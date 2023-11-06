Free service agreement templates

Our attorney-drafted service templates help businesses, solopreneurs, and freelancers manage their service-based business. Choose a template, and create and download your document for free!
All Templates
Non-disclosure Agreements
Agency
Consulting
SaaS
Market Research
Hardware Services
Vendor Management
Photography
Labor and Employment
Software
Services
Digital Marketing
Videography
Product Marketing
Construction
Event Sponsorship
Property Management
Sports Event
Artist
Guarantees
E-commerce
Employee Relations
Partnership
Banking and Finance
Copyright
Brand
Lease Management
Electrician Services
Patent
Purchase and Sales
Trademark
Wedding
Logistics
Music
Catering
Recruitment
Building and Equipment
Technology
Radio and TV Advertising
Credit
Rental
Pet Business
Website and App Services
Corporate and Commercial
Startup
Agency Agreement

Agency Agreement

Planning to engage a firm for their services? Define how the firm will act as an agent on your company's behalf and help run your business.

Amendment of Agreement

Amendment of Agreement

Revise your existing contracts with ease! Our amendment of agreement template lets you update terms based on your needs. Stay flexible and adapt to changing circumstances.

Arbitration Agreement

Arbitration Agreement

Simplify dispute resolution with an arbitration agreement. Resolve disputes amicably outside of court. Lay out a structured framework to settle conflicts, saving time and legal costs.

Band Partnership Agreement

Band Partnership Agreement

Starting a band? A band partnership agreement helps set the terms and responsibilities with bandmates and start your musical journey on the right foot.

California General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)

California General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)

Collaborate with a California-based contractor using a general contractor agreement. Define clear payment terms of the project, including the actual cost and contractor's fee.

California General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)

California General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)

Use a general contractor agreement (stipulated fee) when paying a contractor in California a fixed amount for their services. Clearly define the project and payment terms.

California Partial Release and Waiver (Conditional)

California Partial Release and Waiver (Conditional)

Document payment for partially completed work on your construction project with a California partial release and waiver of liens (conditional) form. Outline the details of the project's progress, obligations of the involved parties, and payment details.

California Partial Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

California Partial Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

Outline the details of the project's progress with a California partial release and waiver of liens (unconditional) form. Define the obligations of the involved parties and payment details.

California Release and Waiver (Conditional)

California Release and Waiver (Conditional)

Simplify the payment process for completed contractor work with a California release and waiver of liens form. Remove any liens there may be on a property once the contractor has received full payment.

California Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

California Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

Ensure an easy final payment process and release a contractor from their duties with a California release and waiver of liens form. Handle exceptions and ensure a smooth conclusion of your contract project.

Catering Services Agreement

Catering Services Agreement

Outline your event's culinary needs and terms of catering services with a catering services agreement. Ensure each party fulfills their duties and responsibilities according to the agreed-upon terms.

Consignment Agreement

Consignment Agreement

Protect the interests of both parties involved in a consignment relationship. A consignment agreement helps establish clear terms on the sale, promotion, or distribution of goods.

Consulting Services Agreement

Consulting Services Agreement

Establish clear terms of service for successful engagements with consultants. Define the working relationship, including scope of work, compensation, and duration.

Extension of Agreement

Extension of Agreement

Keep your successful collaboration going with an extension of agreement. Our template allows you to extend your partnership for a new time period easily.

General Agreement

General Agreement

Establish all the required terms and conditions of business relationships with the other party. Define crucial details, including the scope of work, expected outcomes, and governing laws.

General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)

General Contractor Agreement (Cost Plus Fee)

Build accountability and allow adjustments to your construction project. A general contractor agreement (cost plus fee) covers all project details upfront, ensuring both parties have a transparent and collaborative construction experience.

General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)

General Contractor Agreement (Stipulated Fee)

Use a general contractor agreement (stipulated fee) when paying a contractor a fixed amount for their services. Clearly define the project and payment terms.

Independent Contractor Agreement

Independent Contractor Agreement

Clearly define project terms and responsibilities when hiring contractors for your company. An independent contract agreement helps to lay out work schedules, payment terms, and other essential details.

Independent Contractor Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Independent Contractor Unilateral Non-disclosure Agreement

Protect your proprietary information when working with contractors. An independent contractor unilateral NDA establishes clear boundaries and terms.

Joint Venture Agreement Amendment

Joint Venture Agreement Amendment

Make changes to your joint venture terms with a joint venture agreement amendment. Modify your partnership terms efficiently and effectively.

Management Services Agreement

Management Services Agreement

Protect your business and outline the responsibilities when working with an outside management firm. A management services agreement helps define work terms, responsibilities, payment, and reporting expectations.

Mutual Rescission and Release Agreement

Mutual Rescission and Release Agreement

Cancel an unfulfilled contract mutually with a mutual rescission and release agreement. Explain the reason for annulment and provide a simplified resolution for everyone involved.

Personal Management Agreement

Personal Management Agreement

Define your working relationship with a personal manager using a personal management agreement. Clarify roles, commissions, and expectations for a successful partnership.

Photography Services Agreement

Photography Services Agreement

Manage various photography projects with ease with a photography services agreement. Set clear service terms and guidelines between a photographer and a client.

Product Supply Agreement

Product Supply Agreement

Ensure a smooth inventory flow from supplier to buyer with a product supply agreement. Define important details like product orders, delivery timelines, and price points.

Research and Development Agreement

Research and Development Agreement

Collaborate with experts using a research and development agreement. Define partnership terms for successful innovation and product development.

Software Distribution Agreement

Software Distribution Agreement

Fuel successful partnership between a software provider and distributor with a software distribution agreement. Boost software sales with the right distribution strategy.

Sponsorship Agreement

Sponsorship Agreement

Bring organizers and sponsors on the same page by outlining the event details, sponsorship terms, and potential outcomes.

Termination of Agreement and Release

Termination of Agreement and Release

When it's time to part ways, end agreements professionally with a termination of agreement and release template. Simplify the process and keep your business relationships respectful and conflict-free.

Videography Services Agreement

Videography Services Agreement

Outline the terms and expectations for your videography project with a videography services agreement. Ensure a smooth and successful collaboration with your clients from start to finish.

Website Development Agreement

Website Development Agreement

Promote smooth collaboration between a developer and a client with a website development agreement. Define the responsibilities, expectations, and outcomes of the website development project.

Browse other categories

Agreements

Agreements

Bills of Sale

Bills of Sale

Forms

Forms

Invoices

Invoices

Letters

Letters

Notices

Notices

Promissory Notes

Promissory Notes

Receipts

Receipts

What our customers are saying
I found everything I needed and was impressed with the language in the documents. I love the additional services offered by LZ and will be using those too.
Christy P., Forms customer
I needed to have a legal document prepared in very short order . . . LZ helped me get done what needed to be done.
James G., Forms customer
My experience was extremely positive! Had I not found this resource I may have given up when faced with so many unfamiliar legal documents. I will be back!
Bobby B., Forms customer
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.