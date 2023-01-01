Arizona Five-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Date:
This notice is provided under A.R.S. § 33-1368(b). You have not paid your rent. You owe the following amounts:
Total owed:
This total includes:
|A. Rent
|1. Current month/week
|2. Prior balance
Your landlord may file an eviction action asking the judge to order you to move unless you do one of the following:
Notice: The lease must be reinstated if you offer to pay all the rent due, plus late fees, court costs and attorney's fees before the judgment is signed.
*If this notice was hand-delivered, you have 5 calendar days to act from the date you or members of your household received the notice. If this notice was sent by certified mail, you have 5 calendar days to act from the date you signed the postal service green card or 10 calendar days from the date the envelope was post-marked, whichever comes first.
If you do not pay the amount owed, move out of the rental and return the keys, or settle this matter (it is best to get this agreement in writing), the landlord may file an eviction action. If an eviction is filed, you have the right to appear in court and dispute the eviction action. After an eviction action is filed, and in order to reinstate the rental agreement, you may be required to pay damages, attorney fees, and court costs. The judge will decide if you have to move or can legally remain in the rental. If a judgment is entered against you, you may remain in the rental property only if the landlord agrees in writing to let you stay.
|Date:
|_______________
|Signature:
|__________________________________________
This notice is served by:
|[ ] Hand delivery to (name): _______________________________ who is the [ ] tenant [ ] occupant
|[ ] By certified mail (mail receipt #): __________________________________________