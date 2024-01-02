What is a financial power of attorney?

A financial power of attorney document, also known as a durable power of attorney, is a legal document that allows you to appoint someone to manage your financial affairs. A financial power of attorney is an important part of any estate plan.



A financial power of attorney is typically used when the person who created it can no longer manage their affairs. This is generally due to a medical issue, aging, a disability, or simply being away for an extended period of time.

Who is involved with a financial power of attorney?