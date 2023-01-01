Texas Three-day Notice to Pay Rent or Quit - Free Template

Browse Templates
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that under the lease agreement dated  under which you hold possession of the premises located at , Texas , there is now due and unpaid rent in the total amount of , representing rent due as follows: 

owed from to .

owed from to .

owed from to .

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in accordance with Tex. Prop. Code § 24.005, within THREE (3) days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the above-listed amount in full or leave the premises described above. If you do neither of these,  will institute legal proceedings against you to recover possession of the premises, to declare the lease agreement forfeited, and to recover rent.

The following forms of payment will be accepted [check all that apply]:

_____ Cash_____ Cashier's check_____ Certified check
_____ Money order_____ Personal check_____ Electronic funds deposit

You may make payments in the following ways: 

  • 1. in person, at , , , .  The usual days and hours for rent collection are [description].
  • 1. 2. by mail, to , , , .
  • 1. 2. 2. 3. by deposit to account at , a financial institution located at , , , . 
  • 1. 2. 2. 2. 3. 3. 3. 4. by electronic funds transfer procedure previously established.

The THREE-DAY notice period expires at: : a.m.p.m. on .

THE LANDLORD RESERVES ALL RIGHTS AND REMEDIES PROVIDED UNDER THE LEASE AGREEMENT AND UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS OF TEXAS, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR UNPAID RENT, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE MAY BE CONSTRUED AS A WAIVER OF THOSE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

PROOF OF SERVICE

1. At the time of service, I, the undersigned, was at least 18 years of age.

2. I served copies of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit.

3. I served copies of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to the following tenant:

_________________________________________________________
(Name)

4. The three-day notice to pay rent or quit was served at:

__________________________________________________________________________
(Full Address)

5. I served the tenant by:

  • a. [  ] PERSONAL SERVICE. I personally delivered a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit to the person listed in item 3
on _____________________________ at _______________  am    pm
         (Date)                                                    (Time)
  • b. [  ] SUBSTITUTED SERVICE BY LEAVING NOTICE & MAILING
(1) After attempting personal service, I left a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit with or
in the presence of a person of suitable age and discretion:

_________________________________________________________________________
(Insert name of person you left the notice with who is at least 18 or give description (age, sex, height, weight, etc.) if person refuses to give name)
(2) on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
                    (Date)                                                     (Time)
(3) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the three-day notice to pay
rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
     (Date)                                                    (Time)
  • c. [  ] POSTING & MAILING.
(1) After attempting service, I affixed/posted a copy of the three-day notice to pay rent or quit in a
conspicuous place at the address listed in item 4
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm
     (Date)                                                      (Time)
(2) I thereafter mailed (by first-class, postage prepaid) a second copy of the three-day notice to pay
rent or quit to the person listed in item 3 to the address listed in item 4
on _____________________________ at _______________   am    pm           
      (Date)                                                    (Time)
Signed on  _________________________
                   (Date)
_______________________________________
Print name of person who served notice		_______________________________________
Signature of person who served notice








What's a Texas three-day notice to pay rent or quit?

As a landlord, you do your best for your tenants—after all, your property is their home. And, of course, you understand that sometimes, life's unpredictable. But if your tenants stopped paying their rent, it might be time to remind them of their responsibilities gently. A notice to pay rent or quit lets rent past-due tenants know they must catch up on missing payments and how long they have to do so before you start the eviction process.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your Texas three-day notice to pay rent or quit:
- Who the tenant is : Have their name and contact information ready.
- Who the landlord is : Have their information available.
- Where the property is : Know the address.
- How much is owed : Know how much rent the tenant owes plus any fees.

