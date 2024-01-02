Protect your family with a financial power of attorney

Why you need a financial power of attorney document
details
Details your wishes
Ensure that a trusted person, called an attorney-in-fact or an agent, is ready to handle your financial matters if you’re incapacitated.
sun
Provides peace of mind
Know you’re covered when you can’t be present to sign important documents—for example, if you’re deployed, traveling abroad, or hospitalized.
people
Empowers your loved ones
Allow your loved ones to take care of your finances without having to deal with court proceedings—no matter where you are or whether you can speak.
Start my power of attorney
An asian woman looks onto the horizon in workout gear while listening to headphones.
An asian woman looks onto the horizon in workout gear while listening to headphones.
What is a financial power of attorney?
A financial power of attorney document, also known as a durable power of attorney, is a legal document that allows you to appoint someone to manage your financial affairs. A financial power of attorney is an important part of any estate plan.

A financial power of attorney is typically used when the person who created it can no longer manage their affairs. This is generally due to a medical issue, aging, a disability, or simply being away for an extended period of time.
Who is involved with a financial power of attorney?
Principal: Person who created the power of attorney, who must be over 18.

Attorney-in-fact: A trusted designee named in the power of attorney who has the authority to act on someone's behalf. The attorney-in-fact typically cannot act unless the principal has been deemed incapacitated by a doctor.

Notary public: Depending on state law and specific government agency requirements, the principal may need to have a notary public sign the power of attorney.
Power of attorney options
There are many different ways to customize a power of attorney to cover different needs. Here are some of the common options:

Durable: Helps you manage your estate, legal affairs, or financial transactions and remains in effect if you become incapacitated.

Non-durable: Expires if you become physically or mentally incompetent or incapacitated.

Springing: Allows you to delegate a proxy to help you make decisions if you are ever declared physically or medically incompetent.

Immediate: Lets your agent begin taking actions on your behalf as soon as you sign.

Limited: Places restrictions on what the healthcare proxy can decide for you.

Healthcare or medical: Specifies a healthcare proxy or healthcare agent who can make medical decisions on your behalf if you’re unable. Our advance healthcare directive includes a medical power of attorney.

Military: Covers the needs of service members on duty, including paying bills and handling government benefits.
Start my power of attorney
A smiling father carries his daughter on his shoulders. The daughter is spreading her arms out in flight.
A smiling father carries his daughter on his shoulders. The daughter is spreading her arms out in flight.
How to set up a power of attorney
one
Choose the power of attorney package that meets your needs.
two
Select an attorney-in-fact and discuss their responsibilities.
three
Create your power of attorney, consulting with an attorney as needed.
four
Ensure you sign the power of attorney according to your state's laws.
five
Update your power of attorney following any life changes.
A man with glasses and a red button up shirt drinks coffee and smiles at his laptop.
A man with glasses and a red button up shirt drinks coffee and smiles at his laptop.
How to choose an attorney-in-fact for a power of attorney document
Your attorney-in-fact will be responsible for important decisions while you're alive. It's important that you choose someone who has your best interests at heart and is responsible, trustworthy, and a strong communicator as your attorney-in-fact for a power of attorney agreement. For many people, this person is a trusted family member, like a parent or adult child, or close family friend.

Trust your attorney-in-fact
Your attorney-in-fact will have access to your bank accounts at all of your financial institutions. They'll be able to pay bills, handle a mortgage, pay taxes, and access your safe deposit box—make sure you trust the person you pick.

Avoid disputes
Be aware that if you choose a single family member, disputes may arise. On the other hand, if you select more than one person, it may take longer for them to agree on a decision.
What should I consider before appointing my attorney-in-fact?
  • Are they reliable?
  • Do they have time?
  • Are they detail-oriented?
  • Are they a good communicator?
  • Will they work well with my spouse?
  • Do they care enough about me to make good decisions?
  • If I’m incapacitated, will they be too grief stricken to take action?
Start my power of attorney
What should I ask my potential attorney-in-fact?
The attorney-in-fact is a fiduciary, which means they must act responsibly and in a way that is fair to the person whose affairs they are managing—in this case, you.

Here are some questions you can ask your attorney-in-fact to ensure they're up for the job:
  • Do you have any questions about what your responsibilities might be?
  • Do you have concerns about taking on any of these duties?
  • Do you have time in your schedule to fulfill these responsibilities?
  • If something happens to me, will you be able to focus on the tasks you need to complete, or will you be overwhelmed by emotion?
  • Do you have any concerns about potentially managing my money and bills and your own simultaneously?
How do I update my power of attorney?
You (the principal) can amend your power of attorney, or revoke it and sign a new one. Be sure to check your state's requirements before you make any of these updates.
An older man and woman smile into each other's eyes as they walk through orange and red leaves in the fall.
An older man and woman smile into each other's eyes as they walk through orange and red leaves in the fall.
A man and a woman sit in the back of their open car, as they look out onto a sunset. The man points and they both smile.
What to include in a power of attorney
Your power of attorney form should include these essentials:
  • Date you created the power of attorney
  • Start date and/or expiration date, if applicable
  • Your name and your chosen agent's name and your addresses
  • Scope of the attorney-in-fact's authority
  • Whether your power of attorney has durable power
  • Any specific wishes for your agent
  • Your signature, as well as any required notary or witness signatures
Start my power of attorney
