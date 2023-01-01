Browse Templates

Please discard this page before providing the notice to your tenant.

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

DELAWARE FIVESEVEN-DAY NOTICE TO PAY RENT OR QUIT

TO: and 
,  

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated  under which you hold possession of the premises located at , , DE, , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows: 

owed from to .
owed from to .
owed from to .

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with our lease agreement and under 25 Del. C. § 5502, within SEVEN (7)FIVE (5) DAYS after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above.

The SEVENFIVE-DAY notice period expires at: : a.m.p.m. on . Your compliance in this time frame will prevent any further eviction action against you.

DOES NOT ELECT TO WILL terminate the lease if the rent is not paid within fiveseven days.

THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS OF DELAWARE, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

_______________________________________________________________
Date
, DE 




FREE
ATTORNEY-DRAFTED

Delaware Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Promptly address overdue rent with a Delaware notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.
Create for free
Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's a Delaware notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Delaware notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

Related templates

Florida 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Florida 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Florida three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Idaho 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Idaho 3-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with an Idaho three-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Illinois 5-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Illinois 5-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with an Illinois five-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Kentucky 7-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Kentucky 7-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Kentucky seven-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Louisiana 5-Day Notice to Vacate Premises

Louisiana 5-Day Notice to Vacate Premises

Promptly address overdue rent with a Louisiana five-day notice to vacate premises template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Maine 7-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Maine 7-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Maine seven-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.