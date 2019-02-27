Protect yourself and your website with a website development agreement

If you want a professional-looking website, many website developers can provide one, but you'll need to know exactly what the developer provides and how much it will cost. Read on to see why a website development agreement is smart for your business.
Updated on: November 29, 2023 · 3 min read
Web developers or designers create classy, informative, and professional-looking websites for all types of businesses, such as law firms, musicians, bakeries, photographers, and banks.
Whether you, as the client, want a simple website, or a more complex website with sophisticated graphic design, videos, and slideshows, there are many website developers who can provide what you're looking for. To help ensure you get what you want—and also to protect yourself—consider having a website development agreement with your web developer.
Some website development contracts are simple documents, but most are not. Website development agreements are legal documents that contain many items, including what services the developer will provide. These services are often attached to the contract as a separate piece of paper or schedule, yet it's part of the agreement, and it's referred to in the agreement itself.
Most of the standard clauses you'd expect to see in a contract appear in a simple website development agreement, and your agreement also will contain clauses tailored to your specific needs. For example, if you want your website developer to arrange hosting for you, the developer will specify this in the contract.
Many website development agreements don't include website maintenance, although some do. By negotiating with a web developer who also does maintenance, you can add this service to your website development agreement. On the other hand, it's usually prudent to get a separate maintenance agreement, even if you're working with the same company, because the website maintenance agreement is also a detailed document.
Basic clauses in website development agreements include the following:
While the checklist above appears to contain more than a basic agreement, having fewer clauses is perfectly acceptable, but then you could have disputes with your developer about important clauses that are left out. In the same way that developing your website requires attention to all the details, the agreement that supports the work has to be detailed, as well.
