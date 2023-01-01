Virginia Five-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
Under Va. Code Ann. § 55-225 and 55-248.31, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that you are in default in the payment of rent, late charges, and miscellaneous charges as itemized below. 

owed from to .

owed from to .

owed from to . 
  owed in late charges.
Total due landlord as of :

If you do not pay the full amounts due to your landlord within FIVE (5) days of the date this notice was mailed, you may be subject to immediate institution of eviction proceedings. In accordance with Va. Code Ann. § 55-248.31, you may then be liable for additional court costs and attorney fees.


Court Cost:$______________
Attorney Fees:$______________
Total attorney fees and court costs:$______________

You may avoid paying attorney fees and court costs only if the landlord receives the rent due within FIVE (5) days of this notice. Postmarks will not be considered.

In addition, if rent is not paid within FIVE (5) days, your landlord has the right to terminate your lease and regain possession of your rental property. If your lease is terminated and you are evicted, Va. Code Ann. § 55-248.35 gives the landlord a claim for damages for breach of lease. This claim may include the entire balance of your lease term.

Judgments are immediately reported to the credit bureau. Act now to protect your record.

If you believe your rent has been paid, contact the rental office immediately. Your payment of rent at this time is accepted only with reservation and will not prevent the landlord from seeking possession of your dwelling in the general district court.

In accordance with Va. Code Ann. § 55-248.31, I hereby certify that a true copy of this notice of default was mailed to the tenant(s) names.

Therein, addressed to said tenant(s) at the address of the dwelling unit named therein all on the ____________ day of ______________________, 20_____________.

BY: ___________________________________________
        Landlord's Authorized Representative
Virginia Five-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

Promptly address overdue rent with a Virginia five-day notice to pay rent or quit template. Address rent arrears, outline timelines for resolution, and build effective communication with tenants.
Notice to Pay Rent or Quit

What's a Virginia five-day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Virginia five-day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

