Illinois Five-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
and 
,  

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there is now due the undersigned landlord the sum of   plus  in late fees, being rent for the premises located in the city of , and county of , Illinois, and described as:

  • the property at , ,  IL, ,   Apt. , together with all buildings, sheds, closets, out-buildings, and other structures used in connection with those premises.

The late rental amounts are as follows:

  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .
  • owed from to .

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that payment of is now DEMANDED of you, in accordance with 735 Ill. Comp. Stat. § 5/9-209, and that unless the entire payment is made within FIVE (5) days after service of this notice on you, your rental agreement will terminate immediately.

ONLY FULL PAYMENT of the rent demanded in this notice will waive the landlord's right to terminate the lease under this notice, unless the landlord agrees in writing to continue the lease in exchange for receiving partial payment.

The following forms of payment will be accepted [check all that apply]:

_____ Cash_____ Cashier's check_____ Certified check
_____ Money order_____ Personal check_____ Electronic funds deposit

You may make payments in the following ways: 

  • 1. in person, at , , Illinois, . The usual days and hours for rent collection are .
  • 1. 2. by mail, to , , Illinois, .
  • 1. 2. 2. 3. by deposit to account at , a financial institution located at , , , . 
  • 1. 2. 2. 2. 3. 3. 3. 4. by electronic funds transfer procedure previously established.

The FIVE-DAY notice period expires at: : a.m.p.m. on .

THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS OF ILLINOIS, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES. 

_______________________________________________________________
Date

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

PROOF OF SERVICE

________________________________________________being duly sworn, on oath deposes and says:
Name of person serving notice
1. I served copies of the five-day notice to pay rent or quit.
2. I served copies of the five-day notice to pay rent or quit to the following tenant:
_________________________________________________________
(Name)
3. The five-day notice to pay rent or quit was served at:
_________________________________________________________
(Full Address)
4. I served the tenant by:
  • a. [  ] PERSONAL SERVICE. I personally delivered a copy of the five-day notice to pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 2
on _____________________________ at _______________  am    pm
                    (Date)                                                   (Time)
  • b. [  ] SUBSTITUTED SERVICE BY LEAVING NOTICE & MAILING
(1) After attempting personal service, I left a copy of the five-day notice to pay rent or quit with or
in the presence of a person above the age of thirteen years, residing on or in charge of the premises
described in item 3:

____________________________________________________________________________
(Insert name of person you left the notice with who is at least 13 years old, or give description 
(age, sex, height, weight, etc.). if person refuses to give name)
(2) on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
                          (Date)                                           (Time)
  • c. [  ] POSTING & MAILING.
(1) After attempting service, I affixed/posted a copy of the five-day notice to pay rent or quit in a
conspicuous place at the address listed in item 4, there being no one in actual possession of the
residence
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
             (Date)                                               (Time)
(2) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the five-day notice to pay
rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm           
              (Date)                                              (Time)
  • d. [  ] MAILING.
(1) I mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a copy of the five -day notice to pay rent or quit to the
person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4, with a returned receipt from the addressee
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm           
             (Date)                                                (Time)
Subscribed to and sworn before me this)
)
__________ day of _______________, 20_______)
)
__________________________________________
Signature and Seal of Notary Public		)_______________________________________
Signature of person who served notice












FREE
ATTORNEY-DRAFTED

Illinois Five-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Promptly address overdue rent with an Illinois five-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.
Create for free
Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's an Illinois five-day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Illinois five-day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

Related templates

Kentucky 7-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Kentucky 7-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Kentucky seven-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Louisiana 5-Day Notice to Vacate Premises

Louisiana 5-Day Notice to Vacate Premises

Promptly address overdue rent with a Louisiana five-day notice to vacate premises template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Maine 7-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Maine 7-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Maine seven-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Massachusetts 14-Day Notice to Quit for Nonpayment of Rent

Massachusetts 14-Day Notice to Quit for Nonpayment of Rent

Resolve rent issues effectively in Massachusetts. Our fourteen-day notice to quit for non-payment of rent template helps landlords communicate payment expectations clearly, fostering prompt resolution with tenants.

Michigan Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Michigan Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Michigan notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.

Minnesota 14-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Minnesota 14-Day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Resolve rent issues effectively in Minnesota. Our fourteen-day notice to pay rent or quit template helps landlords communicate payment expectations clearly, fostering prompt resolution with tenants.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.