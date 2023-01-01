New York Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with N.Y. RAPL § 711(2), within THREE (3) days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above. If you do neither of these,
The following forms of payment will be accepted (check all that apply):
|_____ Cash
|_____ Cashier's check
|_____ Certified check
|_____ Money order
|_____ Personal check
|_____ Electronic funds deposit
The THREE-DAY notice period expires at:
You may make payments in the following ways:
THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE NEW YORK LAW, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.
|________________________
|_______________________________________
|Date
[PAGE BREAK HERE]
AFFIDAVIT OF SERVICE
|State of New York )
County of ______________________)
|The undersigned being duly sworn, deposes and says:
|(1) __________________________is not a party to the action, is over 18 years of age, and resides
name of person serving notice
|at ___________________________________________________________________.
full address of person serving notice
|(2) On________________________________, deponent served the 3-day notice to pay rent or quit on
date of service
|__________________________________________________
name of person served
|at ____________________________________________________________________
complete address where other party/corporation served
Select method of service:
[ ] PERSONAL SERVICE: by delivering a true copy of the 3-day notice to pay rent or quit personally; deponent knew said person/corporation so served to be the person/corporation described.
[ ] SERVICE BY MAIL: by depositing a true copy of the 3-day notice to pay rent or quit in a postage-prepaid, properly addressed envelope at a post office or official depository under the exclusive care and custody of the United States Postal Service.
|____________________________________
Signature of person serving papers
|_______________________________
Printed name
|Sworn to before me this ________________________
|day of ________________________________________
|_____________________________________________
Notary Public