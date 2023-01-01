Delaware Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Please discard this page before providing the notice to your tenant.

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

DELAWARE FIVE SEVEN -DAY NOTICE TO PAY RENT OR QUIT

TO: and ,

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated under which you hold possession of the premises located at , , DE, , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows:

owed from to .

owed from to .

owed from to .

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with our lease agreement and under 25 Del. C. § 5502, within SEVEN (7) FIVE (5) DAYS after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above.

The SEVEN FIVE -DAY notice period expires at: : a.m. p.m. on . Your compliance in this time frame will prevent any further eviction action against you.

DOES NOT ELECT TO WILL terminate the lease if the rent is not paid within five seven days.

THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS OF DELAWARE, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

________________________ _______________________________________ Date , DE







