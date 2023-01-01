New York Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated  under which you hold possession of the premises located at , New York , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows: 

owed from to .

owed from to .

owed from to .

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with N.Y. RAPL § 711(2), within THREE (3) days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above. If you do neither of these,  will institute legal proceedings against you to recover possession of the premises, rent, and damages.

The following forms of payment will be accepted (check all that apply):

_____ Cash_____ Cashier's check_____ Certified check
_____ Money order_____ Personal check_____ Electronic funds deposit

The THREE-DAY notice period expires at: : a.m.p.m. on .

You may make payments in the following ways: 

  • 1. in person, at , , , .  The usual days and hours for rent collection are [description].
  • 1. 2. by mail, to , , , .
  • 1. 2. 2. 3. by deposit to account at , a financial institution located at , , , . 
  • 1. 2. 2. 2. 3. 3. 3. 4. by electronic funds transfer procedure previously established.

THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE NEW YORK LAW, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

_______________________________________________________________
Date

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

AFFIDAVIT OF SERVICE

State of New York                               )

County of ______________________)
The undersigned being duly sworn, deposes and says:
(1) __________________________is not a party to the action, is over 18 years of age, and resides 
      name of person serving notice
at ___________________________________________________________________.
      full address of person serving notice
(2) On________________________________, deponent served the 3-day notice to pay rent or quit on 
                 date of service
__________________________________________________
   name of person served
at  ____________________________________________________________________
      complete address where other party/corporation served

Select method of service:

[  ] PERSONAL SERVICE: by delivering a true copy of the 3-day notice to pay rent or quit personally; deponent knew said person/corporation so served to be the person/corporation described.

[  ] SERVICE BY MAIL: by depositing a true copy of the 3-day notice to pay rent or quit in a postage-prepaid, properly addressed envelope at a post office or official depository under the exclusive care and custody of the United States Postal Service.

____________________________________
Signature of person serving papers		_______________________________
Printed name
Sworn to before me this ________________________
day of ________________________________________
_____________________________________________
Notary Public




What's a New York three-day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your New York three-day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

