LLC vs. corporation taxes

Nobody likes paying taxes, but it’s smart to consider the tax consequences of your business structure before you set up your business.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: March 21, 2024 · 4 min read
Limited liability companies and corporations are both popular types of businesses, but LLC taxes can be very different than corporation taxes. Here’s what you need to know.
For tax purposes, there are two types of corporations: C corporations and S corporations. All corporations start out as C corporations, but some can choose to be taxed as S corporations by filing a form with the Internal Revenue Service.
C-Corporations file a corporate tax return and pay corporate income tax on the company’s profit.
If the corporation distributes some or all of that profit to shareholders, the shareholders pay personal income tax on those distributions.
Because distributions are taxed at both the corporate and the shareholder level, C-Corporations and their shareholders often end up paying more in taxes than S-Corporations or LLCs.
S-Corporations don’t pay corporate income tax. Instead, the corporation’s profits pass through to the shareholder’s personal tax returns, and each shareholder pays personal income tax on his or her portion. For this reason, S-Corporations are known as “pass-through entities.”
Corporations must meet certain requirements to be eligible for S-Corporation taxation:
A corporate shareholder who works in the business is considered an employee. The corporation pays half the employee’s Social Security and Medicare taxes and withholds the other half from the shareholder-employee’s salary. A shareholder’s profit distributions are not subject to Social Security and Medicare taxes.
Shareholder-employees can sometimes minimize their taxes by taking a lower salary and a greater amount in distributions.
However, the IRS requires that all shareholder-employees be paid a reasonable salary for the work they do, so if a shareholder-employee is being paid too little as a salary, they could be in trouble with the IRS.
LLCs are more flexible than corporations when it comes to taxation. Because an LLC is a relatively new type of business entity, it doesn’t have its own tax classification with the IRS. Instead, it can choose from one of three classifications:
If an LLC is taxed as a disregarded entity, its owners who work in the business are considered self-employed. The LLC does not pay any of its Medicare or Social Security taxes (also known as self-employment taxes). The owners must pay the full 15.3 percent self-employment tax for income up to $118,500, and 2.9 percent for additional income above that amount.
An LLC taxed as a corporation can treat its shareholders who work for the company as employees and enjoy the same employment tax benefits as corporations.
To summarize, LLC tax benefits include:
The tax advantages of corporations include:
Take the time to evaluate your options before you make a final decision. And if you aren’t sure, get advice from a tax accountant who has experience with small business taxation.
