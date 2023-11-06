Free service agreement templates

Planning to engage a firm for their services? Define how the firm will act as an agent on your company's behalf and help run your business.
Revise your existing contracts with ease! Our amendment of agreement template lets you update terms based on your needs. Stay flexible and adapt to changing circumstances.
Simplify dispute resolution with an arbitration agreement. Resolve disputes amicably outside of court. Lay out a structured framework to settle conflicts, saving time and legal costs.
Starting a band? A band partnership agreement helps set the terms and responsibilities with bandmates and start your musical journey on the right foot.
Collaborate with a California-based contractor using a general contractor agreement. Define clear payment terms of the project, including the actual cost and contractor's fee.
Use a general contractor agreement (stipulated fee) when paying a contractor in California a fixed amount for their services. Clearly define the project and payment terms.
Document payment for partially completed work on your construction project with a California partial release and waiver of liens (conditional) form. Outline the details of the project's progress, obligations of the involved parties, and payment details.
Outline the details of the project's progress with a California partial release and waiver of liens (unconditional) form. Define the obligations of the involved parties and payment details.
Simplify the payment process for completed contractor work with a California release and waiver of liens form. Remove any liens there may be on a property once the contractor has received full payment.
Ensure an easy final payment process and release a contractor from their duties with a California release and waiver of liens form. Handle exceptions and ensure a smooth conclusion of your contract project.
Outline your event's culinary needs and terms of catering services with a catering services agreement. Ensure each party fulfills their duties and responsibilities according to the agreed-upon terms.
Protect the interests of both parties involved in a consignment relationship. A consignment agreement helps establish clear terms on the sale, promotion, or distribution of goods.
Establish clear terms of service for successful engagements with consultants. Define the working relationship, including scope of work, compensation, and duration.
Keep your successful collaboration going with an extension of agreement. Our template allows you to extend your partnership for a new time period easily.
Establish all the required terms and conditions of business relationships with the other party. Define crucial details, including the scope of work, expected outcomes, and governing laws.
Build accountability and allow adjustments to your construction project. A general contractor agreement (cost plus fee) covers all project details upfront, ensuring both parties have a transparent and collaborative construction experience.
Use a general contractor agreement (stipulated fee) when paying a contractor a fixed amount for their services. Clearly define the project and payment terms.
Clearly define project terms and responsibilities when hiring contractors for your company. An independent contract agreement helps to lay out work schedules, payment terms, and other essential details.
Protect your proprietary information when working with contractors. An independent contractor unilateral NDA establishes clear boundaries and terms.
Make changes to your joint venture terms with a joint venture agreement amendment. Modify your partnership terms efficiently and effectively.
Protect your business and outline the responsibilities when working with an outside management firm. A management services agreement helps define work terms, responsibilities, payment, and reporting expectations.
Cancel an unfulfilled contract mutually with a mutual rescission and release agreement. Explain the reason for annulment and provide a simplified resolution for everyone involved.
Define your working relationship with a personal manager using a personal management agreement. Clarify roles, commissions, and expectations for a successful partnership.
Manage various photography projects with ease with a photography services agreement. Set clear service terms and guidelines between a photographer and a client.
Ensure a smooth inventory flow from supplier to buyer with a product supply agreement. Define important details like product orders, delivery timelines, and price points.
Collaborate with experts using a research and development agreement. Define partnership terms for successful innovation and product development.
Fuel successful partnership between a software provider and distributor with a software distribution agreement. Boost software sales with the right distribution strategy.
Bring organizers and sponsors on the same page by outlining the event details, sponsorship terms, and potential outcomes.
When it's time to part ways, end agreements professionally with a termination of agreement and release template. Simplify the process and keep your business relationships respectful and conflict-free.
Outline the terms and expectations for your videography project with a videography services agreement. Ensure a smooth and successful collaboration with your clients from start to finish.
Promote smooth collaboration between a developer and a client with a website development agreement. Define the responsibilities, expectations, and outcomes of the website development project.