California Partial Release and Waiver of Liens (Conditional)

Browse Templates





Please discard this page before providing the release to your customer.

[PAGE BREAK HERE]


CONDITIONAL WAIVER AND RELEASE ON PROGRESS PAYMENT
NOTICE: THIS DOCUMENT WAIVES THE CLAIMANT'S LIEN, STOP PAYMENT NOTICE, AND PAYMENT BOND RIGHTS EFFECTIVE ON RECEIPT OF PAYMENT. A PERSON SHOULD NOT RELY ON THIS DOCUMENT UNLESS SATISFIED THAT THE CLAIMANT HAS RECEIVED PAYMENT.

Identifying Information

add border
Name of Claimant: 
Name of Customer: 
Job Location:  
Owner:   and   and   and 
Through Date: 

Conditional Waiver and Release
This document waives and releases lien, stop payment notice, and payment bond rights the claimant has for labor and service provided, and equipment and material delivered, to the customer on this job through the Through Date of this document. Rights based upon labor or service provided, or equipment or material delivered, pursuant to a written change order that has been fully executed by the parties prior to the date that this document is signed by the claimant, are waived and released by this document, unless listed as an Exception below. This document is effective only on the claimant's receipt of payment from the financial institution on which the following check is drawn:

add border
Maker of Check: 
Amount of Check:  $ 
Check Payable to: 

[PAGE BREAK HERE]

Exceptions
This document does not affect any of the following:

(1) Retentions.

(2) Extras for which the claimant has not received payment.

(3) The following progress payments for which the claimant has previously given a conditional waiver and release but has not received payment:

Date(s) of waiver and release:  and

Amount(s) of unpaid progress payment(s): $  and $

(4) Contract rights, including (A) a right based on rescission, abandonment, or breach of contract, and (B) the right to recover compensation for work not compensated by the payment.

Signature

add border
Claimant's Signature:
Claimant's Title: 
Date of Signature:
FREE
ATTORNEY-DRAFTED

California Partial Release and Waiver of Liens (Conditional)

Document payment for partially completed work on your construction project with a California partial release and waiver of liens (conditional) form. Outline the details of the project's progress, obligations of the involved parties, and payment details.
Create for free
Building and Equipment
Construction
Property Management
Services

Complete your document with ease

    Fill and download for free
    Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
    Customize
    Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
    Sign electronically
    Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)

What's a California partial release and waiver (conditional)?

When a homeowner or business begins construction, remodeling, or similar contract work, the contractor must know that they will be paid, and the client needs assurance that work will be completed. A California partial release and waiver (conditional) outlines the rights and responsibilities of a contractor and the property owner, including payments and details about what’s been done and what still needs to be done. Record a payment for partially completed work on your contract project.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your California partial release and waiver (conditional):
- Subject matter : Be able to describe what work has been completed so far, as well as what is left to do.
- Dates : Be clear about the original contract's timeline, including the "through date."
- Payment : Know the payment amount and the names of all parties being paid.

Related templates

California Partial Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

California Partial Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

Outline the details of the project's progress with a California partial release and waiver of liens (unconditional) form. Define the obligations of the involved parties and payment details.

California Release and Waiver (Conditional)

California Release and Waiver (Conditional)

Simplify the payment process for completed contractor work with a California release and waiver of liens form. Remove any liens there may be on a property once the contractor has received full payment.

California Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

California Release and Waiver (Unconditional)

Ensure an easy final payment process and release a contractor from their duties with a California release and waiver of liens form. Handle exceptions and ensure a smooth conclusion of your contract project.

Continuing Guarantee (Unlimited Amount)

Continuing Guarantee (Unlimited Amount)

Safeguard your loan with a continuing guarantee (unlimited amount) agreement. Obtain a guarantor’s commitment to cover loan repayments when borrowers can't fulfill their monetary commitment.

Specific Guarantee

Specific Guarantee

Get extra assurance on loan repayment with a specific guarantee agreement. Clearly outline borrower-guarantor responsibilities and protect all parties involved.

Waiver of Loan Default Agreement

Waiver of Loan Default Agreement

Resolve loan defaults with a waiver of loan default agreement. Maintain positive lending relationships.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.