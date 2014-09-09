How to start an LLC in West Virginia

Starting an LLC in West Virginia? Find the information you need to get started, including the specifics of what’s required and steps to guide you through the registration process.
by Rudri Bhatt Patel
Updated on: March 19, 2024 · 6 min read
A limited liability company (LLC) offers liability protection and tax advantages, among other benefits for small businesses.
LLC formation in West Virginia is easy. Just follow these seven steps, and you'll be on your way.
You'll need to choose a name to include in your articles before you can register your LLC.
Names must comply with West Virginia's naming requirements. The following are the most important requirements to keep in mind:
See a complete listing of West Virginia's naming rules.
West Virginia requires you to appoint a registered agent for your LLC.
A registered agent is the person or entity authorized to receive service of process and other official legal documents and notices on behalf of your LLC. This is the person or entity who will receive legal documents, government correspondence, tax forms, as well as notice of lawsuits on the LLC's behalf.
A registered agent can be a person (including yourself or an employee of your LLC) or an entity that offers a registered agent service. They must meet the following criteria:
The articles of organization is a document that officially establishes your LLC by laying out basic information about it.
Prepare articles of organization and file them with the West Virginia State Corporate Commission to properly register your West Virginia LLC. Though it sounds like a big job, that simply means filling out a relatively simple online form and submitting it. You can also send it by mail.
To prepare your articles, you'll usually need the following information:
Once you file your articles, the secretary of state will review the filing. If the articles are approved, the LLC becomes a legal business entity. In West Virginia, you submit your application via email, regular mail, fax, online, or in person.
The state will issue you a certificate that confirms the LLC formally exists after the LLC's formation documents are filed and approved. Filing online is the quickest way to receive your certificate.
This certificate will allow the LLC to obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN), business licenses, and business bank account.
An operating agreement is a document that outlines the way your LLC will conduct business.
West Virginia does not require an operating agreement, but it is an essential component of your business. Having a readily accessible, written operating agreement is helpful for various reasons, including settling disputes that may arise over financial agreements and other potential litigation. Without an agreement in place, the courts make determinations based on state law, not necessarily what is in the best interest of the LLC and its members.
The operating agreement can include, but is not limited to, the following:
West Virginia businesses must register with the state tax department and pay the requisite fee before commencing business activities in the state. This includes domestic and foreign LLCs.
The nine-digit Employer Identification Number (EIN) is assigned by the Internal Revenue Service to identify your LLC for taxes. You can obtain your EIN by mail or online through the IRS.
The purpose of an EIN is to assist with the following:
Registering your LLC gives you a legal foundation to conduct business. Plan to keep your LLC compliant and in active status on the state's website.
Every LLC transacting business in West Virginia must file an annual report with the Secretary of State and pay a fee. You must file the report between January 1 and July 1 of each year following the calendar year in which the LLC began business.
The LLC must pay quarterly tax payments. You also need to maintain a registered agent for your business.
A registered LLC also makes it possible for you to do the following:
Every state has different rules, costs, and considerations for LLC formation.
