] A copy was left with __________________________________________ (name), a person of suitable
|age and discretion at (choose all that apply):
|[ ] tenant's residence, or
|[ ] tenant's place of business
|AND a second copy was mailed to
|[ ] tenant's residence, or
|[ ] tenant's place of business
|Sign here:
|____________________________________
Person Serving This Notice