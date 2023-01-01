Free Service Contract Template

This Service Contract (herein referred to as the "Contract") is made and entered on [Effective Date],
By and Between
[Service Provider Name] (hereinafter referred to as the “Contractor”), residing at [Service Provider Address] and;
[Client Name] (hereinafter referred to as the “Client”), residing at [Client Address].
The Contractor and the Client are collectively referred to as the “Parties” and individually as the "Party."
WHEREAS the Contractor has the necessary qualifications and experience to provide the Service;
WHEREAS the Client desires to hire the Contractor under the terms and conditions outlined in the Contract.
NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the matters and covenants expressed herein contained, the Parties agree with the below terms and conditions:
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. SERVICES.
The Contractor agrees to provide the Client with the following Services:
[Add Services]
While providing the Services, the Contractor shall comply with the Client's policies, standards, and regulations.
2. DELIVERABLES.
The contractor agrees to provide the agreed-upon Deliverables to the Client by [Delivery Date], which shall include the following:
[Description of deliverables to be provided]
3. TERM OF CONTRACT.
The Term of this Contract shall begin from [Effective Date] and will remain effective until the completion of the Services, subject to the termination notice provided in the Agreement. The Term shall extend with the written consent of both Parties.
4. PAYMENT.
For the satisfactory performance of the Services hereunder, the Client agrees to pay the Contractor an amount of [Contract Amount]. All payments made under this Contract shall be to the Contractor's Business name; no payments are to be personally made to an individual under the Contract. The payment shall be made through [Mode of Payment] under this Contract.
5. RETURN OF PROPERTY.
Upon the termination or expiration of the Contract, all the property, documentation, and records provided by the Client must be returned by the Contractor. If the Contractor fails to do so, it may result in delayed final payment by the Client.
6. TAXES.
The Contractor shall pay and will be solely responsible for all withholdings, including, but not limited to, social security, unemployment, and state and federal income taxes. Additionally, the Contractor shall pay all the sales or use taxes on the provided labor and furnished materials or will otherwise be required by the law in connection with the Service provided.
7. INSURANCE.
The Contractor agrees to maintain and secure, at the Contractor's sole cost and expense, the Worker's Compensation Coverage as required by the law and General Liability Insurance as required by the company.
8. RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PARTIES.
Both Parties understand and agree that the Contractor is an independent service provider and is not an employee, agent, or servant of the Client. The Contractor agrees and understands that it is not entitled to any workers’ compensation benefits from the Client. It is obligated to pay federal and state income taxes on any money earned from this Contract.
9. TERMINATION.
(a) The Contractor can terminate the Contract at any time by giving written notice to the Client for a period of not less than [Termination Notice Period in Days] days.
(b) The Client can terminate the Contract at any time if the Contractor violates the terms and conditions of the Contract or fails to produce the desired result, as mentioned in the Contract. In the event of termination, the Client shall make all the payments for the performed work up to the termination date.
10. CONFIDENTIALITY.
The Contractor agrees not to disclose, reveal, report, or use any confidential information that the Contractor has obtained, except for those authorized by the Client or Judiciary. The Confidentiality obligation will remain effective during the term and will survive indefinitely after the termination of the Contract.
11. INDEMNIFICATION.
Each Party indemnifies and holds harmless the other Party and their respective affiliates, employees, agents, officers, and successors from and against all and any claims, damages, losses, and injuries resulting from the acts or omissions of any Indemnifying Party under this Contract.
12. ARBITRATION.
In the event of any dispute arising in and out of this Contract between the Parties, it shall be resolved by arbitration. There shall be [Number of Arbitrators] arbitrators, who shall be appointed by [Arbitration Appointing Party Name]. The venue of arbitration shall be [Location of Arbitration], and the Seat shall be [State of Seat]. The arbitrators’ decision shall be final and binding on both Parties.
13. GOVERNING LAW.
The Contract shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of [Governing Law].
14. SEVERABILITY.
If any provision of the Contract is held unenforceable, the remaining provision will continue to be valid and enforceable.
15. ASSIGNMENT.
The Contractor shall not voluntarily assign or transfer its obligation to a third party without the Client's prior written consent.
16. NOTICES.
Any notice required under this Contract shall be deemed sufficient if delivered in person or sent via certified email. A return receipt is requested to the address outlined in the opening paragraph of the Contract.
17. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
Both Parties agree that there is no representation, warranty, or collaterals affecting this Contract, except for those that are mentioned in this Contract.
18. WAIVER.
The waiver by either Party of the breach, default, delay, or omission of any provision in this Contract by the other Party will not be construed as a waiver of any subsequent breach of the same or other provisions.
19. FORCE MAJEURE.
Neither Party shall be liable for any delay or failure in performing their obligations under this Contract that is caused by circumstances beyond its control, including but not limited to acts of God, accidents, riots, war, terrorist attacks, pandemics, epidemics, communication facility breakdown, breakdown of internet service, natural catastrophes, changes in the law, fire, or explosion.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Parties hereto agree to the terms and conditions of the Service Contract and provide their acceptance by signing below:
[Service Provider Name]
[Client Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
