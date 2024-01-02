New federal requirement:
New federal law TEST: Most business entities must file a Beneficial Ownership Report to comply with the Corporate Transparency Act.
Stay compliant with our registered agent services
Protect your business, preserve your privacy, and free up your time when you designate us as your registered agent. A registered agent is legally required in most states. Get registered agent services for $249/year.*
Get a registered agent
Why choose LegalZoom as your registered agent?
Focus on your business while we focus on keeping you compliant. We’ll promptly alert you of all legal notices and other official mail.
Alerts & reminders
Get an alert as soon as official mail arrives for you—plus, get reminders when annual report deadlines are approaching.
Reliability & flexibility
Enjoy the flexibility to work anywhere and make your own hours knowing your registered agent is available to receive physical notices.
Peace of mind
Feel secure knowing it’s our address listed as the registered agent on the public record and not yours. Plus, we’ll receive any service of process documents.
Protect your business with our registered agent services
Registered Agent Services
/year*
Alerts when we receive important mail for you
Documents scanned and uploaded for digital access from anywhere
Email reminders about annual report deadlines through the Compliance Calendar
Unlimited cloud storage for all your business documents
All paperwork needed to switch RAs completed for you, plus state fees covered
How to get a registered agent with LegalZoom in 3 easy steps
Tell us your business name
Start the process by sharing your legal business name.
Answer a few questions
We'll ask you to provide some details, such as your contact info.
We'll complete & file your paperwork
We'll let your state know that we’re your new registered agent. And if you’re switching registered agents, we’ll cover those costs.
Most states require every business to have a registered agent. Instead of taking on this task as your own registered agent, leave it to a professional. In fact, nearly two million of our customers have chosen LegalZoom as their registered agent.
Feel confident knowing that your legal notices are in good hands. Don't worry about missing any critical legal mail.
Add a layer of privacy when your registered agent’s address is listed on the public record instead of yours. Plus, keep private legal matters private.
Use your valuable time to run and grow your company—don’t worry about waiting around during business hours to receive critical notices.
What are the features of our registered agent services?
Critical legal notices delivered to our address instead of your home or workplace
Alerts when we see important and time-sensitive mail
Availability during normal business hours to receive official mail, meeting legal requirements
Our address is listed as the registered agent on public records instead of yours, providing extra privacy
Secure cloud storage so critical business documents are accessible anytime, from anywhere
Junk mail filtering to save you time and effort
What is a registered agent in the U.S.?
By law, a registered agent is a service or a person over the age of 18 who is available during regular business hours at a physical address to receive critical mail and legal notices on the company’s behalf, like service of process. Registered agents must be officially designated with the Secretary of State’s office.
Get a registered agent
An active, registered business entity needs a registered agent, sometimes called a statutory agent. The role of a statutory agent is to be there to accept and forward legal notices and official mail from the state, and to be an agent for service of process. You’re required to have an registered agent in every state where your business operates.
Having a registered agent gives the courts and your state a physical location where they can send notices, filings, and other documents. It’s crucial that your registered agent remain at this address during regular business hours—for example, if you don't know a lawsuit filed against you has gone to court, you could lose the chance to defend yourself.
To meet legal requirements, registered agents must be either an authorized service provider, like LegalZoom, or be an individual who:
Is a resident of the state
Is at least 18 years old
Has a physical address in the same state as your business, and can commit to being present at your workplace address during regular business hours—Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Can receive documents delivered by hand or by mail at that address
Using a registered agent service vs. being your own registered agent
Serving as your own registered agent might not be the best option for you and your business.
Increased privacy
Your registered agent's address is listed on public records instead of your own, and they would receive any service of process, which adds a layer of privacy.
Less privacy
Your home or business address is listed publicly as the registered agent. You could be served in front of family or co-workers if you’re ever named in a lawsuit.
More freedom
You’ll be able to focus more on building your business. Plus, you're not confined to one location all day—you can work from anywhere and keep flexible hours.
Less freedom
You're required to be at your registered address Monday through Friday, for eight hours a day, to physically receive legal notices and official state mail.
Deadline notifications
Your registered agent service will let you know when you receive critical notices and help you keep track of important deadlines to keep you in compliance.
More deadlines to track
You’re fully responsible for keeping track of critical notices and important filing deadlines on your own—or you could incur penalties or face potential closure.
Using a registered agent service vs. being your own registered agent
Serving as your own registered agent might not be the best option for you and your business.
Using a service
Increased privacy
Your registered agent's address is listed on public records instead of your own, and they would receive any service of process, which adds a layer of privacy.
More freedom
You’ll be able to focus more on building your business. Plus, you're not confined to one location all day—you can work from anywhere and keep flexible hours.
Deadline notifications
Your registered agent service will let you know when you receive critical notices and help you keep track of important deadlines to keep you in compliance.
Being your own
Less privacy
Your home or business address is listed publicly. You could be served in front of family or co-workers if you’re ever named in a lawsuit.
Less freedom
You're required to be at your registered address Monday through Friday, for eight hours a day, to physically receive legal notices and official state mail.
More deadlines to track
You’re fully responsible for keeping track of critical notices and important filing deadlines on your own—or you could incur penalties or face potential closure.
Fast, easy process. Wonderful. Less work for me!
— Rochelle W., registered agent customer
I recommend using LegalZoom as your registered agent. Compliance reminders and services are very useful.
— Brent Y., registered agent customer
Super simple and very fast and efficient. Highly recommend.
— Alfred C., registered agent customer
Call an agent at (888) 381-8758