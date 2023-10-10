New federal requirement:

Register a trademark with America’s #1 filer

Let one of our experienced trademark attorneys take care of everything so you don’t have to—including performing a trademark search, providing legal advice, and preparing and filing your application.

Why use LegalZoom to register your trademark?

Did you know nearly 50% of trademark applications are rejected? With LegalZoom, you have a 94% chance of approval with our experienced trademark attorneys managing the entire process for you—simply and affordably.

Time & money savings

The entire trademark filing process from start to finish can be completed quickly in just 3 easy steps—for 75% less than the cost of using a traditional offline attorney.*

Done right the first time

Don’t be fooled by low priced options from our online competitors. 50% or more of trademark applications they submit are rejected after a 14 month wait for a decision.**

Experience you can trust

You can count on us—we operate our own law firm with over 30 trademark attorneys, each with years of experience in trademark law.

Highest success rate

Our application approval rate is higher than our online competitors, plus we’ve successfully registered over 3 times as many trademarks than all other competitors.**

Have an attorney handle everything from start to finish

Trademark registration + Trademark search

Second Chance Promise: Get a second trademark search for free if your attorney thinks there's an issue with your first choice; and if your trademark application gets rejected, we'll help you file another one free of charge.§

Start a trademark registration with LegalZoom in 3 easy steps

With attorneys here to help, we make it simple to protect your brand. Working with an attorney increases your chance of success when registering a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Tell us about your trademark

Simply answer some questions about your trademark and your business, and an attorney will get in touch about next steps.

We’ll research it & report back

Your attorney will perform a comprehensive trademark search to make sure nothing similar is in use. If there are potential issues, we’ll search a second mark for free.

We’ll complete & file your paperwork

Once the attorney confirms with you that everything is ready to go, they’ll e-file with the USPTO.

What is a trademark?

Trademarks identify your products and services as distinctly belonging to your brand, distinguishing you from competitors. You can register a trademark for different types of intellectual property including your business name, product name, tagline, logo, symbol, or design. A registered trademark must be used in commerce to provide real protection against anyone who wants to copy you. Registering a trademark can be a complicated process, but attorneys can walk you through the steps and file your application.

What does a trademark mean?

A trademark means that a business name, brand name, tagline, logo, symbol, or design is registered with the USPTO, and that its use by others is restricted. Registering a trademark is a legal process of providing protection against competitors who want to copy your branding.

Ready to register your trademark?

What’s the difference between a trademark and a copyright?

While copyrights and registered trademarks both help protect your intellectual property, they are used for different things.

Copyright

Copyrights protect creative works

Copyrights cover creative works such as stories, poems, song lyrics, movies, and even software code.

Copyright is automatic

As soon as you create a piece of art or pen the lyrics of a song, you establish ownership. There is a legal process that you can—and should—use to gain better legal protection.

Copyrights expire

A person’s copyright lasts for the length of their life plus 70 years. There are different rules for pieces that are created anonymously or under a pseudonym.

Trademark

Trademarks protect brands

Trademarks are used to protect brand names, business names, product names, logos, and slogans. They ensure that a brand can use its assets to build recognition and differentiate itself.

Trademarks need to be registered

While you gain some protection as soon as you start using your brand name and logo, you need to register a trademark with the USPTO to really protect your brand.

Trademarks can be renewed

As long as you renew your trademark—after the first five years, then every 10—it will not expire.
How to trademark a phrase

Using a distinctive phrase connected with your business—such as a slogan, motto, or tagline—can help improve your brand recognition. To prevent other companies from using your phrase, you can register a trademark for it—starting with a comprehensive search. However, not every phrase can be trademarked, not everyone can trademark a phrase, and registration does not provide complete protection. A trademark attorney can advise you on the best next steps for registering a trademark for your particular phrase.

How to trademark a name

Your application must be filed with the USPTO, and it must include:
The name and address of the mark’s owner
The name you want to protect
The goods or services that you want to register your name for
Whether your name is already being used in business ("in commerce") or you haven’t started using it yet ("intent to use")
A label or a package (the "specimen") that shows your name in use if you’re filing your trademark as "in commerce." (If you file as "intent to use" you will need to provide your specimen later and pay additional federal fees.)

How to register a trademark for a name and logo

You can register a trademark for a logo that includes your name, but the logo and name together will be considered one trademark. If you want them protected individually, you’ll need to file two applications. Using your logo does automatically give you common law trademark protection—but for full legal protection, you should file a trademark application. There are many nuances in the trademark registration process so it’s always helpful to get guidance from a trademark attorney.

Why trademark registration is important

Stop copycats

Deter competitors from stealing your branding—and profiting from your reputation.

Stand out

Create a brand as unique as you, knowing it can be preserved.

Own your brand

Secure the exclusive rights to your names, slogans, and logos.

Make it legal

Build a powerful brand that’s yours alone with the ® symbol.

Enforce your rights

Be empowered to legally claim your unique branding.

Defend what’s yours

Make it easier to sue competitors who steal your trademarks.

What you can and can’t trademark

What you can trademark

  • A name like Nike
  • A logo like the swoosh logo
  • A slogan like "Just do it"

What you can’t trademark

  • A song, book, film, or other original creative work. Get a copyright instead.
  • An invention like a technical process, machine, manufactured good, or chemical formula. Look into a patent.
What are the common reasons a trademark is rejected?

To avoid delays in the trademark registration process, here are some potential roadblocks to trademark registration you should be aware of:

  • You can’t register a trademark for non-business purposes.
  • You can’t register a generic or descriptive name, as your trademark name has to be distinctive or unique in some way to be approved.
  • You can only trademark a brand name that you’re using in business or that you intend to use in business in the near future.
  • The name can’t create a likelihood of confusion among consumers.

Trademarks can be rejected when your name is too similar to another registered mark or one that’s pending. This is because consumers could get confused and mistakenly believe they come from the same source. That’s why every trademark application must specify the type of goods or services where that trademark will be used.

How much does a trademark cost?

If you choose to work with a traditional attorney on a trademark application, expect to pay an hourly rate for their services in addition to the USPTO filing fees.

  • The USPTO charges a fee of $250 to $350 per class of goods or services, depending on which trademark application filing option you choose. Your trademark is valid for five years, after which you’ll pay a $525 renewal filing fee per class of goods or services. After that, you’ll only need to renew every 10 years.
  • If you choose to work with us, our trademark package costs a flat fee of $649 (plus federal filing fees). This includes attorney-guided trademark registration, attorney calls, and application review for 75% less than a traditional offline attorney.*

Frequently asked questions

What our customers are saying

The support from the attorney created a seamless experience. I got excellent advice along the way and received outstanding customer service.
Maria C., trademark customer
I’m amazed how easy and how quick everything was put together. I’ll get all my trademarking done with LegalZoom.
Ricardo C., trademark customer
My lawyer … was so helpful in explaining the process, what to expect, and when we’d move on to the next steps. Amazing. I highly recommend this service!
Andrea S., trademark customer

America's #1 Trademark Filer: LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Based on filing two applications, each having an independent 75% probability of registration because as of March 19, 2020, 75% of our attorney-led applications that have reached final disposition (registration, rejection, or withdrawal) at the USPTO were successfully registered as trademarks.
USPTO filing fee of $350 (for Trademark Electronic Application System, or TEAS, Standard) or $250 (for TEAS Plus qualifying applications) per class will be charged before we file your application.
*Based on the AIPLA Report of the Economic Survey 2019, IP attorneys in the U.S. charge an average of $2445 for trademark clearance and filing.
**Based on 2022 data reported by the USPTO for Trademark Engine and Trademarkia.
§Your application is rejected only if the USPTO issues a final refusal. Limit one waived service fee for a different mark per order. The waiver is for LegalZoom's fees only and does not include government filing fees.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm that advertises on our site. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is LZ Legal Services, LLC (email: info@lzlegalservices.com). LZ Legal Services is authorized and licensed by the Arizona Supreme Court, license number 70123. LegalZoom is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice, except where authorized through its subsidiary law firm LZ Legal Services, LLC.