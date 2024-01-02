Registered Agent Services

An active, registered business entity needs a registered agent, sometimes called a statutory agent. The role of a statutory agent is to be there to accept and forward legal notices and official mail from the state, and to be an agent for service of process. You’re required to have an registered agent in every state where your business operates.





Having a registered agent gives the courts and your state a physical location where they can send notices, filings, and other documents. It’s crucial that your registered agent remain at this address during regular business hours—for example, if you don't know a lawsuit filed against you has gone to court, you could lose the chance to defend yourself.