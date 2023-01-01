Free Photography Services Agreement Template

Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.

Each party shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.

This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.

The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.

This agreement constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement with respect to the subject matter of this agreement. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this agreement are expressly merged into and superseded by this agreement. The provisions of this agreement may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this agreement by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this agreement. Except as set forth expressly in this agreement, there are no conditions precedent to this agreement's effectiveness.

No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.

If any provision in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if the invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in this agreement, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change that would cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.

No amendment to this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by both parties.

A party will not be considered in breach or in default because of, and will not be liable to the other party for, any delay or failure to perform its obligations under this agreement by reason of fire, earthquake, flood, explosion, strike, riot, war, terrorism, or similar event beyond that party's reasonable control (each a " Force Majeure Event "). However, if a Force Majeure Event occurs, the affected party shall, as soon as practicable:

The relationship of the parties under the agreement is one of independent contractors, and no joint venture, partnership, agency, employer-employee, or similar relationship is created in or by this agreement. Neither party may assume or create obligations on the other party's behalf, and neither party may take any action that creates the appearance of that authority.

The Hiring Party hereby grants the Photographer the limited perpetual right to use, publish, and exhibit, on the internet and in other publications, any digital images or photographs of the Hiring Party taken at the Event and details of the Event, solely to promote the Photographer's business.

The Photographer will be the only professional photography service provider retained by the Hiring Party at the Event. Guests of the Hiring Party may take informal photographs during the Event for noncommercial purposes, provided those individuals do not interfere with the Photographer's duties. If in the Photographer's opinion, those individuals are interfering with the Photographer's provision of its Services, the Hiring Party shall require those individuals interfering with the Photographer to stop all further shots. The Hiring Party may use a videographer at the Event, which will not violate this agreement.

If the Hiring Party asks to supplement the Services with the purchase of additional services offered by the Photographer, and the Photographer agrees and can fulfill that request, the Photographer will bill those additional services to the Hiring Party at then agreed-on rates.

The Hiring Party acknowledges that any change to the time, date, or location of the Event (each a " Material Event Change ") made after the effective date of this agreement may (a) cause the Photographer to become unable or unavailable to provide the Services, (b) impact the quality of the Services, or (c) result in a need for the provision of services in addition to the Services. The Photographer shall make reasonable efforts to accommodate a Material Event Change. If the Photographer cannot accommodate a Material Event Change, the Photographer may, at its sole option, terminate this agreement on provision of written notice to the Hiring Party. If the Photographer can accommodate a Material Event Change, but only by providing services in addition to the Services, these additional services and any associated costs will be determined and agreed to by the parties at the time of that Material Event Change.

4. DELIVERY SCHEDULE. The Photographer shall deliver the Photographs as follows:

The Photographer wishes to take the Photographs and provide the Services (as defined below) at the Event in accordance with this agreement.

The Hiring Party wishes to engage the Photographer as an independent contractor for the Hiring Party for the purpose of taking photographs (the " Images ") at the Hiring Party's event on at , , and , , , and , , , and , , and , , (the " Event ").

This photography services agreement is between , an individual a(n) (the " Photographer ") and , an individual a(n) (the " Hiring Party ").

Photography services agreement: How-to guide

From time to time, companies need photographers to help create lasting images, which can be used to sell products, tell stories, or record events. Alternatively, individuals may want to hire a photographer for personal use, hoping to provide lasting memories of special occasions.

A photography services agreement, also called a photography contract, outlines each party’s rights and responsibilities and allows them to negotiate and determine the services to be provided.

However, before signing, the photographer and the hiring party must discuss the terms of the agreement, settling questions about working terms, payment, and other obligations.

Photography contract: Do’s and don’ts checklist

Details regarding the photography assignment

Before hiring a photographer, ensure you know what you want, including the style and image. Be clear on why the photographer is being hired for:

Is it for a casual company photo, a formal portrait, or a personal event? Personal events can be birthday parties, weddings, baby showers, etc. For weddings, wedding photographers are usually hired to do the job. These photographers provide exclusive wedding photography services to their clients. A more formal setup can cover business events, like conferences, seminars, product launches, etc.

Should the photographer take photos in black and white or in color?

Do they require a studio or rent some other property to do the photoshoot?

Will they provide follow-up editing services?

Who will bear the cost of equipment like tripods, lights, white screens, and other provisions?

Discuss the terms and conditions

Before making the agreement in writing, discuss the terms and conditions of the contract. It should include a detailed description of the photographer’s duties, the hiring party’s obligations and requirements, deadlines for completion, and the expected end products (e.g., slides, photographs, etc.).

Get the required permissions from a model by getting signatures on a model release form

In a photography contract, model releases should always be obtained if a model’s picture will be used for trade or advertising purposes. A model release form gives permission from a model to use their pictures for commercial purposes.

You still need a model release if you are using employees as models.

Give ample time for reviews

The photographer and the client party should review the agreement once drafted. Clarify doubts and ensure all agreed-upon terms are included in the final document.

The parties must also sign two copies of the agreement, where one copy will be handed over to the photographer and the hiring party will keep the other.

Depending on the nature of its terms, you may decide to have your agreement witnessed or notarized.

If you feel your arrangement is complicated, hire an attorney to help you draft a document that meets your needs.

Key elements of a photography services contract

The following instructions will help you understand the terms of your photography contract.

Introduction

This section identifies the document as a photography services agreement. Provide the date on which the agreement will become effective (often the date on which it is signed).

You must also provide the details of the involved parties and, if applicable, the type of organization(s) they are. In a photography services contract, the company or client hiring the skilled photographer is called the “hiring party,” and the party taking the pictures is called the “photographer.”

Recitals

The “whereas” clauses, referred to as recitals, define the world of the agreement and offer key background information about the parties. Generally, the recitals in a photography services agreement include a simple statement of your intent to enter into a photography services arrangement.

Description and payment terms

In this section, include the details of the photo shoot, such as what kind of photos are required, the location of the shoot, whether a second photographer is needed to complete the assignment, etc.

You must also add the compensation details like the amount to be paid and how and when it will be paid.

Responsibilities

It lists each party’s responsibilities under the agreement. Essentially, the photographer agrees to take the pictures and perform the agreed-on services with adequate attention and care. The hiring party also agrees to help with this performance by providing the necessary information and guidance.

Additional services

If the photos taken don’t fit the agreed-on standards, the hiring party can request new, more appropriate pictures. The parties will then jointly set a new due date. Suppose the hiring party is asking for new pictures based on another reason (e.g., a change of idea about what the pictures will be used for or a desire for a new campaign). In that case, the hiring party will be required to pay for the additional shots at the agreed-upon rates.

Term

It indicates that the photography contract will last until termination or until the listed services are completed. It allows the parties to set a deadline by which all services must be finished.

Results and proceeds

It grants the hiring party ownership of all of the photos created by the photographer under the photography contract. This includes the right to alter the pictures and use them for commercial purposes. The photographer expressly waives all of these rights under this section.

Publicity

This section permits the hiring party to control how the photographs will be used and how the photographer can use them. Essentially, the only thing the photographer can do without the hiring party’s permission is to use examples of the photographs as part of their portfolio.

Use of photographer’s name

It allows the hiring party to use the photographer’s name in connection with the pictures during the agreement's term.

No obligation to use

This clause states that although the hiring party has the right to use the photographer’s pictures, it doesn’t have to. If the hiring party doesn’t want to use a photographer’s work, they can freely do so. They aren’t answerable to the photographer for not using the photos.

Photographer’s representations and warranties

This section outlines the photographer’s promises under the photography service agreement. Essentially, the photographer agrees to enter into the arrangement based on the conditions listed in this section.

Company’s rights

It allows the hiring party to use the photographs in any way it pleases and specifically waives any other party’s right to demand payment for that use.

Third parties; taxes

According to this clause, the photographer can’t bind the hiring party into any agreements with any third parties. This section also reaffirms that the photographer is an independent contractor (i.e., not an employee) and is, therefore, responsible for paying its own taxes.

Termination

This clause explains that certain actions or events, including written notice or material breach, will cause the photography services contract to end out of time (i.e., before the services are completed or the end of the term, if any). You must provide the notice period a party should give if they intend to terminate or notify the other of a breach.

Default by photographer

This section explains the consequences if the photographer’s duties aren’t met. In other words, if the photographer fails to produce adequate pictures, they must allow the hiring party to declare a default and terminate the photography services contract or set a new delivery date for pictures.

Indemnification

It allocates responsibilities between the parties if problems arise in the future and protects the company from the financial consequences of the photographer’s negligent or intentional conduct.

Entire agreement

Here, the parties agree that the document they’re signing is “the agreement” about the agreed-upon terms and conditions.

Assignment

This explains that the hiring party may assign their obligations and interests without obtaining the photographer’s permission. However, the photographer is not entitled to assign their own interests under the agreement.

Modification

This clause indicates that any changes to the document are only effective if prior written consent is taken from the photographer and the hiring party.

Notice

This part lists the addresses to which all official or legal correspondence should be delivered. Provide the mailing address for both the hiring party and the photographer.

Governing law

It allows the parties to choose the state laws that will be used to interpret the document.

Severability

This clause protects the terms of the agreement as a whole, even if one part is later invalidated. For example, if a state law is passed prohibiting choice-of-law clauses, it will not undo the entire agreement. Instead, only the section dealing with the choice of law would be invalidated, leaving the remainder of the agreement enforceable.

Counterparts; electronic signatures

This provision allows both the photographer and client to sign the photography agreement using electronic devices or signatures. This is really helpful for a skilled photographer who provides photography services to clients based in different geographies.

Headings

This section indicates that the headings at the beginning of each section are meant to organize the document and should not be considered operational parts of the agreement.

Frequently asked questions

What’s a photography services agreement?

Photographers perform a vital service for their customers by capturing the moments that will become permanent memories of a special event. In the same way, creating a photography services agreement is essential to document both the photographer’s duties and client expectations.

What essential details are required to fill out a photography contract?

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your photography contract: