Washington Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated
YOU MUST PAY THE RENT WITHIN THREE (3) DAYS OR VACATE THE PREMISES.
Under Wash. Rev. Code § 59.12.030
________________________
_______________________________________
|Date
[PAGE BREAK HERE]
|DECLARATION OF SERVICE OF 3-DAY NOTICE TO VACATE
|I, ______________________________________________________ declare:
(Name of person serving notice)
1. I am now, and at all times mentioned in this declaration was, a citizen of the United States, a resident of the state of Washington, and over the age of 18 years. I make this declaration based on my personal knowledge. I am competent to testify to the matters in this declaration.
2. I served copies of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to the following tenant:
|_________________________________________________________
(Name)
3. The three-day notice to pay rent or quit was served at:
|_________________________________________________________
(Full Address)
4. I served the tenant by:
|the person listed in item 2
|on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm
(Date) (Time)
|(1) After attempting personal service, I left a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit with or
|in the presence of a person of suitable age and discretion, residing on or in charge of the premises
|described in item 2, who accepted the notice on behalf of the tenant:
_______________________________________________________________________________
(Insert name of person you left the notice with who is at least 18 years old, or give description (age,
sex, height, weight, etc.) if person refuses to give name)
|(2) on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm
(Date) (Time)
|(3) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the three-day notice to pay
|rent or quit to the person listed in item 2 to the address listed in item 3
|on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm
(Date) (Time)
|(1) After attempting service, I affixed/posted a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit in a
|conspicuous place at the address listed in item 3, there being no one of suitable age and discretion
|located at the premises
|on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm
(Date) (Time)
|(2) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the three-day notice to pay
|rent or quit to the person listed in item 2 to the address listed in item 3
|on _____________________________ at _______________ am pm
(Date) (Time)
|I declare under penalty of perjury of the laws of the state of Washington that the foregoing is true and
|correct.
|DATED this _______ day of ______________, 20____, at ___________________, Washington
___________________________________, Declarant
____________________________________
Print name