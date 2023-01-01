Alaska Notice to Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
To: and 
,  

You are notified that you owe rent in the amount of . (This amount does not include any late fees that you may also owe. You may not be evicted for non-payment of late fees.)

If you do not pay this rent by the date stated below (which must be at least SEVEN DAYS after the date and time you receive this notice), your tenancy is terminated and you must move.

Date and time by which rent must be paid: Date: Time: : a.m.p.m.

If you pay your rent in full before this date and time, you do not have to move.

If you do not pay your rent or move by this date and time, a lawsuit may be filed to evict you.


Date: _____________________________Signature: _________________________________
Print Name: _______________________________
Print Title: _________________________________
                        (owner/property manager)

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

LANDLORD'S RECORD OF SERVICE

Instructions: Serve a copy of this notice on the tenant. Immediately fill out the following to describe how service was accomplished. Complete all that apply. Keep original for use in filing a lawsuit.

On __________________________ at _______________a.m./p.m.,


[  ] Tenant acknowledged receipt of this notice. __________________________________
                                                                                       Tenant Signature
[  ] I personally served this notice on the following person: __________________________________
[  ] I attempted to make personal service on the tenants named above. I knocked on the door of the premises,
and no one answered. I believed tenants were absent, so I securely affixed this Notice to the entry door of the
above premises.
[  ] Tenants were served by registered or certified mail. (The return receipt will be retained for use in court.)
____________________
Date		__________________________________
Signature		____________________________
Print Name
ATTACH TO COMPLAINT IF SUIT IS FILED
FREE
ATTORNEY-DRAFTED

Alaska Notice to Quit - Free Template

Promptly address overdue rent with an Alaska notice to quit. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.
Create for free
Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's an Alaska notice to quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Alaska notice to quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

Related templates

Arizona 5-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Arizona 5-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with an Arizona five-day notice to pay rent or quit. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Arkansas 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Arkansas 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with an Arkansas three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

California Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

California Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a California notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Delaware Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Delaware Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Delaware notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Demand for Compliance or Right to Possession Notice (Colorado)

Demand for Compliance or Right to Possession Notice (Colorado)

Secure your property rights in Colorado with a right-to-possession notice. Assert your rights while maintaining a respectful approach to tenant relations.

Florida 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Florida 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Florida three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.