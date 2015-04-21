How to choose an LLC name: Tips for naming your LLC

Updated on: March 21, 2024 · 10 min read

For many LLC owners, choosing a name for their business is probably the most important thing on the to-do list. After all, you want a distinctive business name that tells people what services or products you offer or sell. You want something memorable but, at the same time, easy to pronounce. And above all, you need a legal name—that is, one that meets all the rules for LLC names set out by your state.

This blog post will guide you through selecting an LLC name that ticks all the right boxes. We've got you covered, from understanding legal requirements and state-specific naming rules to brainstorming creative ideas and securing your chosen name. Let's dive in!

Key takeaways

Your business name should be memorable, original, and easy to pronounce

Your business name should be domain-ready and social media-friendly

Your business name has to be legal

Understanding LLC name requirements

Be mindful of the legal requirements of most states when selecting a name for your LLC. These requirements ensure that your company name complies with state laws and avoids conflicts with existing businesses.

The subsequent sections will delve into the significance of incorporating legal abbreviations and sidestepping prohibited or restricted words in your LLC name.

Legal abbreviations

Your LLC name should incorporate specific legal abbreviations to signify your business structure unequivocally. These abbreviations, such as “LLC" or “L.L.C.," denote that your company is a limited liability company, providing essential information to customers and potential partners.

When selecting a legal business name for your LLC, focus on complying with state regulations and ensuring that your chosen legal entity name is distinguishable from other businesses in your area. Remember, these legal abbreviations are not mandatory in your trademark or logo.

Prohibited and restricted words

Certain words and phrases may be prohibited or restricted in LLC names, depending on the state where your business is registered. For example, words like “bank" or “insurance" may require approval from specific state agencies before they can be included in your company name. It's essential to be aware of these restrictions when choosing business names, especially for LLCs.

Avoid potential problems by acquainting yourself with your state's prohibited and restricted words and ensuring your chosen name abides by these rules. This helps you comply with local laws and prevents potential conflicts with other businesses and trademarks.

Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees. Check availability

Navigating state-specific naming rules

Each state has its own set of rules and regulations governing LLC names. Acquaint yourself with state-specific requirements to ensure your chosen name complies with local laws. This may involve checking with your state's Secretary of State office or consulting relevant statutes and regulations.

By understanding and adhering to these state-specific naming rules, you can avoid potential legal issues and ensure a smooth registration process for your business law new LLC using the appropriate legal name.

Key takeaways

Your LLC name should incorporate legal abbreviations

Avoid prohibited and restricted words in your LLC name

Check with your Secretary of State for state-specific naming rules

Ensuring your LLC name is unique

A unique and distinguishable LLC name is vital in establishing your brand identity and standing out. Before registering, search state databases to ensure your chosen name doesn't conflict with existing businesses.

Remember that certain elements, such as punctuation or conjunctions, do not create distinguishability in LLC names. If your desired name is unavailable or too similar to an existing business with the same name, consider using an alternative name that still reflects your brand and offerings.

Crafting a descriptive and memorable LLC name

A distinctive and memorable LLC name is beneficial in drawing potential customers and building your brand's identity. When choosing a name, consider incorporating words or phrases that reflect your business's core offerings and values. This makes it easy for customers to understand what your business does and helps create a lasting impression.

You want your LLC name to be something people can remember. Whether you use alliteration or a play on words, choosing a memorable name helps people keep your company in mind. The next time a potential client or customer needs the service you offer or the product you sell, they're more likely to pull up your company's name if it's memorable.

Make it meaningful

A meaningful name tells people what you're in the business of selling. Albert & Laura's Fascinating Whatzits might sound like a fun, engaging name, but it doesn't give any clue as to what you're selling. Your name is an important part of your marketing plan, and choosing one that lets people know what they can expect can be invaluable.

Make it original

However, there are certain situations—internet-based companies, for example—where originality in a name is more valuable than meaning. Look at some famous Internet companies, and you'll see the power of originality in a name. If your company is Internet-based, an original name may help you stand out from the rest of the competition.

Key takeaways

Your name should be something people will remember

Your name should reference your product and brand values

Your name shouldn't mimic other companies with similar names

Conduct a business name search

So you've brainstormed and have a list of several LLC names that might fit your company well. Now, you need to review your list and see which ones are available to register. Generally, you'll be prohibited from choosing a name that is identical or confusingly similar to the name of another business already registered in your state. Most state agencies that maintain business name registrations offer a searchable online database of business names registered in the state. Conduct an LLC business name database search of each name on your list to see which ones have not yet been taken as a business name.

You should also search the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's trademark database. This search will help you narrow your list of potential names, as you'll want to eliminate any names identical or similar to a name in the database. If you find identical or similar names, check their status to see if they are “live."

Make it domain-name ready

Most businesses today, even brick-and-mortar ones, must maintain an online presence. Go through your list of potential names and come up with several possible domain names for each (longer business names, in particular, may have several possible variants). Check with a name registrar to see what domain names are available. There's nothing worse than picking the perfect name for your LLC only to discover none of the possible domain names are available for registration.

A robust online presence is vital in the digital age, with your LLC name playing a significant part. When choosing your LLC name, consider the availability of corresponding domain names and social media handles to ensure consistency across all platforms.

Securing a domain name that matches your LLC name's availability helps build brand recognition and makes it easier for customers to find you online. If your desired domain name is already taken, explore creative alternatives or consider purchasing the domain from its owner.

Make it social-media friendly

Are you planning to use social media to help promote your new business? With most social media platforms, such as Twitter and Instagram, you must choose a username for your company. Other social media platforms like Facebook and Pinterest allow you to choose a vanity URL. Whichever social media platforms you decide to use, it's a good idea to check to make sure some variant of your LLC name is available for you to use.

Good business names are worth their weight in gold. Choosing the right LLC name for your business is an important part of the start-up process. Your future LLC name not only works to identify your company. It's also the name on which you'll be building your brand.

Key takeaways

Your business name and domain name should match

Conduct a business name search to make sure your name isn't taken

Make your LLC name social media-friendly

Reserving and securing your LLC name

After choosing your ideal LLC name, reserve and secure it by submitting the necessary forms, legal documents, and fees to your state's Secretary of State office. This process may vary depending on the state, so consult local guidelines and procedures.

Reserving your LLC name prevents other businesses from using it and gives you time to complete the necessary legal documentation and registration processes. By taking these steps, you can protect your chosen name and lay the groundwork for your business's success.

Trademarks and protecting your brand

Understanding the difference between trademarks and LLC names is key, as they serve varying protective roles for your brand and marketing materials. While an LLC name is your business's legal identifier, a trademark protects your brand elements, such as logos, slogans, and product names.

Conduct a trademark search before finalizing your LLC name to safeguard your brand from potential infringement. If your chosen name conflicts with an existing trademark, you may need to consider alternatives for a trade name or risk facing legal consequences. Taking these precautions and consulting the trademark office can ensure your brand's long-term success and prevent disputes with other businesses.

Using a dba (doing business as) name

As a business owner, you might occasionally want to operate and conduct business under a name that differs from your official LLC name or use an alternative if your preferred name is unavailable. In such situations, a dba (Doing Business As) name, also known as a fictitious name, can be an invaluable tool for your business entity. A dba name allows your business to operate under a separate name legally, offering flexibility and adaptability.

You must follow specific requirements to use a dba entity name, such as filing the appropriate forms and paying any required fees with your state or local government. By using a dba name, you can maintain the integrity of your official LLC name while exploring new branding opportunities.

Tips for brainstorming and using business name generators

While ideating the perfect LLC name for a limited company can be daunting, brainstorming techniques and business name generators can ignite creativity. Techniques such as word association, exploring synonyms, or consulting a thesaurus can help you generate unique and descriptive business name ideas for your business idea.

Additionally, online business name generators can provide many suggestions based on your input and preferences. When using a business name generator, consider factors such as the length of the name, the target audience, and the type of business to ensure your chosen name aligns with your brand and offerings.

Summary

Choosing the perfect name for your LLC is critical in establishing a successful business. By understanding the legal requirements, ensuring uniqueness, and creating a descriptive and memorable name, you can lay the foundation for a thriving brand. Additionally, considering factors such as domain names, long-term vision, and state-specific naming rules can help you easily navigate the naming process's complexities.

Now that you have the knowledge and tools to select the perfect LLC name to match your business, it's time to embark on your entrepreneurial journey. Remember, a well-chosen name reflects your brand's identity and is the cornerstone of your business's success.

Frequently asked questions

What is a good name for an LLC?

For an LLC, it's best to choose a memorable name that incorporates a common word and reflects what the business does; for example, Dandelion Consulting or Rose Petal Café.

How do you come up with a catchy LLC name?

Creativity is key when coming up with a catchy LLC name. Consider using wordplay, alliterations, acronyms, rhyming, puns, abbreviations, symbolism, and personifying your product. Tools such as WordHippo and VisualThesaurus can help you find inspiration while utilizing popular idioms, books, movie titles, or famous quotes can give your business the memorable identity it needs.

Is there a comma before LLC?

Most business owners prefer to use a comma before LLC in their business name, although it is not a requirement. This grammatical preference is largely up to the business owner and whether they think it will work best for their unique business name. States do not mandate the use of a comma when naming the business.

Do I need to include 'LLC' in my domain name?

It is not necessary to include "LLC" in your domain name.

Can I use the same LLC name as a business in another state?

You may use the same LLC name in another state unless it has a federal trademark.