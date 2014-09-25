How to start an LLC in Florida: A step-by-step guide

Updated on: May 6, 2024 · 14 min read

Starting a limited liability company (LLC) in Florida in 2023 has never been more appealing. With a myriad of benefits and a straightforward process, it's no wonder entrepreneurs are flocking to the Sunshine State. This comprehensive guide on how to start an LLC in Florida will walk you through the steps of forming a Florida LLC, highlighting its advantages and offering practical advice for success.

Key takeaways

Understand key benefits and types of Florida LLCs before forming.

Follow the step-by-step guide to forming a Florida LLC, including naming, appointing a registered agent, filing articles of organization, and obtaining an EIN.

Acquire licenses/permits and file annual reports for post-formation management. Consider mail forwarding services and business consultation for additional support.

A limited liability company (LLC) offers liability protection and tax advantages, among other benefits, for small businesses.

Learning how to get an LLC in Florida is easy. Just follow these steps, and you'll be on your way.

Understanding Florida LLCs

A Florida limited liability company (LLC) is a business structure that blends a corporation's and a partnership's benefits, providing liability protection and tax advantages for its owners. These versatile entities, also known as limited liability companies, are popular among entrepreneurs due to their flexible management structure, which can be customized through a Florida LLC operating agreement.

This section helps you understand the key benefits and variety of Florida LLCs.

Key advantages of Florida LLCs

One of the most significant advantages of forming an LLC in Florida is:

The absence of state income tax

The pass-through status allows LLCs to transfer their tax liability to the personal taxes of their members, resulting in substantial tax savings

Asset protection, as personal assets are shielded in the event of litigation. This is particularly important for businesses operating in regulated industries that require a business license.

The simplicity of forming an LLC in Florida is another enticing factor for entrepreneurs. The state's Division of Corporations offers numerous resources to assist with LLC formation, making it accessible even for non-residents. With low annual maintenance costs and minimal formalities compared to corporations, having an LLC in Florida is an attractive choice for business owners seeking to establish a presence in the state.

Types of Florida LLCs

There are several types of LLCs in Florida to suit different business needs. Single-member LLCs are owned and operated by one individual, offering simplicity and flexibility in management. On the other hand, multi-member LLCs allow for multiple owners, making them ideal for businesses with several partners or investors.

Another option is an LLC taxed as an S corporation, which can provide additional tax benefits and flexibility for the company's owners. This type of LLC is taxed as a pass-through entity, with profits flowing directly to the members' personal income, avoiding double taxation. Ultimately, the type of Florida LLC you choose will depend on your specific business needs and goals.

Equipped with an understanding of Florida LLCs, we will now delve into forming an LLC in Florida. This guide will cover the following steps:

Naming your LLC Appointing a registered agent Filing articles of organization Creating an operating agreement Obtaining an Employer Identification Number (EIN)

Name your Florida LLC

You'll need to choose a name to include in your articles before you can complete your Florida LLC registration.

Names must comply with Florida's naming requirements. The following are the most important requirements to keep in mind:

Your business name must include Limited Liability Company, LLC, or L.L.C.

Your name must be different from an existing business in the state. You can search the Secretary of State's website to determine if a particular business name is used. For name availability in Florida, check this link.

The business name cannot contain words used to name a government agency (i.e., State Department, CIA, FBI, Treasury, etc.)

Certain restricted words (bank, lawyer, attorney, credit union, etc.) may require additional documentation and licensure paperwork.

When selecting a name, consider the following factors:

Memorability

Ease of spelling

Potential for trademark issues

Reflection of your business's purpose and values

If you want to reserve a name for your LLC before officially forming it, you can do so for a fee of $25.

See a complete listing of Florida's naming rules.

Additional considerations

URL availability. Even if you don't think you'll need a webpage, you probably will. At the very least, you should reserve the option of having one in the future by buying your domain name now. Before finalizing your LLC name, checking if the URL is available is a good idea.

Even if you don't think you'll need a webpage, you probably will. At the very least, you should reserve the option of having one in the future by buying your domain name now. Before finalizing your LLC name, checking if the URL is available is a good idea. Reserve your name. If you aren't ready to register your LLC but are concerned your name might be taken by someone else, you can reserve it for a small fee. In Florida, names may not be reserved.

Choose your registered agent

Florida requires you to appoint a registered agent for your LLC.

A registered agent is a person or entity authorized to receive service of process and other official legal documents and notices on behalf of your LLC.

A registered agent can be a person (including yourself or an employee of your LLC) or an entity that offers a registered agent service.

They must meet the following criteria:

Entities (or companies) must provide registered agent services.

The agent must have an address in Florida.

The agent must be on-site and available to accept documents during regular business hours.

Prepare and file articles of organization

The articles of organization document establishes your LLC by laying out basic information about it.

Prepare Florida LLC articles of organization and file them with the Florida Division of Corporations so that you are creating an LLC in Florida properly. Though it sounds like a big job, that simply means filling out a relatively simple online form and submitting it. You can either file it online or send it by mail.

To prepare your articles, you'll usually need the following information:

Your LLC name and principal place of business.

The name and address of your registered agent (P.O. Boxes will not be accepted).

The name and addresses of all LLC members.

The name and address of the manager of the member-managed LLC.

A reason why you formed the LLC. This can be a general statement.

An LLC's duration or period over which the LLC will exist. In most cases, LLCs are perpetual, meaning the duration is indefinite. A perpetual LLC can be dissolved voluntarily or involuntarily. If your LLC exists for a purpose ending at a specified date, you will specify that date here.

Management structure: Will managers or members manage the LLC?

The person forming the LLC is required to sign the Articles. Also, in Florida, the registered agent must sign.

Once you file your articles, the Secretary of State will review the filing. If the articles are approved, the LLC becomes a legal business entity.

Receive a certificate from the state

The state will issue you a certificate that confirms the LLC formally exists after the LLC's formation documents are filed online and approved.

This certificate will allow the LLC to obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN), business licenses, and business bank account.

Create an operating agreement

An operating agreement is a document that outlines the way your LLC will conduct business.

Florida does not require your LLC to file an operating agreement, but it is an essential business component. Having a readily accessible, written operating agreement is helpful for various reasons, including settling disputes that may arise over financial agreements and other potential litigation. Without an agreement, the courts make determinations based on state law, not necessarily what is in the LLC's and its members' best interest.

Your Florida LLC operating agreement can include, but is not limited to, the following:

LLC's name and principal address

Name and addresses of LLC members

Duration of the LLC

Name and address of the registered agent

Information about the articles of organization

Purpose of the business

Members and their contribution

Each member's ownership stake in the company, voting rights, and profit share

The way profits and losses will be divided

Procedure for admitting new members, as well as outgoing members

Management of the LLC

Dissolution terms

Indemnification and liability clauses

Get an Employer Identification Number

The nine-digit Employer Identification Number (EIN) is assigned by the Internal Revenue Service to identify your LLC for taxes. You can obtain your EIN by mail or online through the IRS.

The purpose of an EIN is to assist with the following:

File and manage taxes at the state and federal level

Obtain licenses and permits

Open a business bank account.

Hire employees.

Understanding Florida state tax requirements

To ensure your LLC remains compliant with state tax laws and regulations, it's crucial to understand Florida state tax requirements. LLCs in Florida have three options for filing their taxes: as an LLC pass-through entity, an “S corp," or a “C corp." These all have different ramifications regarding taxation and identity protection. Pass-through status can be particularly beneficial at the state level, as Florida does not have a state income tax.

By understanding and staying compliant with Florida state tax requirements, you'll ensure the financial health of your LLC and avoid potential tax penalties.

Post-formation tasks

Following the establishment of your Florida LLC, several post-formation tasks must be tackled. These include opening a business bank account, acquiring necessary licenses and permits, and filing annual reports. By staying on top of these tasks, you'll ensure that your LLC remains compliant with state regulations and is poised for success.

Obtain your Florida business license

Depending on the type of Florida business you operate and its location, your Florida LLC may require specific licenses and permits. These include professional licenses, zoning permits, or a business tax receipt.

Securing necessary licenses and permits before operating is vital for maintaining compliance with state regulations. Failure to do so can result in fines or penalties, jeopardizing the success of your Florida LLC.

Establish a bank account

A separate business bank account for your Florida LLC is vital in safeguarding personal assets and streamlining accounting and record-keeping. To open a business bank account, you'll need to obtain a certificate from the state, acquire an EIN, and provide the necessary documentation to the bank.

Several banks in Florida offer advantageous business bank accounts for LLCs, including:

Chase Bank

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

PNC Bank

SunTrust (now Truist Bank)

Research the options available and choose one that best suits your business' needs.

If your LLC has employees, you must comply with these employer obligations

Report all new employee hires or rehires: Within 20 days of hiring or rehiring. LLCs must report new employees to the Florida Department of Revenue.

LLCs must purchase workers' compensation insurance: LLCs must purchase workers' compensation insurance as soon as the fourth person is hired.

Pay unemployment taxes.

Filing annual reports

Submitting annual reports helps maintain your Florida LLC's compliance with state regulations and preserves its active status. Florida LLCs are required to file their annual report online between Jan. 1 and May 1 each year. The cost of filing an annual report is $138.75.

To complete an annual report, you'll need the following information:

LLC's document number

Entity name

Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN)

Principal place of business address

Mailing address

Staying up to date with Florida LLC's annual report filings is crucial for the continued success of your Florida LLC.

Cost of forming an LLC

Now that you understand the steps involved in starting an LLC in Florida, let's look at the costs associated with having a Florida LLC. The cost of a Florida LLC can range from $125-$538. Some of those fees are one-time fees associated with forming your LLC. Other fees are annual and are associated with running your LLC. Here is a breakdown of the one-time fees associated with having an LLC in Florida.

New Florida LLC

Filing fee $100

Registered agent fee $25

Name reservation fee $25

Here is a breakdown of some of the annual fees associated with running a Florida LLC.

Existing LLC

Annual report $138.75

Annual report received after May 1 $538.75

Amended annual report $50

For a complete list of fees for Florida LLCs, visit the Florida Division of Corporations.

Registered agent services

While you can choose to serve as your own registered agent, procuring a registered agent service can bring many advantages to your Florida LLC, including professional correspondence management and privacy protection. Florida registered agent services typically cost around $100 per year, although prices can range from $49 to $399 per year, depending on the provider.

By considering the costs of state filing fees and registered agent services, you can decide on the most cost-effective approach to forming your Florida LLC.

Additional Services for Florida LLCs

Apart from the fundamental formation requirements, your Florida LLC can be bolstered by extra services such as mail forwarding and business consultation. This section examines these options and highlights their benefits for your LLC.

Mail forwarding services

Adding mail forwarding services to your Florida LLC package can be highly beneficial, offering:

A professional business address

Convenience in receiving mail and packages

Mail security

Cost efficiency

Privacy protection

These services provide numerous advantages for your business.

Several mail forwarding services are available in Florida, such as MyRVmail, SBI Mail Service, and Sasquatch Mail. Costs for mail forwarding services vary depending on the provider, with options ranging from $24.90 to $99 per year.

Business consultation and support

For the sustained success of your Florida LLC, you might want to contemplate procuring business consultation and support services. These services can assist with your LLC's operations, tax planning, and growth strategies. Some of the business consultation services available for Florida LLCs include Florida SBDCs; Small Business Associates; Affirm Consulting; Business Consulting LLC; and LSG Consulting Services, LLC.

You can set your Florida LLC up for long-term success and continued growth by leveraging additional services such as mail forwarding and business consultation.

Next steps

Forming an LLC in Florida gives you a legal foundation to conduct business. Plan to keep your LLC compliant and in active status on the state's website.

This might include making quarterly tax payments. All Florida LLCs must file an annual report each year, and the first report is due in the year following formation. LLCs must file reports online between Jan. and May 1. You also need to maintain a registered agent for your business.

A registered LLC also makes it possible for you to do the following:

Obtain permits or licenses necessary to operate your business, including health department permits, zoning permits, home occupation permits, and professional licenses. Some states require a seller's permit to conduct sales.

Register your business with the state's tax agency.

Open a business bank account.

Apply for a business credit card.

Purchase insurance for your business.

Protect your name and logo with a trademark.

Filing your Florida LLC annual report

Filing your Florida LLC annual report is a required annual task that must be completed by May 1 each year. The filing fee is $138.75, and the information included in the annual report filing typically consists of updates to the following:

Current address

Registered agent

Member information

Manager information

Filing your annual report on time helps maintain your LLC's good standing with the state and ensures you comply with Florida's requirements.

Summary

Forming a Florida LLC in 2023 offers numerous advantages, including liability protection, tax benefits, and management flexibility. By following our step-by-step guide and considering the various costs and additional services available, you can create a strong foundation for your business and pave the way for success in the Sunshine State. The future is bright for Florida LLCs, so seize the opportunity and realize your entrepreneurial dreams.

Frequently asked questions

How much does it cost to start an LLC in Florida?

Forming an LLC in Florida costs $125, which covers the fee for filing the articles of organization with the Florida Department of State. Once approved, your LLC will be officially established.

How do I start an LLC in Florida myself?

To start an LLC in Florida yourself, you need to choose a name for your LLC, prepare and file articles of organization, create an operating agreement, obtain an EIN, and get a business license. Then you can establish a bank account and take the next steps.

What do I need to file for an LLC in Florida?

To file for an LLC in Florida, you must submit the Florida LLC articles of organization document, which includes information like the LLC's purpose and place of business, a list of the organization's managers and members, and a registered agent. Additionally, name registration and a Federal Employer Identification Number from the IRS are required for tax purposes, along with an operating agreement, business license, and a bank account.

How long does processing an online EIN application for a Florida LLC take?

It takes approximately 15 minutes to process an online EIN application for a Florida LLC.

What is the deadline for filing a Florida LLC annual report?

The Florida LLC Annual Report must be submitted by May 1 annually.

