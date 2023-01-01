Browse Templates

CONDITIONAL WAIVER AND RELEASE ON FINAL PAYMENT
NOTICE: THIS DOCUMENT WAIVES THE CLAIMANT'S LIEN, STOP PAYMENT NOTICE, AND PAYMENT BOND RIGHTS EFFECTIVE ON RECEIPT OF PAYMENT. A PERSON SHOULD NOT RELY ON THIS DOCUMENT UNLESS SATISFIED THAT THE CLAIMANT HAS RECEIVED PAYMENT.

Identifying Information

Name of Claimant: 
Name of Customer: 
Job Location:  

Owner(s):   and   and   and 

Conditional Waiver and Release
This document waives and releases lien, stop payment notice, and payment bond rights the claimant has for labor and service provided, and equipment and material delivered, to the customer on this job. Rights based upon labor or service provided, or equipment or material delivered, pursuant to a written change order that has been fully executed by the parties prior to the date that this document is signed by the claimant, are waived and released by this document, unless listed as an Exception below. This document is effective only on the claimant's receipt of payment from the financial institution on which the following check is drawn:

Maker of Check: 
Amount of Check:  $ 
Check Payable to: 
Exceptions
This document does not affect any of the following: 

Disputed claims for extras in the amount of: $ 
Signature
Claimant's Signature:
Claimant's Title: 
Date of Signature:




California Release and Waiver of Liens on Full Payment (Conditional)

Simplify the payment process for completed contractor work with a California release and waiver of liens form. Remove any liens there may be on a property once the contractor has received full payment.
What's a California release and waiver (conditional)?

When you work with a contractor, you look forward to the day the work is completed. Once done, the contractor wants to ensure they get paid, and you want to ensure that payment is received and acknowledged. A California release and waiver (conditional) removes any liens on the property once they have been paid in full, with one or more conditions in place to ensure clarity between both parties.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your California release and waiver (conditional):
- Who it's coming from : Have all the contact information for your business ready to include.
- Who it's going to : Know who this document is going to and have the individual or business contact information ready, including the address where the work was done.
- Subject matter : Be able to list payment information, disputed claims, and any exceptions.

