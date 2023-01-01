Free Waiver of Loan Default Agreement Template

This waiver of loan default is between
The Lender and the Borrower are parties to a loan agreement dated
Under the Loan Agreement, the Lender provided a loan of $
The Borrower has defaulted under the terms of the Loan Agreement (the "Default") by
The parties therefore agree as follows:
1. WAIVER.
The Lender hereby irrevocably waives the Default as of the Effective Date. This waiver is made in reliance on, and is subject to, the Borrower's representations in section 2 below being accurate as of the effective date (as described in section 9).
2. BORROWER'S REPRESENTATIONS.
As of the effective date of this waiver (as described in section 9), the Borrower represents as follows:
3. NO GENERAL WAIVER.
This waiver is not a waiver of:
4. INCONSISTENCY.
If there is a conflict between this waiver and the Loan Agreement, the terms of this waiver will control.
5. CONTINUATION OF AGREEMENT.
Except as expressly amended and supplemented by this waiver, the Loan Agreement remains effective and the parties hereby ratify and confirm the terms of the Loan Agreement.
6. AMENDMENTS.
No amendment to this waiver will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by both parties.
7. COUNTERPARTS; ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES.
8. HEADINGS.
The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this waiver are for convenience only, and do not affect this waiver's construction or interpretation.
9. EFFECTIVENESS.
This waiver will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.
Each party is signing this waiver on the date stated opposite that party's signature.
|Date: _____________________________
|By: _________________________________________________________
|Name:
|Date: _____________________________
|By: _________________________________________________________
|Name:
EXHIBIT A
Attach copy of loan agreement
No matter the protective measures taken, borrowers can sometimes default on loan terms or payments. If the borrower isn’t able to repay the loan amount as planned for a specific time but still wants to continue their loan obligations, a waiver can help the parties achieve their goals.
A waiver of loan default agreement allows the lender to waive a borrower’s default and continue the lending relationship. A written contract minimizes confusion and misunderstanding and sets forth the parties’ expectations and fulfillment obligations. It helps the lender be in the know and plan their finances accordingly during the term of the agreement.
Before writing the default waiver agreement, decide exactly what your goals are. Try to capture the revisions without invalidating or confusing the original agreement. Some of the terms that you can clarify are:
Review the terms of your promissory note or loan agreement. It should include information about the steps a lender must take during an event of default and about the consequences that can or will result for the borrower. If there are specific procedures that you have to follow in connection to your loan agreement, ensure that you have followed them.
The terms of your original loan agreement are still in effect, so make sure both parties continue to perform their obligations under that agreement until the waiver is completed and signed.
Before giving approval, the borrowers and lenders should review the original loan agreement and the waiver form. If parties notice any change in the terms of the agreements, they must report it and revise them accordingly. This will avoid future disputes and claims that they didn’t understand the agreement terms and signed it without knowing.
After the loan default waiver is ready, the borrower and the lender should sign two copies of the agreement. The borrower keeps one copy, and the lender holds the other.
According to the nature of its terms, you may decide to have your waiver witnessed or notarized. This will limit later challenges to the validity of a party’s signature.
Seek an attorney’s help to draft your loan waiver agreement if you feel your agreement is complicated.
The following instructions will help you understand the terms of your waiver.
Begin by identifying the parties to the agreement and the effective date (the date when the agreement is signed). In the agreement, the person or company who wants the loan is called the “borrower,” the one who gives the loan is known as the “lender.”
The parties signing must be the same as those who signed the original agreement (unless one of the new signers is an agent of the same company that initially signed) and should have the same designations as well. For example, suppose the manager of the lender company signed the original agreement, but a new manager has replaced the previous one. In that case, the new manager will sign the waiver agreement.
This section identifies the document as a waiver of the loan default agreement and explains what is being requested. Provide the effective date of the actual loan agreement and the amount of the loan that was provided.
You must also add a detailed description of how the borrower is in default under the loan agreement. The waiver form should also include a signed copy of the loan agreement.
This part explains the lender’s waiver of the borrower’s default. Note that the waiver is decided based on the borrower’s representations and warranties.
Here, the borrower represents their eligibility for the waiver and provides information about their current financial condition and viability. The lender’s willingness to give the waiver is based upon such representations. Hence, the parties should check and read this section carefully. Other covenants the parties should check are:
This part emphasizes that the lender's waiver is specific to the default that is the subject of this document. In other words, if the borrower defaults to another payment or if either party wants to terminate the loan agreement, all rights and remedies remain available. Neither party’s rights are in any way compromised by this specific waiver.
In this section, explain which document’s terms will govern the agreement if there is a conflict between the waiver language and the language of the original loan agreement.
This serves as an “affirmation” of the original loan agreement. In other words, the only thing that changes in the original agreement is the specific waiver being made: all of the other terms of that agreement remain effective.
Here, the parties agree that the document they’re signing (when taken together with the original loan agreement) is “the agreement” about the issues involved.
This section states that if there are any changes concerning the waiver, it will be in writing and signed by both parties.
This segment allows the parties to choose the state law that will be used to interpret the waiver.
This provision states that subject to the availability of the borrowers and the lenders, they can sign the loan default waiver with the help of electronic signatures.
Despite our best efforts to prevent it, sometimes borrowers default on their loans. If this happens, taking the proper steps to move forward is essential. If you want to continue your lending agreement, a waiver of loan default agreement is a great place to start, clearing a path to a solution and a profitable future.
To complete your waiver of loan default, you’ll need some basic information like who the lender and borrower of your loan agreement is, information about the waived amount, etc.
To fill out your agreement, ensure you keep the following details: