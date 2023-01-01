Pennsylvania Ten-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with 68 Pa.C.S. §250.501, within TEN (10) days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above. If you do neither of these,
The following forms of payment will be accepted [check all that apply]:
|_____ Cash
|_____ Cashier's check
|_____ Certified check
|_____ Money order
|_____ Personal check
|_____ Electronic funds deposit
You may make payments in the following ways:
The TEN-DAY notice period expires at:
THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS OF PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.
|________________________
|_______________________________________
|Date
[PAGE BREAK HERE]
|DECLARATION OF SERVICE OF 10-DAY NOTICE TO VACATE
I, ______________________________________________________ declare:
(Name of person serving notice)
1. I am now, and at all times mentioned in this declaration was, a citizen of the United States, a resident of the state of Pennsylvania, and over the age of 18 years. I make this declaration based on my personal knowledge. I am competent to testify to the matters in this declaration.
2. I served copies of the ten-day notice to pay rent or quit to the following tenant:
|_________________________________________________________
(Name of Tenant)
3. The ten-day notice to pay rent or quit was served at:
|_________________________________________________________
(Full Address)
4. I served the tenant by:
|on _____________________________ at _______________ [ ] am [ ] pm
(Date) (Time)
|on _____________________________ at _______________ [ ] am [ ] pm
(Date) (Time)
|on _____________________________ at _______________ [ ] am [ ] pm
(Date) (Time)
I declare under penalty of perjury of the laws of the state of Pennsylvania that the foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this ______________ day of _________________, 20__________, at ____________________, Pennsylvania.
___________________________________, Declarant
____________________________________
Print name