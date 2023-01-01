Montana Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

, Phone Landlord/Agent

TO THE TENANT(S): and IN POSSESSION OF: , , MT DATE:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Section 70-27-108 Montana Code Annotated, that you are in default in the payment of rent for your month-to-month tenancy of the premises located at , , MT, and that you are in possession of said premises without the permission or consent of the Landlord. The amount presently due on said rent is .

Pursuant to 70-24-422(2), M.C.A., you are further notified that you are to either pay said amount within three (3) days from and after receipt of this Notice, or that you are to remove yourself and your possessions and vacate the premises within three (3) days from and after receipt of this Notice.

Failure to abide by the above instructions may encourage legal proceedings against you resulting in further costs to you.



