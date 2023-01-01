Utility Patent
A utility patent gives an inventor the exclusive right to prevent others from making, using, selling or importing their protected invention.
A utility patent gives an inventor the exclusive right to prevent others from making, using, selling or importing their protected invention.
When inventors talk about patents, they're usually referring to utility patents. This is because utility patents cover the most common categories of invention: they're granted for inventions that produce a new and useful result (as opposed to design patents, which protect purely ornamental designs on useful objects).
For your invention to qualify for utility patent protection, it must fall into one of the following categories of subject matter:
It's important to file your application as soon as possible after your invention is complete, because the first person to file a patent application will almost always be considered the inventor.
Timely filing of a patent application has other benefits as well. Once the application is filed, you're free to label your invention "patent pending," which will put potential infringers on notice. If a patent is granted, the inventor may seek royalty payments from any person who made or used the invention during that "pending" period, including any provisional period.
It's important that you plan ahead when completing your nonprovisional utility patent application. Allow at least 8 weeks to complete the patent process. For your convenience, we've broken the application process into two steps:
Step 1
You submit an easy questionnaire with some information about your invention. Then, a USPTO-registered patent professional will provide a patent consultation by phone, and a professional illustrator will create technical drawings to support your application. This process takes approximately four weeks.
Optionally, we can also conduct a patent search and review for other, potentially similar inventions, which will add an additional week to the process.
Step 2
Once the first step is complete, we'll send you a link so you can begin Step Two. We'll connect you with a patent attorney or USPTO-registered patent agent who'll work with you to complete your nonprovisional utility patent application and file it with the USPTO.
The USPTO offers guidelines to help inventors describe their invention in the patent application. The application should include:
The description in the application should be detailed enough that a person in the same field could make use of the invention without any additional information. If the invention relies on any rare material for its creation or use, the applicant must submit a sample of that material as well.
A "Provisional Application for Patent" is a way to establish and protect a "date of invention" (or "priority filing date") for one year. It was created to provide inventors with an inexpensive way to begin protecting their inventions. Once you've filed, you have 12 months to submit your full nonprovisional utility patent application, during which time you can label your invention "patent pending."
If you've filed for the protection of a provisional patent, you must complete and file a corresponding nonprovisional utility patent application with the USPTO within 12 months.
If you don't complete a nonprovisional utility patent application within 12 months, your provisional application will expire and you'll lose your priority filing date. This doesn't stop you from being able to file another provisional application or a nonprovisional application for your invention, but it does mean your initial provisional filing date is lost.
When you file your nonprovisional utility patent application, both that and your original provisional application will be reviewed by the USPTO. The nonprovisional application will be carefully examined to determine whether a patent will be granted, and the provisional application will be examined to determine whether the invention it describes bears enough similarity to the one in your nonprovisional application.
