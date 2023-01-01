Please discard this page before providing the notice to your tenant.









[PAGE BREAK HERE]

New Mexico 3 Day Notice of Nonpayment of Rent* (Uniform Owner-Resident Relations Act)

To: and Address: , New Mexico

You are notified that you are not in compliance with the rental agreement or separate agreement concerning the premises at**:

, , New Mexico

by failure to pay rent as follows:

owed from to .

owed from to .

owed from to .

Total due:

If the amount due is not paid within three (3) days from the date of delivery set out below, the rental agreement shall be terminated.

Payment will be accepted only by: [ ] Cash [ ] Money order [ ] Cashiers or certified check [ ] Personal check

Dated: ____________________________________

(Owner) (Agent)









[PAGE BREAK HERE]

Service of notice: [ ] Personally delivered to resident [ ] Posted [ ] Posted and Mailed [ ] Mailed Delivered or Posted Mailed: [ ] First Class mail [ ] Certified Mail Time: _________________________ Mailed From: _________________________ Date: _________________________ Date: _________________________ By***: _________________________

(person delivering or posting notice) By***: _________________________

(person mailing notice)

USE NOTE

* The party giving notice should retain two (2) copies for possible court action.

** If the leased premises is an apartment, include the name of the apartments and the apartment number. This form may also be used for a mobile home park with less than 12 units. See Subsection C of Section 47-10-2 NMSA 1978.

*** Include the name of the person delivering, posting or mailing the notice.

Service Instructions: Mailing is not required if personal delivery is accomplished or if notice is posted. If mailed, posting is not required, but recommended in addition to mailing. A Posted notice must be affixed to a door by taping all sides or placed in a fixture or receptacle designed for notices. The location of the mail box from which notice is mailed is also recommended information.