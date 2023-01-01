Michigan Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
Please discard this page before providing the notice to your tenant.

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

MICHIGAN DEMAND FOR POSSESSION, NONPAYMENT OF RENT
Landlord-Tenant
TO: and 
,  

Notice to mobile home owners who rent land in a mobile home park: If you have been late on payment on three or more occasions during any 12-month period and the park owner has given you a written demand for possession for nonpayment of rent on each occasion, the park owner may have just cause to evict you.

1. Your landlord/landlady, , says that you owe  rent for: 

, Michigan 

2. If you owe this rent, you must do one of the following within 7 days from the date of this notice was served.

a. Pay the rent owed.orb. Move out or vacate the premises.

If you do not do one of the above, your landlord/landlady may take you to court to evict you. If you move out or vacate, you may still owe rent.

3. If your landlord/landlady takes you to court to evict you and if you have paid the rent, or if you believe there is a good reason why you do not owe the rent, you will have the opportunity to present the reasons why you believe you should not be evicted.

4. If you believe there is a good reason why you do not owe the rent claimed by your landlord/landlady, you can have a lawyer advise you. Call him or her soon. 

_________________________
Date		____________________________________________________


,  

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I certify that on ________________________ I served this notice on _________________________ by
                          Date                                                                             Name
[  ] delivering it personally to the person in possession.
[  ] delivering it on the premises to a member of his/her family or household or an employee of suitable age and discretion with a request that it be delivered to the person in possession.
[  ] first-class mail addressed to the person in possession
_________________________________________
Signature
Court copy (to be copied, if necessary, to attach to the complaint)

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

MICHIGAN DEMAND FOR POSSESSION, NONPAYMENT OF RENT
Landlord-Tenant
TO: and 
,  

Notice to mobile home owners who rent land in a mobile home park: If you have been late on payment on three or more occasions during any 12-month period and the park owner has given you a written demand for possession for nonpayment of rent on each occasion, the park owner may have just cause to evict you.

1. Your landlord/landlady, , says that you owe  rent:

, Michigan 

2. If you owe this rent, you must do one of the following within 7 days from the date of this notice was served.

a. Pay the rent owed.orb. Move out or vacate the premises.

If you do not do one of the above, your landlord/landlady may take you to court to evict you. If you move out or vacate, you may still owe rent.

3. If your landlord/landlady takes you to court to evict you and if you have paid the rent, or if you believe there is a good reason why you do not owe the rent, you will have the opportunity to present the reasons why you believe you should not be evicted.

4. If you believe there is a good reason why you do not owe the rent claimed by your landlord/landlady, you can have a lawyer advise you. Call him or her soon.

_________________________
Date		____________________________________________________


,  

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

HOW TO GET LEGAL HELP

1. Call your own lawyer.

2. If you do not have an attorney but have money to retain one, you may locate an attorney through the State Bar of Michigan Lawyer Referral Service at 1-800-968-0738 or through a local lawyer referral service. Lawyer referral services should be listed in the yellow pages of your telephone directory or you can find a local lawyer referral service at www.michbar.org.

3. If you do not have an attorney and cannot pay for legal help, you may qualify for assistance through a local legal aid office. Legal aid offices should be listed in the yellow pages of your telephone directory or you can find a local legal aid office at www.michiganlegalhelp.org. If you do not have Internet access at home, you can access the Internet at your local library.

Tenant's copy
Michigan Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Promptly address overdue rent with a Michigan notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.
What's a Michigan notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Michigan notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

