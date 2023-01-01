It's important that you plan ahead when completing your nonprovisional utility patent application. Allow at least 8 weeks to complete the patent process. For your convenience, we've broken the application process into two steps:

Step 1

You submit an easy questionnaire with some information about your invention. Then, a USPTO-registered patent professional will provide a patent consultation by phone, and a professional illustrator will create technical drawings to support your application. This process takes approximately four weeks.

Optionally, we can also conduct a patent search and review for other, potentially similar inventions, which will add an additional week to the process.

Step 2

Once the first step is complete, we'll send you a link so you can begin Step Two. We'll connect you with a patent attorney or USPTO-registered patent agent who'll work with you to complete your nonprovisional utility patent application and file it with the USPTO.

Because patent applications can be complicated, the law firm handling your order requires at least 4 weeks to complete it. If you have a short deadline and need to expedite the processing of your order, the law firm preparing your application may be able to accommodate your request for an additional fee. For more information, please call us at (888) 791-0227 or email us at ipsales@legalzoom.com.