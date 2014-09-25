How to start an LLC in Florida: A step-by-step guide

This handy guide will help you start your Florida LLC.
by Rudri Bhatt Patel
Updated on: May 6, 2024
Starting a limited liability company (LLC) in Florida in 2023 has never been more appealing. With a myriad of benefits and a straightforward process, it's no wonder entrepreneurs are flocking to the Sunshine State. This comprehensive guide on how to start an LLC in Florida will walk you through the steps of forming a Florida LLC, highlighting its advantages and offering practical advice for success.
A limited liability company (LLC) offers liability protection and tax advantages, among other benefits, for small businesses.
Learning how to get an LLC in Florida is easy. Just follow these steps, and you'll be on your way.
A Florida limited liability company (LLC) is a business structure that blends a corporation's and a partnership's benefits, providing liability protection and tax advantages for its owners. These versatile entities, also known as limited liability companies, are popular among entrepreneurs due to their flexible management structure, which can be customized through a Florida LLC operating agreement.
This section helps you understand the key benefits and variety of Florida LLCs.
One of the most significant advantages of forming an LLC in Florida is:
The simplicity of forming an LLC in Florida is another enticing factor for entrepreneurs. The state's Division of Corporations offers numerous resources to assist with LLC formation, making it accessible even for non-residents. With low annual maintenance costs and minimal formalities compared to corporations, having an LLC in Florida is an attractive choice for business owners seeking to establish a presence in the state.
There are several types of LLCs in Florida to suit different business needs. Single-member LLCs are owned and operated by one individual, offering simplicity and flexibility in management. On the other hand, multi-member LLCs allow for multiple owners, making them ideal for businesses with several partners or investors.
Another option is an LLC taxed as an S corporation, which can provide additional tax benefits and flexibility for the company's owners. This type of LLC is taxed as a pass-through entity, with profits flowing directly to the members' personal income, avoiding double taxation. Ultimately, the type of Florida LLC you choose will depend on your specific business needs and goals.
Equipped with an understanding of Florida LLCs, we will now delve into forming an LLC in Florida. This guide will cover the following steps:
You'll need to choose a name to include in your articles before you can complete your Florida LLC registration.
Names must comply with Florida's naming requirements. The following are the most important requirements to keep in mind:
When selecting a name, consider the following factors:
If you want to reserve a name for your LLC before officially forming it, you can do so for a fee of $25.
See a complete listing of Florida's naming rules.
Florida requires you to appoint a registered agent for your LLC.
A registered agent is a person or entity authorized to receive service of process and other official legal documents and notices on behalf of your LLC.
A registered agent can be a person (including yourself or an employee of your LLC) or an entity that offers a registered agent service.
They must meet the following criteria:
The articles of organization document establishes your LLC by laying out basic information about it.
Prepare Florida LLC articles of organization and file them with the Florida Division of Corporations so that you are creating an LLC in Florida properly. Though it sounds like a big job, that simply means filling out a relatively simple online form and submitting it. You can either file it online or send it by mail.
To prepare your articles, you'll usually need the following information:
Once you file your articles, the Secretary of State will review the filing. If the articles are approved, the LLC becomes a legal business entity.
The state will issue you a certificate that confirms the LLC formally exists after the LLC's formation documents are filed online and approved.
This certificate will allow the LLC to obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN), business licenses, and business bank account.
An operating agreement is a document that outlines the way your LLC will conduct business.
Florida does not require your LLC to file an operating agreement, but it is an essential business component. Having a readily accessible, written operating agreement is helpful for various reasons, including settling disputes that may arise over financial agreements and other potential litigation. Without an agreement, the courts make determinations based on state law, not necessarily what is in the LLC's and its members' best interest.
Your Florida LLC operating agreement can include, but is not limited to, the following:
The nine-digit Employer Identification Number (EIN) is assigned by the Internal Revenue Service to identify your LLC for taxes. You can obtain your EIN by mail or online through the IRS.
The purpose of an EIN is to assist with the following:
To ensure your LLC remains compliant with state tax laws and regulations, it's crucial to understand Florida state tax requirements. LLCs in Florida have three options for filing their taxes: as an LLC pass-through entity, an “S corp," or a “C corp." These all have different ramifications regarding taxation and identity protection. Pass-through status can be particularly beneficial at the state level, as Florida does not have a state income tax.
By understanding and staying compliant with Florida state tax requirements, you'll ensure the financial health of your LLC and avoid potential tax penalties.
Following the establishment of your Florida LLC, several post-formation tasks must be tackled. These include opening a business bank account, acquiring necessary licenses and permits, and filing annual reports. By staying on top of these tasks, you'll ensure that your LLC remains compliant with state regulations and is poised for success.
Depending on the type of Florida business you operate and its location, your Florida LLC may require specific licenses and permits. These include professional licenses, zoning permits, or a business tax receipt.
Securing necessary licenses and permits before operating is vital for maintaining compliance with state regulations. Failure to do so can result in fines or penalties, jeopardizing the success of your Florida LLC.
A separate business bank account for your Florida LLC is vital in safeguarding personal assets and streamlining accounting and record-keeping. To open a business bank account, you'll need to obtain a certificate from the state, acquire an EIN, and provide the necessary documentation to the bank.
Several banks in Florida offer advantageous business bank accounts for LLCs, including:
Research the options available and choose one that best suits your business' needs.
Submitting annual reports helps maintain your Florida LLC's compliance with state regulations and preserves its active status. Florida LLCs are required to file their annual report online between Jan. 1 and May 1 each year. The cost of filing an annual report is $138.75.
To complete an annual report, you'll need the following information:
Staying up to date with Florida LLC's annual report filings is crucial for the continued success of your Florida LLC.
Now that you understand the steps involved in starting an LLC in Florida, let's look at the costs associated with having a Florida LLC. The cost of a Florida LLC can range from $125-$538. Some of those fees are one-time fees associated with forming your LLC. Other fees are annual and are associated with running your LLC. Here is a breakdown of the one-time fees associated with having an LLC in Florida.
Here is a breakdown of some of the annual fees associated with running a Florida LLC.
For a complete list of fees for Florida LLCs, visit the Florida Division of Corporations.
While you can choose to serve as your own registered agent, procuring a registered agent service can bring many advantages to your Florida LLC, including professional correspondence management and privacy protection. Florida registered agent services typically cost around $100 per year, although prices can range from $49 to $399 per year, depending on the provider.
By considering the costs of state filing fees and registered agent services, you can decide on the most cost-effective approach to forming your Florida LLC.
Apart from the fundamental formation requirements, your Florida LLC can be bolstered by extra services such as mail forwarding and business consultation. This section examines these options and highlights their benefits for your LLC.
Adding mail forwarding services to your Florida LLC package can be highly beneficial, offering:
These services provide numerous advantages for your business.
Several mail forwarding services are available in Florida, such as MyRVmail, SBI Mail Service, and Sasquatch Mail. Costs for mail forwarding services vary depending on the provider, with options ranging from $24.90 to $99 per year.
For the sustained success of your Florida LLC, you might want to contemplate procuring business consultation and support services. These services can assist with your LLC's operations, tax planning, and growth strategies. Some of the business consultation services available for Florida LLCs include Florida SBDCs; Small Business Associates; Affirm Consulting; Business Consulting LLC; and LSG Consulting Services, LLC.
You can set your Florida LLC up for long-term success and continued growth by leveraging additional services such as mail forwarding and business consultation.
Forming an LLC in Florida gives you a legal foundation to conduct business. Plan to keep your LLC compliant and in active status on the state's website.
This might include making quarterly tax payments. All Florida LLCs must file an annual report each year, and the first report is due in the year following formation. LLCs must file reports online between Jan. and May 1. You also need to maintain a registered agent for your business.
A registered LLC also makes it possible for you to do the following:
Filing your Florida LLC annual report is a required annual task that must be completed by May 1 each year. The filing fee is $138.75, and the information included in the annual report filing typically consists of updates to the following:
Filing your annual report on time helps maintain your LLC's good standing with the state and ensures you comply with Florida's requirements.
Forming a Florida LLC in 2023 offers numerous advantages, including liability protection, tax benefits, and management flexibility. By following our step-by-step guide and considering the various costs and additional services available, you can create a strong foundation for your business and pave the way for success in the Sunshine State. The future is bright for Florida LLCs, so seize the opportunity and realize your entrepreneurial dreams.
Forming an LLC in Florida costs $125, which covers the fee for filing the articles of organization with the Florida Department of State. Once approved, your LLC will be officially established.
To start an LLC in Florida yourself, you need to choose a name for your LLC, prepare and file articles of organization, create an operating agreement, obtain an EIN, and get a business license. Then you can establish a bank account and take the next steps.
To file for an LLC in Florida, you must submit the Florida LLC articles of organization document, which includes information like the LLC's purpose and place of business, a list of the organization's managers and members, and a registered agent. Additionally, name registration and a Federal Employer Identification Number from the IRS are required for tax purposes, along with an operating agreement, business license, and a bank account.
It takes approximately 15 minutes to process an online EIN application for a Florida LLC.
The Florida LLC Annual Report must be submitted by May 1 annually.
Every state has different rules, costs, and considerations for LLC formation.
