How to start an LLC in Florida: A step-by-step guide

This handy guide will help you start your Florida LLC.

Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.

Rudri Bhatt Patel

by Rudri Bhatt Patel

Rudri Bhatt Patel is a former attorney turned writer and editor. Prior to attending law school, she graduat...

Read more...

Contents

Updated on: May 6, 2024 · 14 min read

Starting a limited liability company (LLC) in Florida in 2023 has never been more appealing. With a myriad of benefits and a straightforward process, it's no wonder entrepreneurs are flocking to the Sunshine State. This comprehensive guide on how to start an LLC in Florida will walk you through the steps of forming a Florida LLC, highlighting its advantages and offering practical advice for success.

Key takeaways

  • Understand key benefits and types of Florida LLCs before forming.
  • Follow the step-by-step guide to forming a Florida LLC, including naming, appointing a registered agent, filing articles of organization, and obtaining an EIN.
  • Acquire licenses/permits and file annual reports for post-formation management. Consider mail forwarding services and business consultation for additional support.

A young woman operates a camera for her videography business in Florida. Entrepreneurs are flocking to the Sunshine State.

limited liability company (LLC) offers liability protection and tax advantages, among other benefits, for small businesses.

Learning how to get an LLC in Florida is easy. Just follow these steps, and you'll be on your way.

Understanding Florida LLCs

A Florida limited liability company (LLC) is a business structure that blends a corporation's and a partnership's benefits, providing liability protection and tax advantages for its owners. These versatile entities, also known as limited liability companies, are popular among entrepreneurs due to their flexible management structure, which can be customized through a Florida LLC operating agreement.

This section helps you understand the key benefits and variety of Florida LLCs.

A cafe owner sits at a table looking at his tablet and using a calculator. Limited liability companies are popular among Florida entrepreneurs due to their flexible management structure.

Key advantages of Florida LLCs

One of the most significant advantages of forming an LLC in Florida is:

  • The absence of state income tax
  • The pass-through status allows LLCs to transfer their tax liability to the personal taxes of their members, resulting in substantial tax savings
  • Asset protection, as personal assets are shielded in the event of litigation. This is particularly important for businesses operating in regulated industries that require a business license.

The simplicity of forming an LLC in Florida is another enticing factor for entrepreneurs. The state's Division of Corporations offers numerous resources to assist with LLC formation, making it accessible even for non-residents. With low annual maintenance costs and minimal formalities compared to corporations, having an LLC in Florida is an attractive choice for business owners seeking to establish a presence in the state.

Co-owners of a new business sit at a conference room table discussing their Florida LLC. The simplicity of forming an LLC in Florida is another enticing factor for entrepreneurs.

Types of Florida LLCs

There are several types of LLCs in Florida to suit different business needs. Single-member LLCs are owned and operated by one individual, offering simplicity and flexibility in management. On the other hand, multi-member LLCs allow for multiple owners, making them ideal for businesses with several partners or investors.

Another option is an LLC taxed as an S corporation, which can provide additional tax benefits and flexibility for the company's owners. This type of LLC is taxed as a pass-through entity, with profits flowing directly to the members' personal income, avoiding double taxation. Ultimately, the type of Florida LLC you choose will depend on your specific business needs and goals.

Equipped with an understanding of Florida LLCs, we will now delve into forming an LLC in Florida. This guide will cover the following steps:

  1. Naming your LLC
  2. Appointing a registered agent
  3. Filing articles of organization
  4. Creating an operating agreement
  5. Obtaining an Employer Identification Number (EIN)

A chef inspects dishes before they are served to customers. She chose a type of Florida LLC that best fit her specific business needs and goals.

Name your Florida LLC

You'll need to choose a name to include in your articles before you can complete your Florida LLC registration.

Names must comply with Florida's naming requirements. The following are the most important requirements to keep in mind:

  • Your business name must include Limited Liability Company, LLC, or L.L.C.
  • Your name must be different from an existing business in the state. You can search the Secretary of State's website to determine if a particular business name is used. For name availability in Florida, check this link.
  • The business name cannot contain words used to name a government agency (i.e., State Department, CIA, FBI, Treasury, etc.)
  • Certain restricted words (bank, lawyer, attorney, credit union, etc.) may require additional documentation and licensure paperwork.

When selecting a name, consider the following factors:

  • Memorability
  • Ease of spelling
  • Potential for trademark issues
  • Reflection of your business's purpose and values

If you want to reserve a name for your LLC before officially forming it, you can do so for a fee of $25.

See a complete listing of Florida's naming rules.

Partners in a new venture sit around a conference room table to choose a name for their new LLC. You must include a name for your business in your articles before completing Florida's LLC registration.

Additional considerations

  • URL availability. Even if you don't think you'll need a webpage, you probably will. At the very least, you should reserve the option of having one in the future by buying your domain name now. Before finalizing your LLC name, checking if the URL is available is a good idea.
  • Reserve your name. If you aren't ready to register your LLC but are concerned your name might be taken by someone else, you can reserve it for a small fee. In Florida, names may not be reserved.

Choose your registered agent

Florida requires you to appoint a registered agent for your LLC.

registered agent is a person or entity authorized to receive service of process and other official legal documents and notices on behalf of your LLC.

A registered agent can be a person (including yourself or an employee of your LLC) or an entity that offers a registered agent service.

They must meet the following criteria:

  • Entities (or companies) must provide registered agent services.
  • The agent must have an address in Florida.
  • The agent must be on-site and available to accept documents during regular business hours.

At a building site a man in a hardhat talks to a consultant who will become his registered agent. Florida requires you to appoint a registered agent for your LLC.

Prepare and file articles of organization

The articles of organization document establishes your LLC by laying out basic information about it.

Prepare Florida LLC articles of organization and file them with the Florida Division of Corporations so that you are creating an LLC in Florida properly. Though it sounds like a big job, that simply means filling out a relatively simple online form and submitting it. You can either file it online or send it by mail.

To prepare your articles, you'll usually need the following information:

  • Your LLC name and principal place of business.
  • The name and address of your registered agent (P.O. Boxes will not be accepted).
  • The name and addresses of all LLC members.
  • The name and address of the manager of the member-managed LLC.
  • A reason why you formed the LLC. This can be a general statement.
  • An LLC's duration or period over which the LLC will exist. In most cases, LLCs are perpetual, meaning the duration is indefinite. A perpetual LLC can be dissolved voluntarily or involuntarily. If your LLC exists for a purpose ending at a specified date, you will specify that date here.
  • Management structure: Will managers or members manage the LLC?
  • The person forming the LLC is required to sign the Articles. Also, in Florida, the registered agent must sign.

Once you file your articles, the Secretary of State will review the filing. If the articles are approved, the LLC becomes a legal business entity.

A man and a woman sit at their kitchen counter looking at an open laptop as they complete their articles of organization. This document establishes your LLC by laying out basic information about it.

Receive a certificate from the state

The state will issue you a certificate that confirms the LLC formally exists after the LLC's formation documents are filed online and approved.

This certificate will allow the LLC to obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN), business licenses, and business bank account.

A woman with multicolored hair sits at her desk reading her open laptop. The state of Florida will issue a certificate that confirms an LLC formally exists after documents are submitted and approved.

Create an operating agreement

An operating agreement is a document that outlines the way your LLC will conduct business.

Florida does not require your LLC to file an operating agreement, but it is an essential business component. Having a readily accessible, written operating agreement is helpful for various reasons, including settling disputes that may arise over financial agreements and other potential litigation. Without an agreement, the courts make determinations based on state law, not necessarily what is in the LLC's and its members' best interest.

Your Florida LLC operating agreement can include, but is not limited to, the following:

  • LLC's name and principal address
  • Name and addresses of LLC members
  • Duration of the LLC
  • Name and address of the registered agent
  • Information about the articles of organization
  • Purpose of the business
  • Members and their contribution
  • Each member's ownership stake in the company, voting rights, and profit share
  • The way profits and losses will be divided
  • Procedure for admitting new members, as well as outgoing members
  • Management of the LLC
  • Dissolution terms
  • Indemnification and liability clauses

Two people use a measuring tape on a piece of wood for their carpentry business. Florida does not require your LLC to file an operating agreement, but it is an essential business component.

Get an Employer Identification Number

The nine-digit Employer Identification Number (EIN) is assigned by the Internal Revenue Service to identify your LLC for taxes. You can obtain your EIN by mail or online through the IRS.

The purpose of an EIN is to assist with the following:

  • File and manage taxes at the state and federal level
  • Obtain licenses and permits
  • Open a business bank account.
  • Hire employees.

Understanding Florida state tax requirements

To ensure your LLC remains compliant with state tax laws and regulations, it's crucial to understand Florida state tax requirements. LLCs in Florida have three options for filing their taxes: as an LLC pass-through entity, an “S corp," or a “C corp." These all have different ramifications regarding taxation and identity protection. Pass-through status can be particularly beneficial at the state level, as Florida does not have a state income tax.

By understanding and staying compliant with Florida state tax requirements, you'll ensure the financial health of your LLC and avoid potential tax penalties.

Co-owners of a Florida plant shop look at tax documents online. LLCs in Florida have three options for filing their taxes: as an LLC pass-through entity, an “S corp," or a “C corp."

Post-formation tasks

Following the establishment of your Florida LLC, several post-formation tasks must be tackled. These include opening a business bank account, acquiring necessary licenses and permits, and filing annual reports. By staying on top of these tasks, you'll ensure that your LLC remains compliant with state regulations and is poised for success.

Obtain your Florida business license

Depending on the type of Florida business you operate and its location, your Florida LLC may require specific licenses and permits. These include professional licenses, zoning permits, or a business tax receipt.

Securing necessary licenses and permits before operating is vital for maintaining compliance with state regulations. Failure to do so can result in fines or penalties, jeopardizing the success of your Florida LLC.

The owner of a new graphic design firm looks up the permitting process online. Consult the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to determine which licenses and permits apply to your business.

Establish a bank account

A separate business bank account for your Florida LLC is vital in safeguarding personal assets and streamlining accounting and record-keeping. To open a business bank account, you'll need to obtain a certificate from the state, acquire an EIN, and provide the necessary documentation to the bank.

Several banks in Florida offer advantageous business bank accounts for LLCs, including:

  • Chase Bank
  • Wells Fargo
  • Bank of America
  • PNC Bank
  • SunTrust (now Truist Bank)

Research the options available and choose one that best suits your business' needs.

A woman who is opening a catering business reads her open laptop at her kitchen table. To open a business bank account, you'll need to obtain a certificate from the state, acquire an EIN, and provide the necessary documentation.

If your LLC has employees, you must comply with these employer obligations

  • Report all new employee hires or rehires: Within 20 days of hiring or rehiring. LLCs must report new employees to the Florida Department of Revenue.
  • LLCs must purchase workers' compensation insurance: LLCs must purchase workers' compensation insurance as soon as the fourth person is hired.
  • Pay unemployment taxes.

A new employee checks out her cubicle in an office. LLCs must report new employees to the Florida Department of Revenue within 20 days of hiring.

Filing annual reports

Submitting annual reports helps maintain your Florida LLC's compliance with state regulations and preserves its active status. Florida LLCs are required to file their annual report online between Jan. 1 and May 1 each year. The cost of filing an annual report is $138.75.

To complete an annual report, you'll need the following information:

  • LLC's document number
  • Entity name
  • Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN)
  • Principal place of business address
  • Mailing address

Staying up to date with Florida LLC's annual report filings is crucial for the continued success of your Florida LLC.

A woman behind a counter at a clothing shop hands a bag to a customer. Florida LLCs are required to file their annual report online between Jan. 1 and May 1 each year.

Cost of forming an LLC

Now that you understand the steps involved in starting an LLC in Florida, let's look at the costs associated with having a Florida LLC. The cost of a Florida LLC can range from $125-$538. Some of those fees are one-time fees associated with forming your LLC. Other fees are annual and are associated with running your LLC. Here is a breakdown of the one-time fees associated with having an LLC in Florida.

A woman seated on a couch with her bare feet on a coffee table checks her phone and her laptop after sending in her annual report. Submitting annual reports helps maintain your Florida LLC's compliance with state regulations and preserves its active status.

New Florida LLC

  • Filing fee $100
  • Registered agent fee $25
  • Name reservation fee $25

Here is a breakdown of some of the annual fees associated with running a Florida LLC.

Existing LLC

  • Annual report $138.75
  • Annual report received after May 1 $538.75
  • Amended annual report $50

For a complete list of fees for Florida LLCs, visit the Florida Division of Corporations.

The owners of a new brewery discuss strategy and write ideas on a whiteboard before forming their Florida LLC. The cost of a Florida LLC can range from $125-$538.

Registered agent services

While you can choose to serve as your own registered agent, procuring a registered agent service can bring many advantages to your Florida LLC, including professional correspondence management and privacy protection. Florida registered agent services typically cost around $100 per year, although prices can range from $49 to $399 per year, depending on the provider.

By considering the costs of state filing fees and registered agent services, you can decide on the most cost-effective approach to forming your Florida LLC.

A business owner and mother holds her baby while doing calculations on a desk as she registers for an Employer Identification Number.

Additional Services for Florida LLCs

Apart from the fundamental formation requirements, your Florida LLC can be bolstered by extra services such as mail forwarding and business consultation. This section examines these options and highlights their benefits for your LLC.

Mail forwarding services

A woman checks an invoice and prepares merchandise for shipping. your Florida LLC can be bolstered by extra services such as mail forwarding and business consultation.

Adding mail forwarding services to your Florida LLC package can be highly beneficial, offering:

  • A professional business address
  • Convenience in receiving mail and packages
  • Mail security
  • Cost efficiency
  • Privacy protection

These services provide numerous advantages for your business.

Several mail forwarding services are available in Florida, such as MyRVmail, SBI Mail Service, and Sasquatch Mail. Costs for mail forwarding services vary depending on the provider, with options ranging from $24.90 to $99 per year.

Business consultation and support

A businessman sits outside working on his open laptop as he contemplates procuring consultation and support services.

For the sustained success of your Florida LLC, you might want to contemplate procuring business consultation and support services. These services can assist with your LLC's operations, tax planning, and growth strategies. Some of the business consultation services available for Florida LLCs include Florida SBDCs; Small Business Associates; Affirm Consulting; Business Consulting LLC; and LSG Consulting Services, LLC.

You can set your Florida LLC up for long-term success and continued growth by leveraging additional services such as mail forwarding and business consultation.

Next steps

A coffee shop owner rings up an order. She, along with all other Florida LLCs, must file an annual report each year

Forming an LLC in Florida gives you a legal foundation to conduct business. Plan to keep your LLC compliant and in active status on the state's website.

This might include making quarterly tax payments. All Florida LLCs must file an annual report each year, and the first report is due in the year following formation. LLCs must file reports online between Jan. and May 1. You also need to maintain a registered agent for your business.

A registered LLC also makes it possible for you to do the following:

Filing your Florida LLC annual report

The owner of a Florida LLC types up his annual report. Filing your annual report on time helps maintain your LLC's good standing with the state

Filing your Florida LLC annual report is a required annual task that must be completed by May 1 each year. The filing fee is $138.75, and the information included in the annual report filing typically consists of updates to the following:

  • Current address
  • Registered agent
  • Member information
  • Manager information

Filing your annual report on time helps maintain your LLC's good standing with the state and ensures you comply with Florida's requirements.

Summary

A business owner sits at her desk and takes notes for her LLC formation. Florida LLCs offer numerous advantages, including liability protection, tax benefits, and management flexibility.

Forming a Florida LLC in 2023 offers numerous advantages, including liability protection, tax benefits, and management flexibility. By following our step-by-step guide and considering the various costs and additional services available, you can create a strong foundation for your business and pave the way for success in the Sunshine State. The future is bright for Florida LLCs, so seize the opportunity and realize your entrepreneurial dreams.

Frequently asked questions

A trader checks his tablet for notification about his EIN. It takes approximately 15 minutes to process an online EIN application for a Florida LLC.

How much does it cost to start an LLC in Florida?

Forming an LLC in Florida costs $125, which covers the fee for filing the articles of organization with the Florida Department of State. Once approved, your LLC will be officially established.

How do I start an LLC in Florida myself?

To start an LLC in Florida yourself, you need to choose a name for your LLC, prepare and file articles of organization, create an operating agreement, obtain an EIN, and get a business license. Then you can establish a bank account and take the next steps.

A photographer inspects her camera while seated in front of her computer. A registered LLC makes it possible for you to obtain a business bank account and more.

What do I need to file for an LLC in Florida?

To file for an LLC in Florida, you must submit the Florida LLC articles of organization document, which includes information like the LLC's purpose and place of business, a list of the organization's managers and members, and a registered agent. Additionally, name registration and a Federal Employer Identification Number from the IRS are required for tax purposes, along with an operating agreement, business license, and a bank account.

How long does processing an online EIN application for a Florida LLC take?

It takes approximately 15 minutes to process an online EIN application for a Florida LLC.

What is the deadline for filing a Florida LLC annual report?

The Florida LLC Annual Report must be submitted by May 1 annually.

Unlock the potential of your business with special offers from LegalZoom’s trusted partners. Discover a wide range of services, from business banking and insurance to websites and payment systems. Let LegalZoom’s partners help you turn your big idea into a big business.

Find out more about LLC State Requirements
Get Started

Find the right state to form an LLC

Every state has different rules, costs, and considerations for LLC formation.

Alabama LLC
Alaska LLC
Arizona LLC
Arkansas LLC
Show all

 

Twitter logoFacebook logoLinkedIn logoReddit logo
This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.

You may also like

Starting a Business

How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company

Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.

May 29, 2024 · 11min read

Starting Your LLC

How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)

2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.

June 17, 2024 · 22min read

Starting Your LLC

The cost of starting an LLC in Florida

Check out this handy guide on what costs to expect to register your Florida LLC.

March 21, 2024 · 13min read