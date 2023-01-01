Rhode Island Five-Day Notice To Pay Rent Or Quit - Free Template

Please discard this page before providing the notice to your tenant.









You are now more than fifteen (15) days in arrears for some or all of the rent owed under your rental agreement. State law requires that you be sent this notice of arrearage.

Unless you make payment of all rent in arrears within five (5) days of the date this notice was mailed to you, an eviction action may be instituted in court against you. You can prevent the eviction by paying all the rent owing within five (5) days of the mailing of this notice.

If you believe you have legal reason for not paying this rent, you will be able to present that defense at the eviction hearing. The rent in arrears as of the above date is .

I hereby certify that I placed in regular U.S. Mail, First Class postage prepaid, a copy of this notice addressed to the tenant on the ___________ day of ______________________________, 20_____.