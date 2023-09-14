Save time finding and managing the business licenses you need

Why use LegalZoom to find and manage business licenses?

With such complex licensing requirements to research, it can be hard to know where to start. Get specialized help so you can be confident you'll find the licenses, permits, and registrations you need to operate legally.

Confidence
Know you have what you need for your business. We’ll identify the federal, state, and local licenses and permits that your business legally requires and deliver a personalized report.
Speed

Access to required license and permit applications, simplifying and expediting the process of having to navigate over 75,000 federal, state, and local jurisdictions, saving you time and hassle.

Ease

Notifications about changes to your license report requirements and reminders about upcoming renewal deadlines to help you stay compliant.

Find and manage the business licenses you need

Business License Report and Management
$99
/year
Includes:
A customized summary of the federal, state, and local licenses, permits, and registrations required for your business
Details about each license, permit, and registration, and its importance to your business
Ongoing notifications of license report updates for any licensing requirement changes and deadlines
Ability to effortlessly manage your licenses by uploading, viewing, and sharing all from one place

How to get a business licenses & permits with us in 3 easy steps

Knowing which permits, licenses, and registrations you need—and applying for them correctly—is key to running your business legally.
Tell us about your business

Answer a few simple questions about your business and where it operates so your report is personalized and as accurate as possible.

Receive your custom report

You’ll get a personalized report with helpful details about each of the licenses, permits, and registrations you may need.

Apply for your licenses

Your report includes links to apply for each license or permit, as well as helpful instructions on how best to do so.

What is a business license?

Nearly every business requires at least one license to operate.


For example, if you want to operate your business from home, you may need a home occupation permit. A restaurant typically needs a health permit in addition to an alcohol and food service license—and may even want a music license to host shows. If you open a shop, you may need a seller's permit and a sales tax license.


Licenses and permits protect your business from penalties and risk of closure, as well as help customers feel reassured it's safe to do business with you.

Why get help with your business licenses?

Focus on what matters
Concentrate on running and growing your business instead of researching complex licensing requirements—let our license specialists handle that.
Avoid fines

Not having the right licenses and permits in place can result in penalties and fines, costing your business money and risking potential closure.

Enjoy peace of mind

Notifications about changes to your license report requirements and reminders about upcoming renewal deadlines to help you stay compliant.

What is a federal business license?

You need to register for a federal license if a federal agency requires one for your specific business activity.


For example, federal agencies issue industry-specific federal licenses to companies in certain sectors, like alcohol manufacturers, retailers and commercial fishing.

What is a state business license?

You may need to apply for a state business license if your state agency is responsible for regulating any of your business activities. 


This varies between different industries and sectors, but state requirements to conduct business can generally include seller’s permits and liquor licenses. You may be subject to certain environmental regulations that require you to submit a business license application.

What is a local business license?

You may need to apply for a local business license if some or all of your business activities are regulated at city, county, and local government levels.


Local authority rules vary, but business activities that are regulated at the local level typically can include zoning permits, building permits, fire alarms, and sales tax permits.

How do I get a business license?

After you determine which licenses, permits, and registrations are required for your business, you'll need to begin the process on the authority's website. You may also need to provide business documents like your official business name, tax ID, financial information, business insurance details, and more.


With our service, you get a personalized report of which licenses, permits, and registrations your business needs. You'll also get direct access to the relevant applications and helpful instructions to help you save time and money.

How long does it take to get a business license?
The amount of time it takes to get a license can vary, depending on whether it is a local, state or federal license and also on what industry the license is for.

To help speed up the process, you can get a customized report on which business licenses you may need. This can help you save time researching complex licensing requirements and get straight to applying.
Frequently asked questions
Ready to get started with business licenses?
