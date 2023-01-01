Arizona Five-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
This notice is provided under A.R.S. § 33-1368(b). You have not paid your rent. You owe the following amounts:

Total owed: as of . (Your deposit may not be used for rent.)

This total includes:

A. Rent
1. Current month/week
2. Prior balance

3. Other


because 
B. Late fees per day for days
Total

NOTE: This amount will continue to increase each day
 the rent is not paid.

Your landlord may file an eviction action asking the judge to order you to move unless you do one of the following:

  • 1. Pay the total owed within 5 calendar days of receiving* this notice.
  • 2. Move out of the rental and return the keys to the landlord within 5 calendar days of receiving* this notice. (You may still be responsible for the total owed.)
  • 3. Contact the landlord and settle this matter. It is best to get this agreement in writing signed by both you and the landlord.

Notice: The lease must be reinstated if you offer to pay all the rent due, plus late fees, court costs and attorney's fees before the judgment is signed.

*If this notice was hand-delivered, you have 5 calendar days to act from the date you or members of your household received the notice. If this notice was sent by certified mail, you have 5 calendar days to act from the date you signed the postal service green card or 10 calendar days from the date the envelope was post-marked, whichever comes first.

If you do not pay the amount owed, move out of the rental and return the keys, or settle this matter (it is best to get this agreement in writing), the landlord may file an eviction action. If an eviction is filed, you have the right to appear in court and dispute the eviction action. After an eviction action is filed, and in order to reinstate the rental agreement, you may be required to pay damages, attorney fees, and court costs. The judge will decide if you have to move or can legally remain in the rental. If a judgment is entered against you, you may remain in the rental property only if the landlord agrees in writing to let you stay.

Date:_______________Signature:__________________________________________
LandlordAgent

This notice is served by:

[  ] Hand delivery to (name): _______________________________ who is the [  ] tenant [  ] occupant
[  ]  By certified mail (mail receipt #): __________________________________________
What's an Arizona five-day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Arizona five-day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

