LLC Operating Agreement Template | LegalZoom

Whether you’re just starting or have an existing LLC, an operating agreement will establish clear rules and safeguard your company with confidence.
Start creating at $59/document or $99/year for unlimited documents
Fill your responses and complete your document
Personalize with a rich editor
eSign document easily and securely
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.