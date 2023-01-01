|Please discard this page before providing the notice to your tenant.
|New Mexico 3 Day Notice of Nonpayment of Rent*
|(Uniform Owner-Resident Relations Act)
|To:
|Address:
You are notified that you are not in compliance with the rental agreement or separate agreement concerning the premises at**:
by failure to pay rent as follows:
Total due:
If the amount due is not paid within three (3) days from the date of delivery set out below, the rental agreement shall be terminated.
|Payment will be accepted only by:
|[ ] Cash [ ] Money order [ ] Cashiers or certified check [ ] Personal check
|Dated:
|____________________________________
(Owner) (Agent)
|Service of notice:
|[ ] Personally delivered to resident
|[ ] Posted
|[ ] Posted and Mailed
|[ ] Mailed
|Delivered or Posted
|Mailed: [ ] First Class mail [ ] Certified Mail
|Time: _________________________
|Mailed From: _________________________
|Date: _________________________
|Date: _________________________
|By***: _________________________
(person delivering or posting notice)
|By***: _________________________
(person mailing notice)
USE NOTE
* The party giving notice should retain two (2) copies for possible court action.
** If the leased premises is an apartment, include the name of the apartments and the apartment number. This form may also be used for a mobile home park with less than 12 units. See Subsection C of Section 47-10-2 NMSA 1978.
*** Include the name of the person delivering, posting or mailing the notice.
Service Instructions: Mailing is not required if personal delivery is accomplished or if notice is posted. If mailed, posting is not required, but recommended in addition to mailing. A Posted notice must be affixed to a door by taping all sides or placed in a fixture or receptacle designed for notices. The location of the mail box from which notice is mailed is also recommended information.