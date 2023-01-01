Montana Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
Landlord/Agent
TO THE TENANT(S): and 
IN POSSESSION OF:, MT
DATE:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Section 70-27-108 Montana Code Annotated, that you are in default in the payment of rent for your month-to-month tenancy of the premises located at , , MT, and that you are in possession of said premises without the permission or consent of the Landlord. The amount presently due on said rent is .

Pursuant to 70-24-422(2), M.C.A., you are further notified that you are to either pay said amount within three (3) days from and after receipt of this Notice, or that you are to remove yourself and your possessions and vacate the premises within three (3) days from and after receipt of this Notice.

Failure to abide by the above instructions may encourage legal proceedings against you resulting in further costs to you.


_______________________________________
, MT,
What's a Montana three-day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Montana three-day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

