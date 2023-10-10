New federal requirement:
New federal law TEST: Most business entities must file a Beneficial Ownership Report to comply with the Corporate Transparency Act.
Let one of our experienced trademark attorneys take care of everything so you don’t have to—including performing a trademark search, providing legal advice, and preparing and filing your application.
$649 + federal fees‡
Did you know nearly 50% of trademark applications are rejected? With LegalZoom, you have a 94% chance of approval† with our experienced trademark attorneys managing the entire process for you—simply and affordably.
The entire trademark filing process from start to finish can be completed quickly in just 3 easy steps—for 75% less than the cost of using a traditional offline attorney.*
Don’t be fooled by low priced options from our online competitors. 50% or more of trademark applications they submit are rejected after a 14 month wait for a decision.**
You can count on us—we operate our own law firm with over 30 trademark attorneys, each with years of experience in trademark law.
Our application approval rate is higher than our online competitors, plus we’ve successfully registered over 3 times as many trademarks than all other competitors.**
Second Chance Promise: Get a second trademark search for free if your attorney thinks there's an issue with your first choice; and if your trademark application gets rejected, we'll help you file another one free of charge.§
$649+ federal fees‡Register a trademark
Simply answer some questions about your trademark and your business, and an attorney will get in touch about next steps.
Your attorney will perform a comprehensive trademark search to make sure nothing similar is in use. If there are potential issues, we’ll search a second mark for free.
Once the attorney confirms with you that everything is ready to go, they’ll e-file with the USPTO.
You can register a trademark for a logo that includes your name, but the logo and name together will be considered one trademark. If you want them protected individually, you’ll need to file two applications. Using your logo does automatically give you common law trademark protection—but for full legal protection, you should file a trademark application. There are many nuances in the trademark registration process so it’s always helpful to get guidance from a trademark attorney.
Deter competitors from stealing your branding—and profiting from your reputation.
Create a brand as unique as you, knowing it can be preserved.
Secure the exclusive rights to your names, slogans, and logos.
Build a powerful brand that’s yours alone with the ® symbol.
Be empowered to legally claim your unique branding.
Make it easier to sue competitors who steal your trademarks.
To avoid delays in the trademark registration process, here are some potential roadblocks to trademark registration you should be aware of:
Trademarks can be rejected when your name is too similar to another registered mark or one that’s pending. This is because consumers could get confused and mistakenly believe they come from the same source. That’s why every trademark application must specify the type of goods or services where that trademark will be used.
If you choose to work with a traditional attorney on a trademark application, expect to pay an hourly rate for their services in addition to the USPTO filing fees.
Get the right guidance with an attorney by your side.
Mon–Fri: 5 a.m.–7 p.m. PT
Weekends: 7 a.m.–4 p.m. PT