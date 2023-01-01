Free Sponsorship Agreement Template

Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.

25. NECESSARY ACTS; FURTHER ASSURANCES. Each party shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.

24. EFFECTIVENESS. This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.

23. HEADINGS. The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.

22. ENTIRE AGREEMENT. This agreement constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement about the subject matter of this agreement. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this agreement are expressly merged into and superseded by this agreement. The provisions of this agreement may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this agreement by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this agreement. Except as set forth expressly in this agreement, there are no conditions precedent to this agreement's effectiveness.

21. WAIVER. No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.

If any one or more of the provisions contained in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if those invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.

No amendment to this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by a party or its authorized representative.

The Sponsor may request postponement of the Event if there is a legitimate threat or implied threat of injury or harm to the Sponsor, the Sponsor's personnel or property, or the public.

Each party shall provide certificates evidencing these insurance policies to the other party at least 10 days before the Event.

The insurance policies in the minimum amounts specified in this section shall be maintained during the Term and any Renewal Term and for a period of 48 months after.

During the period beginning 30 days before the Event and ending 30 days after the Event, the Sponsor may not sponsor any other event that, in the sole discretion of the Organizer, competes with the Event within 10 miles of the Event,without the prior written consent of the Organizer.

During the Term and any Renewal Term , the Organizer will not permit any competitor of the Sponsor listed on Exhibit A to sponsor the Event, supply products or services to the Event, or be associated with the Event in any other manner. Additional competitors may be added to Exhibit A with the prior written consent of the Organizer and removed with the prior written consent of the Sponsor. The Organizer will use reasonable efforts to prevent and, if necessary, prosecute the efforts of any nonsponsor competitor of the Sponsor to weaken or attack the Sponsor's Sponsorship.

The Sponsor may renew this agreement times(s) for a period of months (each a " Renewal Term ") by providing the Organizer with written notice of its intent to renew within 30 days before the end of the Term or any such Renewal Term. A Renewal Term shall be on the same terms and conditions as provided in this agreement except that the Sponsorship Fee, any rebates of the Sponsorship Fee, and] the schedule of payments of Sponsorship Fee shall be modified as the parties may agree at the time of that renewal.

If any of the following fail to occur in connection with the Event, the Organizer shall refund $ of the Sponsorship Fee to the Sponsor within days after the Event: .

In exchange for the Sponsorship Fee (as described in section 2 below), the Sponsor will receive the following rights in connection with the Event (collectively, the " Sponsorship Rights "):

The Sponsor wishes to sponsor the Event by providing financial support (the " Sponsorship ") in exchange for certain rights to be granted in connection with the Event.

The Organizer is engaged in the organization and production of , known as , on and located at (the " Event ").

This sponsorship agreement is between , an individual a(n) (the " Organizer ") and , an individual a(n) (the " Sponsor ").

Sponsorship agreement: How-to guide

Financial support is critical to an event’s success. Organizers of concerts, sporting events, fundraisers, and festivals often ask companies and individuals to become sponsors of their events. In exchange for a cash or prize sponsorship, a sponsor receives certain benefits, typically some advertising space at the event, use of the event’s logo to promote products or services, and name mentions in press releases and media coverage. Depending on the event, the sponsor may receive other benefits, including complimentary tickets or passes, access to hospitality rooms or tents, and the chance to meet attending performers or celebrities.

A sponsor may insist that none of its competitors will be permitted to sponsor the event and that the terms of its sponsorship remain confidential. On the other hand, organizers may want assurance that a sponsor won’t sponsor or host a competing event. To address these and other concerns, including cancellations and responsibility for accidents and injuries, and to protect themselves from the liabilities associated with event sponsorship, event organizers and sponsors must use a well-drafted sponsorship agreement.

A sponsorship agreement should be used to spell out each party’s duties and service expectations. Many things can go wrong in the process, and a detailed agreement can limit frustrations and make processes clear from the beginning. Both parties must continue to discuss the terms of their agreement, settling questions about services, payment, and responsibilities until they reach an agreement on terms and are ready to sign the contract.

Essential aspects you should know while creating a sponsorship agreement

A sponsorship agreement is designed to protect the parties during the contract term. In your agreement, along with mentioning the terms and conditions, you need to describe the event in detail, the specific rights to be included, and the related fees.

Mention terms and conditions in detail

Before sitting down to write event details, decide what your goals are for the sponsorship agreement. It can contain any agreed-on terms but should, at a minimum, include a description of the sponsorship rights, including promotional and advertising rights, media rights and coverage, event participation, sponsorship fees, payment terms, rebates, and insurance obligations. Clarify the terms and conditions of your sponsorship agreement and ensure the parties involved are on the same page before making the agreement in writing.

Key points to note while using a sponsorship agreement template

Many organizers have their own sponsorship agreement template that they will want to use. Not surprisingly, these agreements tend to limit the organizer’s obligations and liabilities and might include provisions like:

The sponsor’s promise not to sponsor a competing event in any area near the event for a certain period of time.

Limitations on the organizer’s responsibility to the sponsor for claims arising from the event, particularly for property damage, injury, or death.

Limitations on the organizer’s obligations to the sponsor if the event is canceled because of circumstances beyond the parties’ control (like earthquakes, fires, or strikes)

If an organizer insists on using its template and you are committed to sponsoring the event, read the contract carefully to ensure you know your long-term rights are protected. Potential sponsors should consider the following sponsorship terms:

Whether what you are receiving for your sponsorship is appropriate for the fee, particularly with respect to your visibility in promotional materials and at the event.

Your right to terminate the sponsorship agreement if certain objectives are not met (e.g., registration for the event is low, no media coverage is obtained) and any penalties you would face for that termination (e.g., forfeiture of the sponsorship fee or of any payments you’ve already made).

Your rights to renew the sponsorship if you are the sponsored party.

Whether you can exclude your competitors from sponsorship and, if so, whether your agreement has provisions to protect you from ambush marketing tactics by your competitors.

Whether any of your competitors own or advertise in the event venue and how that will impact your visibility.

Whether you can sell or give away your products or services at the event.

Whether restrictions on your sponsorship or hosting of other events are narrow in location and time.

Whether you can get a rebate if the event is cancelled through no fault of the parties, if the organizer fails to meet certain objectives, or if television coverage is preempted.

Whether you can postpone the event if there is a threat of harm to you or the public.

If you are comfortable with any insurance obligations.

When you use a template for your sponsorship agreements, it is always better to use a simple and straightforward one.

Important provisions to be included

Discuss with the other party the items essential to your arrangement and include them in the agreement. You may want to include provisions that address:

Renewals of the sponsorship

Exclusivity and restrictions on competitive sponsorships.

How and when logos, trademarks, service marks, and trade names can be used

Whether the terms and conditions of the agreement should be kept confidential

Security safeguards for the event

Sale or give away of merchandise at the event

Post-event activities

Obligations to indemnify the other party

Rebates of fees if certain events don’t happen

Insurance obligations

Check governing laws of the state and other provisions

If you use a sponsorship agreement template, certain provisions in the template may need to be strengthened or adapted to fit your state’s rules. For example, if your agreement will restrict the sponsor’s ability to host or sponsor other events, review your state’s laws regarding non-compete agreements.

Getting prior written consent

If the parties involved mutually agree to the sponsorship terms, they can affirm it by providing their respective signatures in the agreement. Each party must sign two copies of the agreement. One copy is kept by the organizer, and the other is for the sponsored party.

Revisions, if needed

If you think the sponsorship agreement is too imbalanced for your purposes, whether too broad or too restrictive, revise or restructure certain provisions after discussing and reaching a mutual agreement with the other party.

Spend time to read and review the agreement

Prior to written approval, allow each party to spend some time reviewing the agreement once drafted. This will reduce the likelihood, or at least the efficacy, of a claim that a party did not understand any terms or how those might affect the agreement as a whole.

Both parties should review the completed agreement carefully to ensure that all relevant deal points have been included. It is better to be over-inclusive than under-inclusive. Do not assume that certain expectations or terms are agreed to if they are not stated expressly in the document.

You can contact an attorney and seek counsel if your agreement is complicated. Lawyers can draft you a legally binding contract if you pay reasonable attorney fees. There are lawyers who provide affordable legal services that your organization can opt for.

What are the components that a sponsorship agreement constitutes?

The following instructions will help you understand the terms of your agreement.

Introduction

Begin the sponsorship agreement with a brief introduction wherein you need to mention the details of the parties involved. Identify the parties and, if applicable, what type of organization(s) they are (e.g., individual, corporation, partnership).

Note that each party is given a name (e.g., “organizer,” “sponsor,” etc.) that will be used throughout the agreement. The party organizing the event is called the “organizer,” and the party sponsoring the event is called the “sponsor.”

Herein, you must also include the effective date when the agreement is signed.

Recitals

The “ whereas” clauses , referred to as recitals, define the world of the agreement and offer key background information about the parties. As a whole, the recitals state the intent and ability of the parties to enter into the sponsorship arrangement. Herein, provide brief descriptions of the event and the sponsorship.

Grant of rights

This section confirms the parties’ agreement that the organizer will provide the sponsor with certain rights in exchange for sponsoring the event. You can mention the sponsorship rights pertaining to the event, like the media and advertising rights, usage of promotional material, and other intellectual property rights related to the parties.

Sponsorship fee

Provide details of the financial sponsorship the sponsor agrees to pay the organizer for the event. If your sponsorship will be provided in another form (e.g., product donation or services), you need to modify the terms of this section accordingly.

Term

Indicates that the agreement shall remain valid till the date specified in the agreement.

Sponsorship renewal

This section explains the sponsor’s ability to renew its sponsorship if the event happens again. It indicates that the renewal option is simply an option that the sponsor can agree to or disagree with the terms of the event when it happens next. If the renewal is on different terms than those in the existing agreement, you and the other party can either agree on those terms now or wait until the sponsor does renew and discuss future terms.

Termination

Explains that certain actions or events will cause the agreement to end

out of time (i.e., before the event has finished). Both parties can terminate the contract if the other party breaches its obligations and does not fix this breach or fails to comply with certain requirements. For e.g., the organizer can terminate the contract if the sponsor’s breach has occurred. It can be regarding using the organizer party’s trademarks or any other material breach.

The party seeking to end the contract must give written notice of its intent to do so. Also include details of how many days prior written notice should be provided while terminating the contract. Note that one party can end the contract without notice if the other party is convicted of a crime. A party can also terminate with written notice if the other party’s representations in the agreement turn out to be false.

In this part, you must also explain whether the sponsor must pay the organizer if termination happens close to the event.

Exclusivity of sponsorship

The organizer will not let any of the sponsor’s competitors sponsor or otherwise be associated with the event. If the sponsor will have the right to approve or deny every sponsor, you should modify this section accordingly.

No competing sponsorships

It limits the sponsor’s ability to host or sponsor other events (or, more narrowly, other competing events) during the time period and in the area of the event.

Responsibilities

Lists each party’s responsibilities under the agreement.

Parties’ representations and warranties

Details the parties’ promises under the agreement. These items relate generally to each party having the legal right and ability to complete its obligations under the contract.

Trademarks

Each party gives the other party the right to use its name, logo, and trademarks in connection with event activity promotions. Each party also has the right to prevent the other party’s use of its trademarks.

Event Merchandise

This section lets one or both parties produce, sell, or give away event merchandise with the other party’s trademarks. If trademarks are protected and you don’t want the other party to use them in the merchandise, you can also mention it here.

Indemnification

This provision allocates responsibilities between the parties if problems arise in the future and protects each party from the consequences of the other’s breach of its obligations or misrepresentations. You can make the organizer financially responsible for the sponsor’s event-related losses, but only if the organizer negligently or intentionally caused the loss.

Insurance

States which party or parties must buy insurance to cover the event. The description of the type or amount of that insurance should also be mentioned.

Cancellation

The organizer can cancel the event if an event (like a fire, accident, or earthquake) interferes with the event through no fault of its own. Include details of any additional incidents that could cause the cancellation of your event. After cancellation, the sponsor won’t have to make any future payments of the sponsorship fee.

If an event is canceled the organizer is required to refund all or part of the sponsorship fee to the sponsor. The organizer also needs to buy cancellation insurance.

Right to postpone the event

This section lets the sponsor request that the event be postponed if the sponsor is legitimately concerned for its safety or that of the general public.

Confidentiality

It states that each party is to keep the terms of the agreement confidential. You can also set an expiration date for these obligations. In other words, after a certain period of time, neither party will have to keep that information secret.

Nature of relationship

Explains that neither party is an employee, partner, or agent of the other party. This is an important distinction for many reasons, including those relating to insurance coverage, legal liability, and taxes.

Amendments

Indicates that any changes to the agreement are ineffective unless they are made in writing and signed by both parties.

Assignment

Explains that neither party can assign its obligations under the agreement without the consent of the other party. However, there is an exception to this general rule. It lets the sponsor assign its obligations and interests if another company buys or takes control of the sponsor.

Successors and assigns

States that the parties’ rights and obligations will be passed on to heirs or, in the case of companies, successor organizations or organizations to which rights and obligations have been permissibly assigned.

No implied waiver

This explains that if either party allows the other to ignore or break an obligation under the agreement, it does not mean that the party waives any future rights to require the other to fulfill those (or any other) obligations.

Notice

Lists the addresses to which all official or legal correspondence should be delivered. Provide the mailing address for both the organizer and the sponsor.

Governing law

Allows the parties to choose the state laws that will be used to interpret the document. You need to provide all the applicable state laws here.

Counterparts; electronic signatures

It says that even if the parties sign the agreement in different locations or use electronic devices to transmit signatures (e.g., fax machines or computers), all of the separate pieces will be considered part of the same agreement. In a modern world where signing parties are often not in the same city - much less the same room - this provision ensures that business can be transacted efficiently without sacrificing the validity of the agreement as a whole.

To close the deal, you can rely on LegalZoom's eSignature services as well.

Severability

Protects the terms of the agreement as a whole, even if one part is later invalidated. For example, if a state law is passed prohibiting choice-of-law clauses, it will not undo the entire document. Instead, only the section dealing with the choice of law would be invalidated, leaving the remainder of the agreement enforceable.

Entire agreement

The parties’ agreement that the document they’re signing is “the agreement” about the issues involved. Unfortunately, including this provision will not prevent a party from arguing that other enforceable promises exist, but it will provide you some protection from these claims.

Headings

In this section, clarify that the headings at the beginning of each section are meant to organize the document. Any interpretation of the clauses should not be based on the headings.

Frequently asked questions

What's a sponsorship agreement?

From music festivals, fairs, and carnivals to block parties and games, events can be expensive to organize. That's where sponsors come in. In exchange for financial or other support, organizers can offer sponsors space on promotional materials or give media spots, free tickets, VIP treatment, and more. A sponsorship agreement helps to get organizers and sponsors on the same page before an event and ensures it's a win-win for everyone involved.

To complete your sponsorship agreement, you'll need certain details prior. These are: