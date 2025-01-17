32 Small Business Grants for 2025

How do small business grants work?

A small business grant is a financial award that’s meant to help your business grow or achieve a specific goal. Grants don’t need to be repaid but typically require detailed applications, including business plans , financial records, and proof of how you’ll use the funds.

You can find small business grants from two primary sources: private funders and government agencies (both at the state and federal levels). Some grants are offered annually, while others have multiple application windows or rolling deadlines.

15 general small business grants

Below, you'll find various grants offered by private companies and organizations available in 2025:

The Freed Fellowship Grant

Every month, the Freed Fellowship awards $500 to a small business owner, with the potential for more funding. Recipients also get personalized business feedback and two months of free mentoring through the Freed Studio virtual community.

Where to apply: The Freed Fellowship

Award amount: $500 and the chance to win a $2,500 end-of-year grant

$500 and the chance to win a $2,500 end-of-year grant Who can apply: Any micro or small business owner in the U.S.

Skip Grants

Skip offers numerous grants throughout the year, from instant $1,000 grants to training programs. Be sure to monitor these opportunities regularly, as Skip typically awards 5–10 grants to entrepreneurs and small business owners each month.

Where to apply: Skip

Award amount: $1,000 to $10,000 or more

$1,000 to $10,000 or more Who can apply: Varies by program (must create a free Skip account to apply)

The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) Growth Grant

The NASE is an organization that represents thousands of entrepreneurs and businesses. Although you must join NASE, eligible members can apply for a Growth Grant quarterly (applications reviewed in January, April, July, and October).

Where to apply: NASE

Award amount: Up to $4,000

Up to $4,000 Who can apply: NASE members in good standing

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready

Any small business owner can sign up for Verizon’s Digital Ready program. In addition to over $1 million in annual grant funding, Verizon offers dozens of free online courses and networking events.

Where to apply: Verizon

Award amount: $10,000 per grant

$10,000 per grant Who can apply: Business owners who register for a free account, complete at least two courses, and meet other criteria set by the program

Secretsos™ Small Business Grant

This quarterly grant program provides $2,500 in funding to help established businesses overcome challenges and fuel growth. Recipients have complete flexibility in how they use the funds, whether for hiring, operations, or implementing new strategies.

Where to apply: Secretsos™

Award amount: $2,500

$2,500 Who can apply: U.S. residents over 21 years of age. Businesses must be legally registered and meet one of these criteria: financially distressed (i.e., denied or unable to qualify for bank loans), woman-owned, veteran-owned, minority-owned, or located in an economic development zone.

Patagonia Corporate Grants Program

This invitation-only environmental grant supports organizations that protect local habitats and frontline communities. You can visit Patagonia's website to learn more about the program or nominate a deserving organization.

Where to apply: Patagonia

Award amount: Varies by program (typically between $5,000 and $20,000)

Varies by program (typically between $5,000 and $20,000) Who can apply: 501(c)(3) public charities or organizations that use a 501(c)(3) as a fiscal sponsor. All recommended organizations must focus on environmental initiatives and align with one of Patagonia’s four focus areas

FedEx® Small Business Grants Program

FedEx® created this grant competition in 2012 and typically awards ten grants per year: one $50,000 grand prize and $20,000 to nine runner-ups. Interested businesses can sign up for notifications about the next application period if it’s not currently open.

Where to apply: FedEx®

Award amount: $20,000 to $50,000

$20,000 to $50,000 Who can apply: For-profit business owners based in the U.S. who actively ship products using a FedEx business account

Start.Pivot.Grow. Micro Grant

This quarterly grant program provides $2,500 to help small businesses cover essential expenses and invest in growth opportunities. This grant also has a rolling application deadline, so you can apply year-round.

Where to apply: Start.Pivot.Grow.

Award amount: $2,500 and bonus business planning tools

$2,500 and bonus business planning tools Who can apply: Anyone who has been in business for at least two years with 1–2 employees (including the owner) and annual revenues of $50,000 or more

Spark Good Local Grants

Walmart’s community grant program funds local nonprofits , government agencies, and educational institutions serving their communities. Applications are typically accepted during three submission periods throughout the year.

Where to apply: Walmart

Award amount: $250 to $5,000

$250 to $5,000 Who can apply: 501(c)(3) public charities, government entities, educational institutions, and faith-based organizations operating within a local Walmart’s service area (must create a Spark Good account and complete a verification process through Deed)

Lenovo Evolve Small Initiative Grants

Lenovo created the Evolve Small Initiative in 2021 to help small businesses with funding, technology, and mentorship. Winners in 2025 will receive a cash grant and other resources, focusing on business development and AI implementation.

Where to apply: Lenovo

Award amount: $25,000 cash grant, an AI technology package valued at $10,000, and access to Goodie Nation and Chantel Cohen mentorship programs

$25,000 cash grant, an AI technology package valued at $10,000, and access to Goodie Nation and Chantel Cohen mentorship programs Who can apply: Businesses located in North America (excluding Quebec) with annual revenues under $7.5 million and 75 or fewer employees

Hustler’s MicroGrant

Thanks to a collaboration between Deja Vu Parker and HerSuiteSpot, this program offers monthly grants to passionate small business owners and entrepreneurs. Applications open every month.

Where to apply: HerSuiteSpot

Award amount: $1,000

$1,000 Who can apply: Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the U.S.

American Express® Backing Small Businesses

American Express and Main Street America created this grant in 2021 to support economically vulnerable small business owners. Applications typically open in the spring and have submission limits, so be sure to apply early.

Where to apply: Main Street America

Award amount: $10,000 (up to $30,000 for Enhancement Grants)

$10,000 (up to $30,000 for Enhancement Grants) Who can apply: Independently owned small businesses that employ 20 or fewer full-time employees. Must be located in older or historic commercial districts (brick-and-mortar only)

The Amber Grant

Founded by WomensNet in 1998, the Amber Grant program awards thousands of dollars to woman-owned businesses each month. Plus, you can apply for multiple grant opportunities with just one application, including monthly grants, industry-specific grants, and end-of-year awards.

Where to apply: WomensNet

Award amount: $10,000 to $25,000

$10,000 to $25,000 Who can apply: Women over 18 years of age with a business at least 50% women-owned (startups are also eligible to apply)

Comcast RISE

Comcast RISE is an annual program that supports small businesses with consulting services, media production, technology upgrades, and monetary grants. Over 14,000 small businesses have benefitted from the program, and the details for 2025 will be announced soon.

Where to apply: Comcast RISE

Award amount: $5,000 grants and other business resources

$5,000 grants and other business resources Who can apply: Small businesses located in certain areas (check the program page for updates)

The Awesome Foundation Grants

This foundation is a global community of chapters supporting awesome projects with $1,000 micro-grants, awarded monthly. Each chapter’s trustees fund these grants and encourage anyone with a great idea to apply.

Where to apply: The Awesome Foundation

Award amount: $1,000

$1,000 Who can apply: Individuals, groups, or organizations with a project idea

9 government small business grants

Federal grants offer some of the most funding for small businesses, but they come with a more structured and competitive application process than private grants. This includes more required documentation, reporting, and regulatory oversight to ensure you spend the money as intended.

Still, the potential payoff can make it worthwhile for eligible applicants. Here’s where you can find opportunities matching your business, followed by some of the most popular government grant programs (note that the award amounts and eligibility criteria vary widely):

Grants.gov

Grants.gov is the starting point for all government grant opportunities. This database lists thousands of federal, state, and local grants, with new opportunities updated regularly. You can search for grants by industry, location, or specific business needs, but still confirm you’re eligible before applying.

State Trade Expansions Program (STEP)

The Small Business Administration (SBA) created STEP in 2011 to help more businesses expand into international markets. While this is a federal program, you’ll need to apply for funding through your state or territory government.

Where to apply: Contact the STEP awardee in your state or territory

Rural Business Development Grants

Administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this program is meant to increase economic development and job creation in rural communities. Grant recipients can use the funds for various purposes, such as training, transportation improvement, land acquisition, and more.

Where to apply: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Program

The STTR is part of America’s Seed Fund—a federal government initiative to help small businesses advance technological innovation. With the STTR program, small businesses must formally partner with a research institution to develop their ideas.

Where to apply: See participating agencies for details

Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR)

The SBIR is also part of America’s Seed Fund and serves a similar purpose, except this program doesn’t require businesses to work with a research institution. Otherwise, the program and application process are largely the same.

Where to apply: See above

Broadband USA Funding Programs

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) offers various funding opportunities through Broadband USA. While exact broadband programs vary by location, they generally support infrastructure adoption in unserved and underserved areas.

Where to apply: Broadband USA (download the latest funding guide to find programs for your community)

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Grants

Small businesses involved in medical research and development can apply for various grants through the NIH. Aside from grants, the NIH also offers contract assistance and loan programs for eligible businesses.

Where to apply: National Institutes of Health

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Grants

The EPA offers several grant programs to protect human health and the environment. However, some of these grants are only available in certain regions, so you should review the programs carefully or use Grants.gov to filter EPA grants for your specific area.

Where to apply: Environmental Protection Agency

Economic Development Administration (EDA) Grants

You might look into EDA grants if your business helps the community or develops projects to strengthen local economies. These programs typically fund initiatives to create new jobs, recover from disasters, or improve physical infrastructure, among others that boost economic development.

Where to apply: Economic Development Administration

4 small business grants for startups

If you’re in the early stages of launching a new company , the following grants might offer some funding to help you get up and running:

500 Global Flagship Accelerator

This four-month accelerator program in Palo Alto provides early-stage startups with seed funding, mentorship, and access to a global network of investors and founders. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Where to apply: 500 Global

Award amount: $150,000 investment for a 6% equity stake

$150,000 investment for a 6% equity stake Who can apply: Early-stage startup founders

Visa Everywhere Initiative

This annual program is for technology startups that leverage Visa’s products and solve payment or commerce challenges. Besides a substantial monetary prize, winners receive recognition and exposure from one of the most recognizable financial brands in the world.

Where to apply: Visa

Award amount: Varies (typically $10,000 to $100,000)

Varies (typically $10,000 to $100,000) Who can apply: Technology startups with a product or service that integrates with Visa’s network

Build to Scale (B2S) Program

This is another program administered by the EDA, focusing on organizations that build and scale technology-driven businesses. The main purpose of B2S is to help entrepreneurs develop ideas into working technologies that support regional economic growth.

Where to apply: U.S. Economic Development Administration

Award amount: $100,000 to $5 million per project

$100,000 to $5 million per project Who can apply: Nonprofit organizations, higher education institutions, public-private partnerships, research parks, and other entities focused on technology and entrepreneurship

Challenge.gov

Challenge.gov is a federal platform that hosts prize competitions across various government agencies. You can typically find challenges to solve in sectors like medical research, technology, energy, and other critical areas that affect the public.

Where to apply: Challenge.gov

Award amount: Varies by competition but often exceeds $100,000

Varies by competition but often exceeds $100,000 Who can apply: Anyone who meets the eligibility criteria for the specific challenge

4 small business grants for emergencies

If your business experienced losses due to hardship or an emergency, you might look into the following small business grants:

Etsy Emergency Relief Fund

This grant is for Etsy sellers who have been affected by a federally declared disaster. You don’t have to complete any steps to pre-register for this fund, and applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Where to apply: Etsy Advocacy

Award amount: Up to $2,000

Up to $2,000 Who can apply: Active Etsy sellers for at least one year with an account in good standing

Small Business Readiness for Resiliency (R4R)

The R4R program helps small businesses prepare for and recover from natural disasters. After completing a preparedness checklist and registering your business, you become eligible for funding in the event FEMA makes an Individual Assistance declaration in your county.

Where to apply: U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Award amount: $5,000

$5,000 Who can apply: Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees

Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund

Created by DoorDash and Hello Alice, this program helps restaurants impacted by natural disasters, severe weather events, and significant infrastructure failures. Applications are typically accepted during four rounds throughout the year.

Where to apply: Hello Alice

Award amount: $10,000

$10,000 Who can apply: Brick-and-mortar restaurants located in the U.S. or its territories that meet these criteria:

Brick-and-mortar restaurants located in the U.S. or its territories that meet these criteria: No more than three locations

Less than $3 million in revenue per location

Fewer than 50 employees per location

Open for at least six months

Rauschenberg Emergency Grants

Offered by the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA), these grants are for artists facing unexpected medical, dental, or mental health emergencies. Artists must also be in financial need and meet certain income requirements to qualify.

Where to apply: New York Foundation for the Arts

Award amount: $3,000 to $5,000

$3,000 to $5,000 Who can apply: Independent artists in the U.S. who create original works in eligible disciplines

Specialized grant programs for small businesses

Many organizations offer targeted grant programs to help business owners from specific backgrounds and communities. Take a look at LegalZoom’s grant guides to learn more:

State government small business grants

State-level grants often provide more accessible funding than federal programs, with less competition and more focus on local economic growth. Aside from researching programs in your state, you can review LegalZoom’s grant guides for the following states:

Other resources for small businesses

Besides grants, you might look into these resources to secure funding or get financial help for your small business:

Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs)

SBDCs are local offices backed by the SBA and provide free guidance to business owners. If you need help understanding government grant opportunities or want to learn about funding options in your area, your local SBDC is one of the best places to get support.

State business incentives

The State Business Incentives Database can help you find financial opportunities that are only available in your region. In addition to state grants, you can typically find tax credits, workforce training programs, energy efficiency rebates, and similar incentives in your area.

SBA-backed loans

While they must be repaid, SBA-backed loans typically offer competitive rates and more flexible terms than traditional small business financing. Options include 7(a) loans, 504 loans, and microloans, depending on your needs and what you intend to use the funds for.

How to apply for a small business grant

When you’re ready to apply for small business grants, you can follow these steps to work on your applications and stay organized:

Step 1: Create a list of relevant grants

Based on the grants we’ve covered and your own research, compile your favorite opportunities in a simple and easy-to-read spreadsheet. At a minimum, you should create columns for the programs, application deadlines, maximum grant amount(s), and key requirements.

Step 2: Double-check eligibility requirements

Then, you should carefully review each grant’s criteria and be realistic about your qualifications. While it’s good to be ambitious, you should focus on the grants you have the highest chance of winning. Be sure you give yourself plenty of time to prepare the applications, and don’t hesitate to reach out to the grant program if you have questions or need technical assistance.

Step 3: Prepare the required documentation

While each grant will specify its requirements, you’ll typically need to gather general documents like business licenses, financial statements, a certificate of good standing , or tax returns. Aside from including the required documents, look for any specific formatting requirements (e.g., PDFs vs. documents).

Step 4: Tell your business' story

Every grant application needs more than facts, figures, and documents—it must tell your business’ unique story. You might explain this through essay questions, personal videos, or formal business plans. In all cases, you want to explain not just how you’ll use the funds but why your business is the perfect candidate for the grant. For this part, you may wish to hire a professional grant writer—especially if there is a lot of money at stake.

Step 5: Submit your application

Once you’ve finished your applications, review them thoroughly, have someone else proofread them, and try to submit them well ahead of the deadline. Keep in mind that many grant programs close once they receive a certain number of submissions or run out of funding, so you want to try to be one of the first applicants.

Step 6: Follow up (if necessary)

Grant programs have different communication policies. Some notify all applicants about their status, while others only contact the winners. If the expected response time has passed, you might send a brief and professional email asking for an update.

Business grant vs. business loan: How are they different?

Grants provide free capital for your business, but most have specific goals you must meet. This might be developing a new product, creating jobs, or serving the community. A loan can typically be used for any qualifying business need or investment, but you’ll eventually need to repay the money (along with interest).

FAQs

Is it hard to get a small business grant?

Most grant programs are highly competitive, with many qualified businesses competing for limited funds. Government small business grants, in particular, tend to be one of the most competitive types.

Do you have to pay a small business grant back?

You don’t have to repay small business grants back, but many come with specific requirements for how you can use the funds. Recipients who misuse the grant or don’t meet the program’s requirements may need to return the money, especially if funded by a government agency.

Is a small business grant taxable?

Yes, small business grants usually count as taxable income . However, this isn’t always the case for certain types of government grants, nonprofits, and organizations with special tax considerations, so it’s best to consult a tax professional or business attorney.

What can a small business grant be used for?

Each grant program sets its own rules for fund usage. Some grants target specific needs like equipment purchases or hiring, while others allow more general business expenses.