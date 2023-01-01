Great legal help starts with having the best attorneys
If you have a passion for the law, a proven track record of excellent service, and a commitment to help people—let's talk.
We're pioneers of making legal help accessible to all, and proud of the network we've established across all 50 states. By providing smart and friendly advice, our legal plan attorneys have an average customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
We're always looking for talented attorneys who share our passion for great customer service. If you're searching for new ways to help others and expand your practice, we'd love to hear from you.
Small business owners
Whether they're just starting or have been in business for years, we provide first-rate legal services to entrepreneurs in matters such as business formation and management, intellectual property, and employment issues.
Families and individuals
We help our customers plan for and protect what matters to them the most, so they can make informed decisions on personal legal matters such as estate planning, family issues, and personal finance.
Legal Plans
Customers schedule consultations with tech-enabled Legal Plan attorneys licensed in their state.
Local Attorney Directory (LAD)
Connect with potential clients by getting referrals from Legal Plan attorneys when customers need local help.
New services
Be the first to know and be part of new programs we're creating to help customers access the legal help they need.
