Browse Templates
Please discard this page before providing the notice to your tenant.





[PAGE BREAK HERE]

New Mexico 3 Day Notice of Nonpayment of Rent*
(Uniform Owner-Resident Relations Act)

To: and 
Address:
, New Mexico

You are notified that you are not in compliance with the rental agreement or separate agreement concerning the premises at**:

  • , , New Mexico

by failure to pay rent as follows: 

  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .

Total due:

If the amount due is not paid within three (3) days from the date of delivery set out below, the rental agreement shall be terminated.

Payment will be accepted only by:
[  ] Cash  [  ] Money order  [  ] Cashiers or certified check  [  ] Personal check
Dated:
____________________________________
(Owner) (Agent)





[PAGE BREAK HERE]

Service of notice:
[  ] Personally delivered to resident
[  ] Posted
[  ] Posted and Mailed
[  ] Mailed
Delivered or PostedMailed: [  ] First Class mail  [  ] Certified Mail
Time: _________________________Mailed From: _________________________
Date: _________________________Date: _________________________
By***: _________________________
          (person delivering or posting notice)		By***: _________________________
            (person mailing notice)

USE NOTE
* The party giving notice should retain two (2) copies for possible court action.

** If the leased premises is an apartment, include the name of the apartments and the apartment number. This form may also be used for a mobile home park with less than 12 units. See Subsection C of Section 47-10-2 NMSA 1978.

*** Include the name of the person delivering, posting or mailing the notice.

Service Instructions: Mailing is not required if personal delivery is accomplished or if notice is posted. If mailed, posting is not required, but recommended in addition to mailing. A Posted notice must be affixed to a door by taping all sides or placed in a fixture or receptacle designed for notices. The location of the mail box from which notice is mailed is also recommended information.

FREE
ATTORNEY-DRAFTED

New Mexico 3-Day Notice of Non-payment of Rent - Free Template

Resolve rent issues effectively in New Mexico. Our three-day notice of non-payment of rent template helps landlords communicate payment expectations clearly, fostering prompt resolution with tenants.
Create for free
Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's a New Mexico three-day notice of non-payment of rent?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your New Mexico three-day notice of nonpayment of rent:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

Related templates

New York 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

New York 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a New York three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

North Carolina 10-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

North Carolina 10-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a North Carolina ten-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Ohio Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Ohio Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with an Ohio notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Pennsylvania 10-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Pennsylvania 10-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Pennsylvania ten-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Rhode Island 5-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Rhode Island 5-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Rhode Island five-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

South Carolina 5-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

South Carolina 5-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a South Carolina five-Day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.