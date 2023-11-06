Free form templates

Rental
Affidavit of Lost Promissory Note

Affidavit of Lost Promissory Note

Lost your promissory note? Use an affidavit of lost promissory note and simplify the process of replacing your lost loan proof.

Affidavit of Lost Promissory Note and Indemnity Agreement

Affidavit of Lost Promissory Note and Indemnity Agreement

Secure your financial arrangements with an affidavit of lost promissory note and indemnity agreement. Simplify the process of recovering lost promissory notes.

Affidavit of Lost Stock Certificate

Affidavit of Lost Stock Certificate

Report lost/damaged stock certificates quickly and accurately with a lost stock certificate affidavit form. Fill in essential details about the loss, stock information, and the person signing the affidavit to kickstart the replacement process.

Affidavit of Lost Stock Certificate and Indemnity Agreement

Affidavit of Lost Stock Certificate and Indemnity Agreement

Safeguard your investments with an affidavit of lost stock certificate and indemnity agreement. Simplify the process of recovering lost or destroyed stock certificates. Ensure the security of your assets.

Artwork Release Form

Artwork Release Form

Get permission to use artists' copyrighted works in a visual production with an artwork release form. Clarify the terms of usage, compensation, and other guidelines.

California General Affidavit

California General Affidavit

Use a California general affidavit form to verify the facts of your case, whether for legal proceedings or business transactions.

Consent to Drug Testing Form

Consent to Drug Testing Form

Secure permission for drug testing with a consent to drug testing form. Ensure a drug-free workplace or academic environment by obtaining the necessary approval professionally and efficiently.

Employee Handbook Acknowledgment Form

Employee Handbook Acknowledgment Form

Ensure your employees read the employee handbook and clearly understand the company policies. An employee handbook acknowledgment form helps you to get a written confirmation of the same.

Employee Release of Information Form

Employee Release of Information Form

Make informed hiring decisions with an employee release of information form. Request prospective employees to authorize the release of their employment history and personal information for employee verification.

Employee Written Warning Form

Employee Written Warning Form

Handle employee relations professionally with our employee written warning form. Address violations, improve performance, and maintain a well-documented record.

Employment and Salary Verification Form

Employment and Salary Verification Form

Give your rental property to the eligible applicant confidently. An employment and salary verification form allows you to check the applicant's income and employment background.

Florida General Affidavit

Florida General Affidavit

Elevate your credibility in legal matters and business transactions using a Florida general affidavit form. Craft a compelling statement of truth and strengthen the facts of your case.

Illinois General Affidavit

Illinois General Affidavit

Safeguard yourself in legal matters with an Illinois general affidavit form. Assert the truth in writing, whether verifying facts for court evidence or business transactions.

Location Release Form

Location Release Form

Minimize the risk of filming on a third-party location with a location release form. Ensure a smooth shoot and protect both the production and location owner's interests.

Model Release Form for Adults

Model Release Form for Adults

Obtain consent from models to use their pictures with a model release form. Get the terms in writing and explain where and how you will use the pictures.

Model Release Form for Minors

Model Release Form for Minors

Take the necessary permission from a minor model's parents or guardians to publish their pictures. Create a model release form for minors to secure the pictures with consent.

Permission to Reprint Published Material

Permission to Reprint Published Material

Secure the copyright holder's permission to republish all or parts of their work with ease. A permission form to reprint published material helps lay out the material description and the usage terms.

Permission to Reproduce Images

Permission to Reproduce Images

Get copyright holders' consent for using visuals in your projects with permission to reproduce images form. Outline clearly where and how these assets would be used.

Release and Authorization to Record and Use Voice and Likeness

Release and Authorization to Record and Use Voice and Likeness

Obtain consent for using someone's image or voice with a release and authorization form. Clearly outline the usage terms and compensation and protect the involved party's rights.

Request for Permission to Reprint Published Material

Request for Permission to Reprint Published Material

Secure reprint permissions with a request for permission form. Provide essential details for copyright holders to evaluate your request.

Request for Permission to Reproduce Images

Request for Permission to Reproduce Images

Seek approval to reproduce copyrighted images with a request for permission form. Provide essential details for the copyright owner to assess and approve your request.

Sponsorship Commitment Form

Sponsorship Commitment Form

Make it easier for sponsors to fulfill their commitment with a sponsorship commitment form. Get assurance from your sponsors on financial support.

Submission Release Form

Submission Release Form

Get consent to use a creator's work with a submission release form. Protect the rights of involved parties by clearly defining usage terms of the submitted content.

Talent Release Form for Adults

Talent Release Form for Adults

Obtain consent from people for using their voices, images, or performances with a talent release form. Provide assurance to the talent of the rightful usage of their assets.

Talent Release Form for Minors

Talent Release Form for Minors

Secure permission from parents or guardians to use the minor's voice, image, or performance in media productions with a talent release form. Define clearly the rights and obligations of the talent and creator.

Texas General Affidavit

Texas General Affidavit

Elevate your credibility in legal matters and business transactions using a Texas general affidavit form. Craft a compelling statement of truth and strengthen the facts of your case.

Time off Request Form

Time off Request Form

Write a formal note to your supervisor to accept your leave request. A time off request form makes it simple.

