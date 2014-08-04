How to start an LLC in Pennsylvania

Check out this guide to starting your Pennsylvania LLC
Updated on: March 18, 2024
A limited liability company (LLC) offers liability protection and tax advantages, among other benefits for small businesses.
LLC formation in Pennsylvania is easy. Just follow these eight steps, and you'll be on your way.
You'll need to choose a name to include in your articles before you can register your LLC.
Names must comply with Pennsylvania naming requirements. The following are the most important requirements to keep in mind:
See a complete listing of Pennsylvania's naming rules.
Pennsylvania requires your agent for service of process in the state. In Pennsylvania, this is called a registered office (most other states require a registered agent).
A registered agent is a person or entity authorized to receive service of process and other official legal documents and notices on behalf of your LLC.
A registered agent can be a person (including yourself or an employee of your LLC) or an entity that offers a registered agent service. They must meet the following criteria:
The Certificate of Organization (often called Articles of Organization in other states) is a document that officially establishes your LLC by laying out basic information about it.
Prepare Certificate of Organization and file them with the Pennsylvania Department of State to register your Pennsylvania LLC properly. Though it sounds like a big job, that simply means filling out a relatively simple online form and submitting it. You can also send it by mail.
To prepare your certificate, you'll usually need the following information:
Once you file your Certificate and docketing statement, the secretary of state will review the filing. If the articles are approved, the LLC becomes a legal business entity.
The nine-digit Employer Identification Number (EIN) is assigned by the Internal Revenue Service to identify your LLC for taxes. You can obtain your EIN by mail or online through the IRS.
The purpose of an EIN is to assist with the following:
With your Certificate of Organization, you must file a new entity docketing statement. It should include:
The state will issue you a certificate that confirms the LLC formally exists after the LLC's formation documents are filed and approved.
This certificate will allow the LLC to obtain business licenses and business bank account.
An operating agreement is a document that outlines the way your LLC will conduct business.
Pennsylvania doesn't require you to file an operating agreement, but it is an essential component of your business. Having a readily accessible, written operating agreement is helpful for various reasons, including settling disputes that may arise over financial agreements and other potential litigation. Without an agreement in place, the courts make determinations based on state law, not necessarily what is in the best interest of the LLC and its members.
The operating agreement can include, but is not limited to, the following:
Registering your LLC gives you a legal foundation to conduct business. Plan to keep your LLC compliant and in active status on the state's website.
Only certain LLC's are required to file a Certificate of Annual Registration. Usually these LLC's are those who engage in certain professional activities. The Certificate of Annual Registration is filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State Corporation Bureau by April 15th of every year.
An LLC might include making quarterly tax payments. You also need to maintain a registered office for your business.
A registered LLC also makes it possible for you to do the following:
Every state has different rules, costs, and considerations for LLC formation.
