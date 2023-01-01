Free Vendor Agreement Template

This Vendor Agreement (hereinafter referred to as the

“Agreement”

) is made and entered as on the effective date

[Effective Date]

, By and Between

[Company Name]

(hereinafter referred to as the

“

Company

”

), a Company, having its registered office at

[Company Address]

and;

[Vendor Company]

(hereinafter referred to as the

“Vendor”

), a company having its registered office at

[Vendor Company Address]

. The Company and the Vendor shall hereinafter be individually referred to as the

“Party”

and collectively as the

“Parties

.

”

WHEREAS: (a) The Company is engaged in the business of

[Business of the Company]

. (b) The Vendor is engaged in the business of

[Business of the Vendor]