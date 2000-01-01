Your virtual mailbox, designed for life on the go
Stay connected and in control, wherever life takes you. Simplify your busy life with a personal virtual mailbox that digitizes your mail so you can access it anytime, from any device. Virtual Mail starts at $29/mo.
Choose your address
Rated the #1 trusted source for virtual mail services*
Simplify your busy life with a virtual mailbox you can access anytime, from any device. Virtual mail starts at $29/mo.
Why choose LegalZoom Virtual Mail?
Mail handled securely, with two-factor authentication and encryption.
Keep your personal address private with secure, exclusive mail access.
Trusted by millions for 20+ years—now bringing that reliability to your mail.
Personal Mailbox
$29/mo
auto-renews
Perfect for individuals who need a secure virtual address to manage mail on the go.
1 address of your choice from our nationwide network
2 recipients to access mail securely
5 mail items digitized monthly with no scanning fees†—junk mail excluded from limit
Free shredding, we won’t charge you extra for disposing of mail you no longer need
Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item
Checks deposited directly to your bank (additional fees apply)
Experienced support from our virtual mail specialists
Family Mailbox
$39/mo
auto-renews
For households that need a shared, digital mailbox they can access from anywhere.
1 address of your choice from our nationwide network
5 recipients to access your mail securely, with clear labeling for easy organization
25 mail items digitized monthly with no scanning fees†—junk mail excluded from limit
Free shredding, we won’t charge you extra for disposing of mail you no longer need
Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item
Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)
Experienced support from virtual mail specialists for easy setup and ongoing guidance
Family & Business Mailbox
$79/mo
auto-renews
For families and small business owners who need to manage more mail.
1 address of your choice from our nationwide network
20 recipients to access your mail securely, including for your business partners & business
50 mail items digitized monthly with no scanning fees†—junk mail excluded from limit
Free shredding, we won’t charge you extra for disposing of mail you no longer need
Unlimited cloud storage and free letter storage for 30 days per item
Checks deposited directly to your bank so you can get paid faster (additional fees apply)
Experienced support from virtual mail specialists for easy setup and ongoing guidance
Looking for virtual mail business plans?
Why use a virtual mailbox?
Convenient
Easily manage, scan, and organize your postal mail through your digital mailbox—accessible anytime, anywhere, on any device.
Efficient
Say goodbye to mail clutter. We filter junk, manage documents, and deposit checks, so you can focus on what matters most.
Connected
Stay informed and in control with instant email and push notifications—plus access your mail anytime through our mobile app.
How LegalZoom Virtual Mail works
You pick a virtual address
Choose from over 50 real street addresses across 44 states. Select a virtual address in prime locations like Park Avenue in New York or Market Street in San Francisco. Your virtual address acts as your secure hub for receiving and managing mail.
We receive your mail
Your postal mail is delivered to your chosen virtual address, where our trained virtual mail specialists securely handle it at one of our trusted facilities.
We digitize your mail
We scan your mail, upload high-resolution PDFs to your virtual mailbox, and filter out junk mail—so you only see what matters. Plus, instant email and push notifications keep you up to date.
Access your virtual mailbox service anytime, anywhere, from any device. Easily read, download, share, or forward your mail. Shred unwanted items securely, or have us deposit checks directly into your bank account.
Choose your preferred mail address
Choose from our nationwide network of premium virtual addresses to find the one that meets your needs.
Alabama
Birmingham
120 19th St N Ste 201
Alaska
Anchorage
1577 C St Ste 105
Arizona
Phoenix
2942 N 24th St., Ste 115
California
San Diego
1111 6th Ave Ste 550
San Francisco
455 Market St Ste 1940
West Hollywood
8605 Santa Monica Blvd
Colorado
Boulder
4845 Pearl East Cir Ste 118
Denver
1580 N Logan St Ste 660
Connecticut
Fairfield
268 Post Rd Ste 200
Delaware
Wilmington
2810 N Church St
Dist. of Columbia
Washington
1763 Columbia Road NW Ste 175
Florida
Miami
382 NE 191st St
Tampa
400 N Tampa St Ste 1550
Georgia
Atlanta
1870 The Exchange SE
Hawaii
Honolulu
1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1114
Idaho
Idaho Falls
1846 1st St Ste 100
Illinois
Chicago
980 N Michigan Ave Ste 1090
Indiana
Indianapolis
8520 Allison Pointe Blvd Ste 223
Iowa
Des Moines
309 Court Ave Ste 820
Kansas
Overland Park
8101 College Blvd Ste 130
Kentucky
Lexington
1795 Alysheba Way Ste 7202
Louisiana
New Orleans
3014 Dauphine St Ste A
Maryland
Baltimore
3030 Greenmount Ave Ste 300
Massachusetts
Boston
68 Harrison Ave Ste 605
Michigan
Grand Rapids
625 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 350
Minnesota
Minneapolis
400 S 4th St Ste 410
Mississippi
Jackson
4780 I 55 N Ste 116
Missouri
St Louis
231 S Bemiston Ave Ste 850
Montana
Billings
1925 Grand Ave Ste 129
Nebraska
Omaha
12020 Shamrock Plz Ste 201
Nevada
Las Vegas
5725 S Valley View Blvd Ste 5
New Jersey
Jersey City
111 Town Square Pl Ste 1238
New Mexico
Albuquerque
6300 Riverside Plaza Ln NW Ste 118
New York
New York
228 Park Ave S
North Carolina
Raleigh
5540 Centerview Dr Ste 204
Ohio
Cincinnati
2722 Erie Ave STE 219
Oklahoma
Edmond
2524 N Broadway Ste 554
Oregon
Beaverton
9450 SW Gemini Dr
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia
30 S 15th St Ste 1550
South Carolina
North Charleston
6650 Rivers Ave Ste 105
South Dakota
Sioux Falls
519 W 22nd St Ste 300
Tennessee
Nashville
501 Union Street STE 545
Texas
Austin
14205 N Mo Pac Expy Ste 570
Dallas
5473 Blair Rd Ste 100
Houston
3120 Southwest Fwy Ste 101
San Antonio
21750 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 104
Utah
Salt Lake City
50 W Broadway Ste 333
Virginia
Norfolk
440 Monticello Ave Ste 1802
Washington
Seattle
600 1st Ave Ste 330
West Virginia
Marlinton
204 8th St Ste 201
Wisconsin
Milwaukee
790 N Milwaukee St Ste 302
Wyoming
Cheyenne
1603 Capitol Ave Ste 415
Still wondering if LegalZoom Virtual Mail is right for you?
Do you want to manage your mail without relying on family and friends? Need a trusted mailbox for important documents like bank statements or government notices? With LegalZoom Virtual Mail, you can take control of your mail—anytime, anywhere.
Access your virtual mailbox from any device—desktop or smartphone
Frequently asked questions
The best virtual mailbox services provide a secure and convenient way to receive, view, and manage your postal mail online from anywhere. Whether you're traveling, living abroad, or looking to reduce paper clutter, you can access scanned mail, download documents, and forward physical mail with ease. A virtual mailbox also enhances privacy by keeping your personal address more private while ensuring you never miss important items like bank statements, government notices, or personal letters.
Log in to your secure account online or through your smartphone to view scanned mail, download important documents, or forward physical items to your location. Email and push notifications ensure you never miss important mail.
Yes, the Virtual Mail iOS app and Virtual Mail Android app are available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. With these apps, you can easily access and manage your mail and checks from anywhere, directly from your mobile device.
No, you cannot physically pick up your mail or packages at Virtual Mail addresses. Our service is entirely virtual, which means you do not have access to the physical locations associated with your mailing address. Instead, we offer convenient options for managing your mail and packages remotely.
You can have your documents and packages shipped directly to your choice of address for an additional charge or store mail items free for 30 days and packages free for 10 days. After that, additional physical mail storage fees will automatically apply. You may also shred mail that you don't wish to have shipped or stored. Automate this and other decisions directly in your account to operate more efficiently than ever. Please see our detailed pricing page for more information.
With our check deposit service, we scan and deposit any checks you receive in the mail by mailing your checks to your bank (additional fees apply). You can set up your bank account(s) in your account settings and enable automated check depositing for more efficient processing.
Yes. Your mail is handled by trained professionals in secure facilities. Digital documents are protected with 256-bit AES encryption, the same standard used by banks and government agencies. Access to your virtual mailbox is secured with two-factor authentication, ensuring only you can manage your mail.
Form 1583 is a USPS-required document that authorizes us to open, scan, and forward your mail—ensuring only certified providers handle it and preventing unauthorized access. If a notary is required, we make the process seamless with our free notarization service to help you complete and submit the form.
Yes! A virtual mailbox gives you full control over your mail, no matter where you are. Whether you're traveling, living abroad, or just want a more convenient solution, you can securely access and manage your mail anytime, anywhere.
How we’ve helped
our customers
“”
I can check mail on the go or when traveling without my laptop.
“”
I've never opened an envelope... I get a scanned image... It's really cool.
Questions?
Sat–Sun 7 am–4 pm PT