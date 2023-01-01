Arkansas Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
and 
,  

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated under which you hold possession of the premises located at , , Arkansas, , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows: 

  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that Ark. Code Ann. §18-60-304, within THREE (3) days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above. If you do neither of these, the rental agreement will terminate and will institute legal proceedings against you to recover possession of the premises, rent, and damages.

The following forms of payment will be accepted [check all that apply]:

_____ Cash_____ Cashier's check_____ Certified check
_____ Money order_____ Personal check_____ Electronic funds deposit

The THREE-DAY NOTICE PERIOD expires at: : a.m.p.m. on .

You may make payments in the following ways: 

  • 1. in person, at , , , .  The usual days and hours for rent collection are .
  • 1. 2. by mail, to , , , .
  • 1. 2. 2. 3. by deposit to account at , a financial institution located at , , , . 
  • 1. 2. 2. 2. 3. 3. 3. 4. by electronic funds transfer procedure previously established.

THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE ARKANSAS LAW, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

_______________________________________________
Landlord or Landlord's Agent Signature
_______________________________________________
Date







[PAGE BREAK HERE]

PROOF OF SERVICE
(choose all that apply)

[  ] Tenant acknowledges receipt of the 3-day notice to pay rent or quit:

_______________________________________
Date		_______________________________________
Signature

[  ] The 3-day notice to pay rent or quit was personally served on

__________________________________
Name		by the undersigned on________________________________.
Date

[  ] Tenant was served by registered or certified mail.

_______________________________________
Date		_______________________________________
Signature




FREE
ATTORNEY-DRAFTED

Arkansas Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Promptly address overdue rent with an Arkansas three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.
Create for free
Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's an Arkansas three-day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Arkansas three-day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

Related templates

California Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

California Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a California notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Delaware Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Delaware Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Delaware notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Demand for Compliance or Right to Possession Notice (Colorado)

Demand for Compliance or Right to Possession Notice (Colorado)

Secure your property rights in Colorado with a right-to-possession notice. Assert your rights while maintaining a respectful approach to tenant relations.

Florida 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Florida 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Florida three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Idaho 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Idaho 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with an Idaho three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Illinois 5-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Illinois 5-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with an Illinois five-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.