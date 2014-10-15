How to form a corporation in Colorado

Decided a corporation is the right business for you, but unsure how to get started? Find out how to incorporate in Colorado, including tips on which forms you’ll need, how long the process takes, information about directors and shareholders, and more.
Ready to start your business?
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: November 28, 2023 · 3 min read
Many people form corporations to take advantage of their limited liability, which means that the corporation’s owners—the shareholders—are not personally responsible for the corporation’s debts and other financial obligations. Corporations and other business entities are not responsible for liability if you are negligent or do something illegal.
Your corporation’s existence will begin when you file its articles of incorporation with the Colorado Secretary of State unless the articles specify a later date. To form a corporation, you need only file articles of incorporation and pay a fee. The articles must contain the following provisions:
Ready to form a corporation? GET STARTED NOW
You should check the Secretary of State’s website to see if your corporate name is available before filing articles of incorporation.
You can reserve a name for 120 days by filing a Statement of Reservation of Name with the Secretary of State. Extensions of 120 days each are available.
Your corporation name must meet the following requirements:
An incorporator is responsible for filing the articles of incorporation with the Secretary of State. If initial directors are not named in the articles of incorporation, the incorporators may hold an organizational meeting to elect directors and adopt bylaws. After that, the incorporators do not have any additional responsibilities.
The following are requirements for specifying incorporators for your Colorado corporation:
Corporate directors guide the corporation’s policies and strategies and oversee the corporation’s business and affairs. Directors have a duty to be diligent and use good business judgment. The following are requirements for specifying directors for your Colorado corporation:
A registered agent is a person or entity that receives official correspondence on behalf of the corporation. A registered agent may be an individual who is at least 18 years old and has a primary residence or business address in Colorado, or the agent may be a business formed or authorized to do business in Colorado that has a usual place of business in Colorado. A corporation can be its own registered agent.
Unlike many states, Colorado does not require you to state a corporate purpose in the articles of incorporation.
Bylaws provide important guidelines for the way a corporation will be structured, the responsibilities of officers and directors, and the way decisions will be made. Although bylaws are not required, the incorporators, directors, or shareholders may choose to adopt bylaws.
Bylaws can contain any provision for managing the business and regulating the affairs of the corporation. Usually, bylaws include such things as the number of directors and how they are chosen, the manner in which votes are taken, and the way that shareholders’ and directors’ meetings are conducted.
Bylaws must not contain anything that conflicts with the law or the articles of incorporation.
The Colorado Secretary of State requires a fee when filing articles of incorporation or reserving a corporation name. Corporations are also required to pay state and federal income taxes.
Ready to start a Colorado corporation? LegalZoom can help you form a Colorado corporation in three easy steps, including providing a registered agent in Colorado.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read