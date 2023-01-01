Browse Templates
Date of Mailing:
and 
,  

You are now more than fifteen (15) days in arrears for some or all of the rent owed under your rental agreement. State law requires that you be sent this notice of arrearage.

Unless you make payment of all rent in arrears within five (5) days of the date this notice was mailed to you, an eviction action may be instituted in court against you. You can prevent the eviction by paying all the rent owing within five (5) days of the mailing of this notice.

If you believe you have legal reason for not paying this rent, you will be able to present that defense at the eviction hearing. The rent in arrears as of the above date is

_________________________________________
 

I hereby certify that I placed in regular U.S. Mail, First Class postage prepaid, a copy of this notice addressed to the tenant on the ___________ day of ______________________________, 20_____.

_________________________________________
Signature of Landlord/Owner
Rhode Island Five-Day Notice To Pay Rent Or Quit - Free Template

Promptly address overdue rent with a Rhode Island five-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.
Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's a Rhode Island five-day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Rhode Island five-day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

