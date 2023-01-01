Free Software Distribution Agreement Template

This software distribution agreement is between
The Provider has created and licenses the software program known as
The Distributor operates various websites, including
The Provider wants to sell the Software through the Site, with the Distributor's assistance.
The parties therefore agree as follows:
1. LICENSE; NO EXCLUSIVITY.
2. TERM AND TERMINATION.
3. DISTRIBUTION, MARKETING, AND SUPPORT.
The Distributor shall offer for sale and sell the Software on the Site via software download. The Provider will make available to the Distributor a downloadable file and collateral material and content to allow the Distributor to offer for sale and sell the Software, including marketing and delivery of the Software to customers. For Software sold under this agreement, the Provider shall:
The Distributor shall have the sole discretion to determine the manner of all marketing, offering, sale, payment, or download of the Software on the Site, if those efforts are consistent with this agreement.
4. FEES.
5. PAYMENT OF FEES.
Within
6. MINIMUM RETAIL PRICE.
The Distributor may set the price charged for the Software on its Site. However, that retail price may not be less than
7. PROVIDER REPRESENTATIONS.
The Provider hereby represents that:
8. NO EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP.
Neither party, their agents, or their employees are employees, agents, or representatives of the other party. Neither party may enter into any contract or commitment in the name or on behalf of the other party, or to bind the other party in any capacity.
9. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY.
EXCEPT FOR CLAIMS IN SECTION 10 BELOW, IN NO EVENT WILL EITHER PARTY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO THE OTHER FOR ANY TYPE OF INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, SPECIAL, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES RELATING TO THIS AGREEMENT, INCLUDING LOST REVENUE, LOST PROFITS, LOSSES ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTIONS ENTERED OR NOT ENTERED INTO ON THE SITE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF THOSE DAMAGES, WHETHER ARISING UNDER ANY THEORY OF CONTRACT, TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. EACH PARTY'S LIABILITY TO THE OTHER PARTY OR ANY THIRD PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE LESSER OF: (i) THE AMOUNT PAYABLE BY THE DISTRIBUTOR TO THE PROVIDER UNDER THIS AGREEMENT DURING THE 12-MONTH PERIOD IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING THE DATE ON WHICH THE LOSS OR DAMAGE FIRST OCCURRED; OR (ii)
SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTIAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES SO, TO THE EXTENT NOT ALLOWED BY LAW, SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO EITHER OR BOTH PARTIES.
10. INDEMNIFICATION OF DISTRIBUTOR.
The Provider is solely responsible for the representations listed in section 7 above and its claimed intellectual property and ownership rights in the Software. The Provider shall indemnify the Distributor against any award, charge, claim, compensatory damages, cost, damages, exemplary damages, diminution in value, expense, fee, fine, interest, judgment, liability, settlement payment, penalty or other loss or any attorney's or other professional's fee and disbursement, court filing fee, court cost, arbitration fee, arbitration cost, witness fee, and each other fee and cost of investigating and defending or asserting a claim for indemnification arising out of any violation of this agreement, or from infringement or any claim of infringement of any patent, trademark, copyright, or trade secret with respect to the Software. If there is a legal action that seeks remedy from the Distributor concerning the Provider's warranty, infringement of copyright, patent, trade secret, or other proprietary right in the Software, the Distributor shall immediately notify the Provider of that action. The Distributor's failure to provide timely notification shall not limit its right to seek indemnification, unless that failure has a material impact on the Provider's defense of the claim.
11. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION.
During the Term
12. INTERRUPTION OF SERVICE.
Although the Distributor will attempt to keep its Site operational at all times, a certain amount of downtime and interruption of service is inevitable. The Distributor is not responsible for any interruption of service to the Site and the Provider shall not hold the Distributor liable for any consequences of interruption of the Site, regardless of the cause, other than refunds under section 5 above.
13. COMPLIANCE WITH LAWS.
The Provider has and shall comply with all applicable laws and regulations regarding its business and the export or availability of the Software to the Distributor for purposes of providing the Software to the Distributor's customers. The Provider represents that the Distributor's resale of the Software to its customers does not violate any law or regulation.
14. GOVERNING LAW.
15. AMENDMENTS.
No amendment to this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by a party.
16. ASSIGNMENT AND DELEGATION.
17. COUNTERPARTS; ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES.
18. SEVERABILITY.
If any one or more of the provisions contained in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if those invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.
19. NOTICES.
20. WAIVER.
No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.
21. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
This agreement constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement about the subject matter of this agreement. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this agreement are expressly merged into and superseded by this agreement. The provisions of this agreement may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this agreement by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this agreement. Except as set forth expressly in this agreement, there are no conditions precedent to this agreement's effectiveness.
22. HEADINGS.
The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.
23. EFFECTIVENESS.
This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.
24. NECESSARY ACTS; FURTHER ASSURANCES.
Each party shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.
[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]
Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.
Date: _________________
By:__________________________________________
|Name:
Date: _________________
By:__________________________________________
|Name:
How-to guides, articles, and any other content appearing on this page are for informational purposes only, do not constitute legal advice, and are no substitute for the advice of an attorney.
In the highly competitive world of modern business, a company must have great products, excellent marketing, and top-notch customer service. Organizations must also seek strategic partnerships to encourage continued growth and long-term stability.
Businesses choose their associations based on many factors. In some cases, one company may be adept at technological development, and another may be an expert in creating efficient distribution chains. The two organizations can get together and ensure the software gets to end users quickly and economically.
In such instances, a software distribution agreement is valid. Such agreement is between a provider and a distributor. Herein, both parties agree that one or many distributors will sell the provider’s software at a reasonable price.
The following instructions will help you understand the terms of your software distribution agreement. Please review the entire document before starting your step-by-step process.
This section identifies the document as an agreement for the distribution of software. Add the effective date of the document, the parties involved, and the type of organization(s) they are.
In the document, the “provider” is the party creating the software, and the “distributor” is the party distributing it. They’re collectively referred to as “parties.”
The “whereas” clauses, referred to as recitals, define the world of the agreement and offer key information about the parties. This section reiterates the parties’ desire to agree on the software distribution.
Describe each party’s business in general terms. Also, describe the software that is the subject of the agreement. Be specific. If more than one item is being distributed, list each separately and provide some identifying details.
This section appoints the distributor as a distributor for the provider and states that this is a “non-exclusive” arrangement. In other words, the distributor isn’t the only company or person entitled to sell the software.
The provider here promises to give the distributor access to the software so the distributor can sell it. Use this section to get acknowledgment on the terms, e.g.,
The distributor must pay a fee for each software sale on its site. Structure this arrangement to suit your business. Depending on the distributor's sales, define whether they’ll pay a certain amount to the provider or would prefer to specify a fee for each sale.
This section mentions that the distributor pays the amounts owed to the provider within a certain period at the end of every month. In the written notice, mention how long the distributor has to make these payments. Note that the distributor must also provide a payment statement explaining what sales were made and what deductions were taken.
This section allows the distributor to set the sale price for the software from the initial release date. The provider can also suggest a minimum retail price for the software.
This section lists the provider’s “representations” to the distributor to ensure there are no misunderstandings. Define the conditions required for the distributor to enter the arrangement, such as:
This section explains that both the parties aren’t employees or partners to each other. This distinction is important for legal reasons, including insurance coverage requirements, liability, and taxes. The agreement shall emphasize this divide, but both parties should keep the line between independent contractors and employees in performing their duties. Every state’s or country’s laws govern the independent contractors. Ensure that the agreement follows local restrictions.
This section mentions that both parties aren’t liable for numerous damages, such as consequential, punitive, and direct or indirect damages. Both parties may be unwilling to accept responsibility for any harm that could, in some tenuous way or another, be related to the agreement or some sale that did or didn’t happen on the site.
This provision describes the occasions when the provider will be responsible for any losses the distributor experiences. Specifically, the provider will pay damages that the distributor suffers if the provider has committed any substantial breach of this agreement. The distributor must notify the provider about any developing lawsuits so the provider can assist in defending against these claims. This makes sense since the provider will be responsible for paying any damages if the case is lost.
This section defines confidential information for purposes of the agreement and explains how each party will treat the other party’s confidential information and trade secrets, e.g.,
The internet is unreliable. Connections fail occasionally, or websites are unavailable to the public. Suppose any of these circumstances occur and potential customers can’t access the site. In that case, the parties agree that the distributor won’t be liable to the provider for any damages (e.g., lost sales).
This section explains that each party must obtain the other’s written permission before assigning its obligations and interests.
This clause explains that if either party allows the other to ignore or break an obligation under the agreement, it doesn’t mean that the party waives any future rights to require the other to fulfill those (or any other) obligations.
For example, consider the distributor’s obligations to provide monthly statements. Imagine that the distributor hasn’t delivered these reports for six months, but the provider hasn’t said anything about it. Later, the provider can require the obligations statements, as required in the agreement. If the distributor claims that this right was “waived” because the provider didn’t enforce it before, the provider can point to this section that mentions—a party’s failure to enforce the provision at one point doesn’t mean it can’t enforce it later.
In this section, add the mailing address of the provider and the distributor where all the official or legal correspondence should be delivered.
The provider may work in one state and the distributor in another. A governing law provision allows the parties to choose the state laws used to interpret the agreement.
In this section, the parties promise that their actions under the agreement won’t violate the applicable laws.
This clause protects the terms of the agreement as a whole, even if one part is later invalidated. For example, if state law prohibits arbitration clauses, it won’t undo the agreement. Instead, only the section dealing with arbitration would be invalidated, leaving the remainder of the agreement enforceable.
In this section, the parties acknowledge that this document is the agreement they’re signing.
This confirms that the headings at the beginning of every section are for organizational purposes only and shouldn't be used to interpret the agreement.
When a company specializing in software development works with a company specializing in distribution, there can be significant rewards for both. Sell more software with a successful partnership using the software distribution agreement. It allows both companies to create a supply chain that gets the software to more customers.
Here's the information you'll need to complete your software distribution agreement:
If you want to ensure that the company has only one distributor for its software, use an exclusive distribution agreement. On the contrary, in a non-exclusive software distribution agreement, the developer company can hire additional distributors to offer the same products.
Identify all the prerequisites before finalizing your agreement. For example, is the distributor supporting the customer and the product, or is it the provider’s responsibility? If it is the distributor, will its employees be required to take training classes to familiarize themselves with the product?
Yes, both parties should review the completed agreement carefully to ensure that all relevant points have been included. Ensure that all the terms are explicitly mentioned in the agreement. This will help both parties clearly understand their responsibilities under the agreement.
Yes, it’s a good idea to have your agreement notarized, as it’ll reduce the challenges to the validity of a party’s signature later. Save two signed copies of the agreement for you and the other party. Take an attorney’s help to customize and draft the document according to your business needs.