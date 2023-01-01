Washington Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

and ,

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated under which you hold possession of the premises located at , , , , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows:

owed from to .



owed from to .



owed from to .

YOU MUST PAY THE RENT WITHIN THREE (3) DAYS OR VACATE THE PREMISES.

Under Wash. Rev. Code § 59.12.030 and SMC 22.206.160 C(1)(a) , you are instructed within three (3) days of service of this notice to pay the rent or vacate. If you fail to comply with this notice, your landlord may sue you in an unlawful detainer action and seek possession and other all remedies, relief, and damages allowed by law.

A Seattle tenant who habitually fails to pay rent when due which causes the owner to notify the tenant in writing of late rent four (4) or more times in a twelve (12)-month period is subject to eviction. If you have been served more than one type of notice you must comply with every notice by the applicable deadlines stated in the various notices. A different deadline in another notice does not extend the deadline in this notice. Each notice requires compliance with its terms. Compliance with one notice is not compliance with other notices.



DECLARATION OF SERVICE OF 3-DAY NOTICE TO VACATE

I, ______________________________________________________ declare:

(Name of person serving notice)

1. I am now, and at all times mentioned in this declaration was, a citizen of the United States, a resident of the state of Washington, and over the age of 18 years. I make this declaration based on my personal knowledge. I am competent to testify to the matters in this declaration.

2. I served copies of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to the following tenant:

_________________________________________________________

(Name)

3. The three-day notice to pay rent or quit was served at:

_________________________________________________________

(Full Address)

4. I served the tenant by:

a. [ ] PERSONAL SERVICE. I personally handed a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to

the person listed in item 2 on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time)

b. [ ] SUBSTITUTED SERVICE BY LEAVING NOTICE & MAILING

(1) After attempting personal service, I left a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit with or in the presence of a person of suitable age and discretion, residing on or in charge of the premises described in item 2, who accepted the notice on behalf of the tenant:

_______________________________________________________________________________

(Insert name of person you left the notice with who is at least 18 years old, or give description (age,

sex, height, weight, etc.) if person refuses to give name) (2) on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time) (3) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 2 to the address listed in item 3 on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time)

c. [ ] POSTING & MAILING.

(1) After attempting service, I affixed/posted a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit in a conspicuous place at the address listed in item 3, there being no one of suitable age and discretion located at the premises on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time) (2) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 2 to the address listed in item 3 on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm

(Date) (Time)

I declare under penalty of perjury of the laws of the state of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct. DATED this _______ day of ______________, 20____, at ___________________, Washington



___________________________________, Declarant

____________________________________

Print name















