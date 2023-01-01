Massachusetts fourteen-day Notice to Quit for Non-payment of Rent - Free Template

Date: _________________

Tenant and Address City, State, Zip , Massachussetts

Your rent being in arrears, you are hereby notified to quit and deliver up in fourteen (14) days from your receipt of this notice, the above described premises now held by you as my tenant.

If you fail to so vacate, I shall employ the due course of the law to evict you.

________________________________

Signed by landlord or attorney

Reservation of Landlord's Rights

All monies paid to the landlord after your receipt of this notice will be accepted as use and occupancy and not as rent, without waiving any right to possession of the premises, and without any intention of reinstating your tenancy or establishing a new tenancy.

Cure Rights of Residential Tenant at Will

If you are a tenant at will, and if you have not received a Notice To Quit for Nonpayment of Rent within the last twelve months, you have a right to prevent termination of your tenancy by paying or tendering to your landlord, or your landlord's attorney, or to the person to whom you customarily pay your rent, the full amount of rent due within ten days after your receipt of this notice.

Cure Rights of Residential Tenant under Lease

If you are a tenant under an unexpired written lease, and you have not received a Notice to Quit for Nonpayment of Rent within the last twelve months, you have a right to prevent termination of your tenancy by paying or tendering to your landlord, or landlord's attorney, or the person to whom you customarily pay your rent, the full amount of rent due within ten days after your receipt of this notice.

[PAGE BREAK HERE]





Proof of Delivery

I delivered this notice on ________________ , 20______ as follows: [check all that apply]

[ ] by delivering a copy, in hand personally, to the above named tenant, ______________________ at ___________________________ in the presence of ___________________________. [ ] by leaving a copy, slipped under the dwelling unit entrance door, at the above described premises. [ ] by taping a copy to the dwelling unit entrance door, at the above described premises. [ ] by mailing a copy, first class postage prepaid, to the above named tenant at the above described premises.









________________________________

Signed by person giving notice







