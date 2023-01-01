Minnesota Fourteen-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
  and 
,  

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated  under which you hold possession of the premises located at , MN , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows: 

  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 504B.135(b), within FOURTEEN (14) days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above. If you do neither of these,  will institute legal proceedings against you to recover possession of the premises, to declare the lease agreement forfeited, and to recover rent.

The FOURTEEN-DAY notice period expires at: : a.m.p.m. on .

If you remain on the above-described premises on the date specified for termination, I may seek to enforce termination only by bringing a judicial eviction, at which time you may present a defense; you may be required to pay court costs and attorneys' fees if it is instituted.

If any tender of monies or payments does not comply with the requirements noted above or otherwise cure or excuse the breach as provided by law, any monies paid by you after the date of this notice shall be accepted for use and occupancy only and not for rent, shall not waive this notice or any subsequent eviction, nor shall it create or reinstate any tenancy.

If you do not make payment and you do not move out, you are hereby notified to produce this notice at any court where this case may be heard.

_______________________________________________________________
Date

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

PROOF OF SERVICE

1. At the time of service, I, the undersigned, was at least 18 years of age.

2. I served copies of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit.

3. I served copies of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit to the following tenant:

_________________________________________________________
(Name)

4. The fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit was served at:

__________________________________________________________________________
(Full Address)

5. I served the tenant by:

  • a. [  ] PERSONAL SERVICE. I personally delivered a copy of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 3
on _____________________________ at _______________  am    pm
          (Date)                                                   (Time)
  • b. [  ] SUBSTITUTED SERVICE BY LEAVING NOTICE & MAILING
(1) After attempting personal service, I left a copy of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit with
or in the presence of a person of suitable age and discretion:

____________________________________________________________________________
(Insert name of person you left the notice with who is at least 18 years old, or give description (age, sex, height, weight, etc.) if person refuses to give name)
(2) on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
                          (Date)                                           (Time)
(3) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the fourteen-day notice to
pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
                 (Date)                                           (Time)
  • c. [  ] POSTING & MAILING.
(1) After attempting service, I affixed/posted a copy of the fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit in a
conspicuous place at the address listed in item 4
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
             (Date)                                               (Time)
(2) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the fourteen-day notice to
pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm           
              (Date)                                              (Time)

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Minnesota that the foregoing is true and correct.

Signed on  _________________________, at ______________________, Minnesota.
                        (Date)                                           (Location)
____________________________________
Print name of person who served notice		__________________________________
Signature of person who served notice












FREE
ATTORNEY-DRAFTED

Minnesota Fourteen-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Resolve rent issues effectively in Minnesota. Our fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit template helps landlords communicate payment expectations clearly, fostering prompt resolution with tenants.
Create for free
Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's a Minnesota fourteen-Day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Minnesota 14-Day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

Related templates

Mississippi 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Mississippi 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Mississippi three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Montana 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Montana 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Montana three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Nebraska 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Nebraska 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Nebraska three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Nevada Notice to Quit

Nevada Notice to Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Nevada notice to quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

New Mexico 3-Day Notice of Nonpayment of Rent

New Mexico 3-Day Notice of Nonpayment of Rent

Resolve rent issues effectively in New Mexico. Our three-day notice of non-payment of rent template helps landlords communicate payment expectations clearly, fostering prompt resolution with tenants.

New York 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

New York 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a New York three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.