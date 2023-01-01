New York Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

and ,

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated under which you hold possession of the premises located at , , New York , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows:

owed from to .



owed from to .



owed from to .

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with N.Y. RAPL § 711(2), within THREE (3) days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above. If you do neither of these, will institute legal proceedings against you to recover possession of the premises, rent, and damages.

The following forms of payment will be accepted (check all that apply):

_____ Cash _____ Cashier's check _____ Certified check _____ Money order _____ Personal check _____ Electronic funds deposit

The THREE-DAY notice period expires at: : a.m. p.m. on .

You may make payments in the following ways:

1. in person, at , , , . The usual days and hours for rent collection are [description].

1. 2. by mail, to , , , .

1. 2. 2. 3. by deposit to account at , a financial institution located at , , , .

1. 2. 2. 2. 3. 3. 3. 4. by electronic funds transfer procedure previously established.

THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE NEW YORK LAW, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

________________________ _______________________________________ Date

AFFIDAVIT OF SERVICE

State of New York )

County of ______________________) The undersigned being duly sworn, deposes and says: (1) __________________________is not a party to the action, is over 18 years of age, and resides

name of person serving notice at ___________________________________________________________________.

full address of person serving notice (2) On________________________________, deponent served the 3-day notice to pay rent or quit on

date of service __________________________________________________

name of person served at ____________________________________________________________________

complete address where other party/corporation served

Select method of service:

[ ] PERSONAL SERVICE: by delivering a true copy of the 3-day notice to pay rent or quit personally; deponent knew said person/corporation so served to be the person/corporation described.

[ ] SERVICE BY MAIL: by depositing a true copy of the 3-day notice to pay rent or quit in a postage-prepaid, properly addressed envelope at a post office or official depository under the exclusive care and custody of the United States Postal Service.

____________________________________

Signature of person serving papers _______________________________

Printed name Sworn to before me this ________________________ day of ________________________________________ _____________________________________________

Notary Public







