Sponsorship Commitment Form - Free Template

How-to guides, articles, and any other content appearing on this page are for informational purposes only, do not constitute legal advice, and are no substitute for the advice of an attorney.
Have supporters apply to sponsor your event. After successfully securing sponsorship for your event, you’ll want to lock in your sponsorship commitment, ensuring you have the funding and support you need. Whether this includes only basic expenses for the event itself or offsetting the costs of promotions, prize giveaways, or an in-kind donation, a sponsorship commitment spells out the specifics so that your sponsor knows precisely what terms and conditions they’re committing to.
A well-drafted sponsorship solicitation letter helps you request potential sponsors to fund your event, but continuously following up with them for payment can be challenging. Having a simplified sponsorship process for a potential sponsor increases the chances of receiving funding from them.
A sponsorship commitment form can make a big difference in this process. It can be a fast and effective way to receive payment from your sponsor. This document confirms that the sponsor has committed to paying the amount you agreed to for your event.
This form and a sponsorship solicitation letter can encourage individuals to respond and provide your event with the financial support it needs.
Here are some essential tips to follow while creating this form:
Though it is important for you to customize the document to fit your needs, here are the standard elements you’ll need to add to a sponsorship commitment form.
The name and contact information of the event organizer for the potential sponsors.
The name and contact information of the sponsor. Also, add the sponsorship level selected.
The event's name and description for interested sponsorship applicants and the benefits of sponsoring.
Enter the percentage of any cancellation fee and refund policy.
Provide instructions on how and when the sponsor should submit promotional materials such as logos, signs, banners, or advertisements.
Add your organization's contact information to send back the completed form and follow-up questions.
Sponsor’s signature confirming the sponsorship commitment.
Include additional documents concerned with sponsorship, such as the sponsorship solicitation letter, sponsorship agreement, or sponsorship invoice.
A sponsorship commitment form can be submitted with a sponsorship solicitation letter, an event brochure or flyer with event details, or any other materials you want to include. Including a self-addressed envelope in the package is also a good idea for easy return.
If your event’s sponsorship rights and benefits are complicated, use a detailed sponsorship agreement or contact an attorney to help draft a document for all your sponsorship opportunities.