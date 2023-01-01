Browse Templates
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that you are indebted to me in the sum of for the rent and use of the premises at , , County, Florida, , now occupied by you. I hereby demand payment of the rent or possession of the premises within THREE (3) days (excluding Saturday, Sunday, and legal holidays) from the date of delivery of this notice, to wit: on or before at my address listed below.

If you vacate the premises or are evicted, I will retake possession of the premises under Fla. Stat. § 83.595. In addition to unpaid rent, late fees, and damages to the premises, you will be liable for the future rent and late fees until your lease expires, less any rent I receive from rerenting the premises. If a lawsuit is filed, you may be liable for my attorney's fees and costs.

________________________
Date		_______________________________________
, ,

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true copy of this notice was furnished by:

(  ) U.S. mail
(  ) Personal delivery to resident(s)
(  ) Posting in a conspicuous place on the premises in the absence of the resident(s)

Delivered by: _______________________________ Date: _______________ Time: ____________

Florida Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Promptly address overdue rent with a Florida three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.
Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

What's a Florida three-day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Florida three-day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

