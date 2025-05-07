Allison DeSantis, J.D.
Allison is the Director of Product Counsel at LegalZoom, advising and providing leadership to internal teams on the development of products and technology solutions to assist small businesses. She has spent much of her career in public service focused on business and regulatory law.
More From This Legal Reviewer
-
Your 2025 Guide to Florida Estate Planning
Florida estate plans have four main components: wills, trusts, powers of attorneys, and advance directives. Find out what each one does (and why).
· 8 min read
-
5 Commons Mistakes Made in Wills
Drafting a will can be intimidating. It’s important to watch out for a few common pitfalls when creating your own.
· 6 min read
-
Patent Law Basics: A Legal Overview
Eureka! You’ve finally invented that gadget that’s going to change the world (or at least your corner of it). Now what? Find out how and why to get a patent.
· 5 min read
-
10 Myths About Wills Debunked
Common myths about wills—such as them being expensive or time consuming—may not apply to everyone. Learn what the process is really like.
· 7 min read
-
File a DBA in Arizona
Want to file for a trade name in Arizona but unsure how to get started? Find out how to get a DBA and resources for navigating the process.
· 8 min read
-
How to Protect Against Patent Infringement
Patents give inventors exclusive rights over their work, and the legal authority to protect that exclusivity for the life of the patent. Here's how.
· 8 min read
-
How to Sell a Patent: What You Need to Know
You have a patent—what’s next? There are a few ways you can generate a profit from your invention, including selling or licensing your patent.
· 9 min read
-
File a DBA in Michigan
As a Michigan business owner, filing a DBA can give you the freedom to operate under your chosen business name, without the hassle of establishing an LLC. Here's how to do it.
· 7 min read
-
When to Talk to an Employment Attorney
When a workplace-related issue arises, you may need an employment attorney for legal advice. But when is it appropriate to reach out?
· 14 min read
-
What Is a Service Mark and How Do You Register for One?
Most of us recognize the trademarks of famous brands. But what about a service mark? Learn what service marks are and how they differ from trademarks.
· 6 min read