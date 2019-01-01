LZ Guarantee

We stand behind our products and services, and we're committed to
the highest quality and accuracy. We want to do right by you—if we
made a mistake on your order, we’ll correct it at no cost to you. For
anything else, you may be eligible for a refund. Learn more below.

Please note:
Refunds do not include third-party processing fees, such as payments to our service partners. And, we can't refund filing fees once we submit your paperwork to the government. Fees paid directly to attorneys are not covered.