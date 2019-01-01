LZ Guarantee

Filed products: If your order requires us to submit your documents to a government agency, you can chat or call us to request a refund within 60 days of purchase so long as your order hasn't been submitted to the agency. Once documents are submitted, we will no longer issue a refund. If multiple products are packaged and purchased together, the entire order is not refundable if any of the products have been submitted to a government agency. Examples: LLC and corporation formations Restrictions that apply to our filed products: Attorney-led trademark registration: Attorney-led trademark registration packages are refundable within 7 days of purchase if no action has been taken on the order. After 7 days or if you’ve attended a consultation with an intake agent, a minimum $150 cancellation fee applies. Or, if you cancel after you’ve attended a consultation with an intake agent and LZ Legal Services has started a trademark search for your application, then a $200 cancellation fee applies. No refunds are available after 30 days of purchase or if you complete your consultation with an LZ Legal Services attorney.

Non-filed products: If your order doesn’t require us to submit your documents to a government entity, you can chat or call us to request a refund within 60 days of purchase so long as your order hasn’t been completed. If your order has been completed, meaning it is available for download in your account or received in the mail, you have 7 days from completion to request a refund. Examples: operating agreements and estate plans Restrictions that apply to our non-filed products: Estate plans: Estate plans are refundable up to 7 days after the first estate plan product is completed.

Prenuptial agreement: Prenuptial agreements are refundable within 60 days of purchase if no action has been taken on the order. After the completion of your initial attorney consultation you will no longer be eligible for a refund.