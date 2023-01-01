Minnesota Fourteen-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

and ,

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated under which you hold possession of the premises located at , , MN , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows:

owed from to .

owed from to .

owed from to .

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 504B.135(b), within FOURTEEN (14) days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above. If you do neither of these, will institute legal proceedings against you to recover possession of the premises, to declare the lease agreement forfeited, and to recover rent.

The FOURTEEN-DAY notice period expires at: : a.m. p.m. on .

If you remain on the above-described premises on the date specified for termination, I may seek to enforce termination only by bringing a judicial eviction, at which time you may present a defense; you may be required to pay court costs and attorneys' fees if it is instituted.

If any tender of monies or payments does not comply with the requirements noted above or otherwise cure or excuse the breach as provided by law, any monies paid by you after the date of this notice shall be accepted for use and occupancy only and not for rent, shall not waive this notice or any subsequent eviction, nor shall it create or reinstate any tenancy.

If you do not make payment and you do not move out, you are hereby notified to produce this notice at any court where this case may be heard.

________________________ _______________________________________ Date

PROOF OF SERVICE

1. At the time of service, I, the undersigned, was at least 18 years of age.

2. I served copies of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit.

3. I served copies of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit to the following tenant:

_________________________________________________________

(Name)

4. The fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit was served at:

__________________________________________________________________________

(Full Address)

5. I served the tenant by:

a. [ ] PERSONAL SERVICE. I personally delivered a copy of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 3

on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time)

b. [ ] SUBSTITUTED SERVICE BY LEAVING NOTICE & MAILING

(1) After attempting personal service, I left a copy of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit with or in the presence of a person of suitable age and discretion:

____________________________________________________________________________

(Insert name of person you left the notice with who is at least 18 years old, or give description (age, sex, height, weight, etc.) if person refuses to give name) (2) on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time) (3) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4 on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time)

c. [ ] POSTING & MAILING.

(1) After attempting service, I affixed/posted a copy of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit in a conspicuous place at the address listed in item 4 on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time) (2) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4 on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time)

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Minnesota that the foregoing is true and correct.

Signed on _________________________, at ______________________, Minnesota.

(Date) (Location)

____________________________________

Print name of person who served notice __________________________________

Signature of person who served notice























