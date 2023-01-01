Virginia Five-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

and ,

Under Va. Code Ann. § 55-225 and 55-248.31, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that you are in default in the payment of rent, late charges, and miscellaneous charges as itemized below.

owed from to .



owed from to .



owed from to . owed in late charges. Total due landlord as of :

If you do not pay the full amounts due to your landlord within FIVE (5) days of the date this notice was mailed, you may be subject to immediate institution of eviction proceedings. In accordance with Va. Code Ann. § 55-248.31, you may then be liable for additional court costs and attorney fees.





Court Cost: $______________ Attorney Fees: $______________ Total attorney fees and court costs: $______________

You may avoid paying attorney fees and court costs only if the landlord receives the rent due within FIVE (5) days of this notice. Postmarks will not be considered.

In addition, if rent is not paid within FIVE (5) days, your landlord has the right to terminate your lease and regain possession of your rental property. If your lease is terminated and you are evicted, Va. Code Ann. § 55-248.35 gives the landlord a claim for damages for breach of lease. This claim may include the entire balance of your lease term.

Judgments are immediately reported to the credit bureau. Act now to protect your record.

If you believe your rent has been paid, contact the rental office immediately. Your payment of rent at this time is accepted only with reservation and will not prevent the landlord from seeking possession of your dwelling in the general district court.

In accordance with Va. Code Ann. § 55-248.31, I hereby certify that a true copy of this notice of default was mailed to the tenant(s) names.

Therein, addressed to said tenant(s) at the address of the dwelling unit named therein all on the ____________ day of ______________________, 20_____________.